Self-Healing Polymer-Based Systems
1st Edition
Description
Self-Healing Polymer-Based Systems presents all aspects of self-healing polymeric materials, offering detailed information on fundamentals, preparation methods, technology, and applications, and drawing on the latest state-of-the-art research.
The book begins by introducing self-healing polymeric systems, with a thorough explanation of underlying concepts, challenges, mechanisms, kinetic and thermodynamics, and types of chemistry involved. The second part of the book studies the main categories of self-healing polymeric material, examining elastomer-based, thermoplastic-based, and thermoset-based materials in turn. This is followed by a series of chapters that examine the very latest advances, including nanoparticles, coatings, shape memory, self-healing biomaterials, ionomers, supramolecular polymers, photoinduced and thermally induced self-healing, healing efficiency, life cycle analysis, and characterization. Finally, novel applications are presented and explained.
This book serves as an essential resource for academic researchers, scientists, and graduate students in the areas of polymer properties, self-healing materials, polymer science, polymer chemistry, and materials science. In industry, this book contains highly valuable information for R&D professionals, designers, and engineers, who are looking to incorporate self-healing properties in their materials, products, or components.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of self-healing polymeric materials, covering principles, techniques, and applications
- Includes the very latest developments in the field, such as the role of nanofillers in healing, life cycle analysis of materials, and shape memory assisted healing
- Enables the reader to unlock the potential of self-healing polymeric materials for a range of advanced applications
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists, and advanced students, in polymer properties, self-healing materials, polymer science, polymer chemistry, and materials science. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals, designers, and engineers, working on polymer/plastic materials, products, or components
Table of Contents
1. Self-Healing Polymeric Systems: Fundamentals, State of Art, and Challenges
2. Mechanism of Self-Healing in Polymer Systems
3. Kinetics and Thermodynamics of Self-Healing in Polymeric Systems
4. Types of Chemistry Involved in Self-Healing Polymeric Systems
5. Self-Healing Polymeric Materials Based on Elastomeric Materials
6. Self-Healing Polymeric Materials Based on Thermoplastics
7. Self-Healing Polymeric Materials Based on Thermosets
8. Role of Nanoparticles in Self-Healing of Polymeric Systems
9. Self-Healing Polymeric Coatings: Anticorrosive and Fatigue Repair Effects
10. Shape Memory Assisted Self-Healing in Polymeric Systems
11. Self-Healing Biomaterials Based on Polymeric Systems
12. Ionomers as Self-Healing Materials
13. Supramolecular Polymers as Self-Healing Materials
14. Photoinduced and Thermally Induced Self-Healing in Polymer Systems
15. Theoretical Aspects and Modeling of Healing Efficiency in Polymeric Systems
16. Life Cycle Analysis of Healing in Polymeric Systems
17. Characterization of Self-Healing Materials
18. Applications of Self-Healing Polymeric Systems
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Anu Surendran
Dr. Anu Surendran is a CSIR-JRF Doctoral Fellow, at the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India. She has extensive research and publications in the areas of polymer science incorporating nanomaterials, and epoxy based blends, nanocomposites, and applications. Dr. Surendran has presented numerous papers at national and international conferences.
