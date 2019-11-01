Self-Compacting Concrete: Materials, Properties and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173695

Self-Compacting Concrete: Materials, Properties and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Rafat Siddique
Paperback ISBN: 9780128173695
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 325
Table of Contents

1. Tests and Standards
2. Rheology and Workability of SCC
3. Production and Placement of SCC
4. Strength Properties of SCC
5. Permeation Properties of SCC
6. Shrinkage and Creep of SCC
7. Carbonation and Corrosion of SCC
8. Properties of SCC at Elevated Temperature
9. Properties of SCC with Recycled Aggregates
10. Properties of SCC with Industrial By-Products as Aggregates
11. Properties of SCC with Supplementary Cementing Materials
12. Properties of Fibre Reinforced SCC
13. Structural Performance of SCC
14. Practical Applications of SCC

Description

Self-Compacting Concrete: Materials, Properties and Applications presents the latest research on various aspects of self-compacting concrete, including test methods, rheology, strength and durability properties, SCC properties at elevated temperature, SC manufacturing with the use of SCMs, recycled aggregates and industrial by-products. Written by an international group of contributors who are closely associated with the development of self-compacting concrete, the book explores the main differences between SCC and normal concrete in terms of raw materials, fresh properties and hardened properties. Other topics discussed include the structure and practical applications of fiber reinforced SCC.

Researchers and experienced engineers will find this reference to be a systematic source to SCC with its accounting of the latest breakthroughs in the field and discussions of SCC constructability, structural integrity, improved flows into complex forms, and superior strength and durability.

Key Features

  • Offers a systematic and comprehensive source of information on the latest developments in SCC technology
  • Includes mix design procedures, tests standards, rheology, strength and durability properties
  • Explores the properties and practical applications of SCC

Readership

Civil, materials and structural engineers, Materials scientists, architects and structural designers, PhD students working in materials, structural design and construction

About the Editors

Rafat Siddique Editor

Rafat Siddique is Dean of Research & Sponsored Projects & Senior Professor of Civil Engineering & Former Dean of Faculty Affairs at the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (Deemed University), Patiala, India. He received his doctorate in 1993 from BITS Pilani, in India and his Post-doctoral Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA. The major thrust of his research is the Utilization of Waste Materials and Industrial By-products in Construction Materials and Supplementary Cementing Materials. He is the author of over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences. He has published four books including two by Springer on Waste Materials and By-products and Supplementary Cementing Materials. He is the Editor of the Journal of Construction and Building Materials (Elsevier). He is also an Associate Editor of the Journal of Materials in Civil Engineering (ASCE) and Journal of Sustainable Cement-Based Materials (Taylor & Francis) for five years (2012-2017).. He has been a visiting/invited Professor to a number of Universities in France, Germany, Finland, UK, USA, and Mexico, Thailand and Australia. He has been rated amongst top 10 researchers in concrete technology by Google Scholar with Citations of 8000+ having H-Factor of 47..

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Professor of Civil Engineering and Former Dean of Faculty Affairs, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Deemed University, Patiala, India

