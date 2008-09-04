Self-diffusion and Impurity Diffusion in Pure Metals, Volume 14
1st Edition
Handbook of Experimental Data
Table of Contents
0 Introduction
0.1 Experimental techniques 0.1.1 Radio tracer techniques 0.1.2 Non-radioactive methods 0.1.3 Interdiffusion 0.1.4 Comparison of the experimental methods 0.2 Interpretation of the diffusion investigations 0.3 Instructions for the use of Tables List of abbreviations
1 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group I metals 1.1 Lithium 1.2 Sodium 1.3 Potassium 1.4 Copper 1.5 Silver 1.6 Gold
2 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group II metals 2.1 Beryllium 2.2 Magnesium 2.3 Calcium 2.4 Zinc 2.5 Cadmium
3 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group III metals 3.1 Scandium 3.2 Yttrium 3.3 Lanthanium 3.4 Aluminum 3.5 Indium 3.6 Thallium
4 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group IV metals
4.1 Titanium
4.2 Zirconium
4.3 Hafnium
4.4 Tin 4.5 Lead
5 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group V metals 5.1 Vanadium 5.2 Niobium 5.3 Tantalum 5.4 Antimony
6 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group VI metals 6.1 Chromium 6.2 Molybdenum 6.3 Tungsten
7 Diffusion in group VII metals Manganese, rhenium
8 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in group VIII metals 8.1 Iron 8.2 Cobalt 8.3 Iridium 8.4 Nickel 8.5 Palladium 8.6 Platinum
9 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in rare earth metals 9.1 Cerium 9.2 Praseodymium 9.3 Neodymium, europium, gadolinium, erbium, ytterbium
10 Self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in actinide metals 10.1 Thorium 10.2 Uranium 10.3 Plutonium
Description
Diffusion in metals is an important phenomenon, which has many applications, for example in all kinds of steel and aluminum production, and in alloy formation (technical applications e.g. in superconductivity and semiconductor science). In this book the data on diffusion in metals are shown, both in graphs and in equations.
Reliable data on diffusion in metals are required by researchers who try to make sense of results from all kinds of metallurgical experiments, and they are equally needed by theorists and computer modelers. The previous compilation dates from 1990, and measurements relying on the electron microprobe and the recent Rutherford backscattering technique were hardly taken into account there.
This reference book, containing all results on self-diffusion and impurity diffusion in pure metals with an indication of their reliability, will be useful to everyone in this field for the theory, fundamental research and industrial applications covered.
Key Features
• Up-to-date and complete (including EPMA and RBS investigations) • Indication of reliability of the measurements • Reassessment of many early results • Data can easily be extracted from Tables and Graphs
Readership
Scientists working in the field of metallurgy as well as material design engineers and materials specifiers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2008
- Published:
- 4th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560045
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175111
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gerhard Neumann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Freie Universitat, Institut fur Physikalische Chemie, Berlin, Germany
Cornelis Tuijn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands