Self-Compacting Concrete: Materials, Properties and Applications presents the latest research on various aspects of self-compacting concrete, including test methods, rheology, strength and durability properties, SCC properties at elevated temperature, SC manufacturing with the use of SCMs, recycled aggregates and industrial by-products. Written by an international group of contributors who are closely associated with the development of self-compacting concrete, the book explores the main differences between SCC and normal concrete in terms of raw materials, fresh properties and hardened properties. Other topics discussed include the structure and practical applications of fiber reinforced SCC.

Researchers and experienced engineers will find this reference to be a systematic source to SCC with its accounting of the latest breakthroughs in the field and discussions of SCC constructability, structural integrity, improved flows into complex forms, and superior strength and durability.