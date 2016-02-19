Self - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196411, 9781483221441

Self

1st Edition

A Study in Ethics and Endocrinology

Authors: Michael Dillon
eBook ISBN: 9781483221441
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 134
Description

SELF: A Study in Ethics and Endocrinology considers the psycho-physical mechanisms and reactions in human nature and destiny. This book is composed of seven chapters and begins with a description of the complexity of human body and mind, specifically their physical basis and nature of functioning. These topics are followed by a presentation on the issues of homosexuality and hermaphrodism in human, as well as the role of endocrine system in these issues. The discussion then shifts to the psychiatric and psychological aspects of diverse human personality. A chapter examines the psychological distinction between male and female mind functioning. The last chapter focuses on the central problem of human ethics, the so-called ""free will"". This book will prove useful to psychologists, psychiatrists, and research workers who are interested in human nature.

Table of Contents


Part I

Foreword

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Body and Mind

Chapter III Homosexuality

Chapter IV Hermaphrodism

Part II

Chapter V On Personality

Chapter VI Mind: Masculine and Feminine

Chapter VII Free Will


