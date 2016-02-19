Self-Shielded Arc Welding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Basics of process metallurgy; Some aspects of physical metallurgy; Procedures for high fracture toughness; Procedures for high fracture toughness; Specifications for self-shielding wires; Some aspects of production welding; Spectrum of proven applications.
Description
A detailed original perspective from a leading expert on welding metallurgy of the self-shielded arc welding process and its applications. The author explains the basic process metallurgy of the process and its relationship with other arc welding processes. He promotes self-shielded arc welding (SSAW) as a distinct process in its own right, dispels some widely held misconceptions, and sets out to bring its existence and advantages to the attention of designers and fabricators.
Readership
Welding designers and fabricators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 30th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093240
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855730632