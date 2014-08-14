Self-Sensing Concrete in Smart Structures
1st Edition
Description
Concrete is the second most used building material in the world after water. The problem is that over time the material becomes weaker. As a response, researchers and designers are developing self-sensing concrete which not only increases longevity but also the strength of the material. Self-Sensing Concrete in Smart Structures provides researchers and designers with a guide to the composition, sensing mechanism, measurement, and sensing properties of self-healing concrete along with their structural applications
Key Features
- Provides a systematic discussion of the structure of intrinsic self-sensing concrete
- Compositions of intrinsic self-sensing concrete and processing of intrinsic self-sensing concrete
- Explains the sensing mechanism, measurement, and sensing properties of intrinsic self-sensing concrete
Readership
Civil and Material Engineering designers and researchers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Structures of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 1.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 1.2. Structures of Self-Sensing Concrete at the Macroscopic Level
- 1.3. Structures of Self-Sensing Concrete at the Microscopic Level
- 1.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Compositions of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 2.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 2.2. Matrix Material
- 2.3. Functional Filler
- 2.4. Dispersion Material
- 2.5. Mixing Proportion Design
- 2.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Processing of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 3.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 3.2. Mixing/Dispersing
- 3.3. Molding
- 3.4. Curing
- 3.5. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Measurement of Sensing Signal of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 4.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 4.2. Types of Sensing Signals
- 4.3. Electrode Fabrication Method
- 4.4. Measurement Method of Electrical Resistance
- 4.5. Acquisition and Processing of Sensing Signal
- 4.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Sensing Properties of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 5.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 5.2. Sensing Characteristics under Different Loading Conditions
- 5.3. Some Factors Affecting Sensing Properties
- 5.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Sensing Mechanisms of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 6.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 6.2. Type of Electrical Conduction
- 6.3. Conductive Mechanism Without Loading
- 6.4. Conductive Mechanism under External Force
- 6.5. Constitutive Model of Sensing Characteristic Behavior
- 6.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Applications of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 7.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 7.2. Structural Health Monitoring
- 7.3. Traffic Detection
- 7.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Carbon-Fiber-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 8.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 8.2. Fabrication of Carbon-Fiber-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 8.3. Measurement of Sensing Property of Carbon-Fiber-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 8.4. Sensing Property and Its Improvement of Carbon-Fiber-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 8.5. Performance of Carbon-Fiber-Based Self-Sensing Concrete Sensors
- 8.6. Effect of Temperature and Humidity on Sensing Property of Sensors
- 8.7. Self-Sensing Concrete Components Embedded with Sensors
- 8.8. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 9.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 9.2. Fabrication of Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 9.3. Measurement of Sensing Properties of Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 9.4. Sensing Mechanism of Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 9.5. Effect of Nickel Powder Content Level and Particle Size on Sensing Property of Concrete with Nickel Powder
- 9.6. Sensing Characteristic Model of Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 9.7. Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete Sensors and Wireless Stress/Strain Measurement System Integrated with Them
- 9.8. Application of Nickel-Powder-Based Self-Sensing Concrete Sensors in Vehicle Detection
- 9.9. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Carbon-Nanotube-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 10.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 10.2. Fabrication of CNT-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 10.3. Measurement of Sensing Signal of CNT-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 10.4. Performances of CNT-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 10.5. Sensing Mechanism of CNT-Based Self-Sensing Concrete
- 10.6. Application of CNT-Based Self-Sensing Concrete in Traffic Detection
- 10.7. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Challenges of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 11.1. Introduction and Synopsis
- 11.2. Smart Concrete
- 11.3. Stress/Strain Sensing for Concrete
- 11.4. Challenges for Development and Deployment of Self-Sensing Concrete
- 11.5. Summary and Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 14th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006580
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128005170
About the Author
Baoguo Han
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Civil Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, Dalian, China
Xun Yu
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Energy Engineering, University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA
Jinping Ou
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Civil Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, Dalian, China