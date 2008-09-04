Self-diffusion and Impurity Diffusion in Pure Metals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856175111, 9780080560045

Self-diffusion and Impurity Diffusion in Pure Metals, Volume 14

1st Edition

Handbook of Experimental Data

Authors: Gerhard Neumann Cornelis Tuijn
eBook ISBN: 9780080560045
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856175111
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 4th September 2008
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

0 Introduction
0.1 Experimental techniques 0.1.1 Radio tracer techniques 0.1.2 Non-radioactive methods 0.1.3 Interdiffusion 0.1.4 Comparison of the experimental methods 0.2 Interpretation of the diffusion investigations 0.3 Instructions for the use of Tables List of abbreviations

1 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group I metals 1.1 Lithium 1.2 Sodium 1.3 Potassium 1.4 Copper 1.5 Silver 1.6 Gold

2 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group II metals 2.1 Beryllium 2.2 Magnesium 2.3 Calcium 2.4 Zinc 2.5 Cadmium

3 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group III metals 3.1 Scandium 3.2 Yttrium 3.3 Lanthanium 3.4 Aluminum 3.5 Indium 3.6 Thallium

4 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group IV metals 4.1 Titanium 4.2 Zirconium 4.3 Hafnium
4.4 Tin 4.5 Lead

5 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group V metals 5.1 Vanadium 5.2 Niobium 5.3 Tantalum 5.4 Antimony

6 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group VI metals 6.1 Chromium 6.2 Molybdenum 6.3 Tungsten

7 Diffusion in group VII metals Manganese, rhenium

8 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group VIII metals 8.1 Iron 8.2 Cobalt 8.3 Iridium 8.4 Nickel 8.5 Palladium 8.6 Platinum

9 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in rare earth metals 9.1 Cerium 9.2 Praseodymium 9.3 Neodymium, europium, gadolinium, erbium, ytterbium

10 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in actinide metals 10.1 Thorium 10.2 Uranium 10.3 Plutonium

Description

Diffusion in metals is an important phenomenon, which has many applications, for example in all kinds of steel and aluminum production, and in alloy formation (technical applications e.g. in superconductivity and semiconductor science). In this book the data on diffusion in metals are shown, both in graphs and in equations.

Reliable data on diffusion in metals are required by researchers who try to make sense of results from all kinds of metallurgical experiments, and they are equally needed by theorists and computer modelers. The previous compilation dates from 1990, and measurements relying on the electron microprobe and the recent Rutherford backscattering technique were hardly taken into account there.

This reference book, containing all results on self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in pure metals with an indication of their reliability, will be useful to everyone in this field for the theory, fundamental research and industrial applications covered.

Key Features

• Up-to-date and complete (including EPMA and RBS investigations) • Indication of reliability of the measurements • Reassessment of many early results • Data can easily be extracted from Tables and Graphs

Readership

Scientists working in the field of metallurgy as well as material design engineers and materials specifiers.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080560045
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856175111

About the Authors

Gerhard Neumann Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Freie Universitat, Institut fur Physikalische Chemie, Berlin, Germany

Cornelis Tuijn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

