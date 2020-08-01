Self-Assessment Q&A in Clinical Laboratory Science, III
1st Edition
Description
As the field of laboratory science constantly evolves with new technologies, there is a need to keep topics current and add newly emerging technology and related concepts. Self-Assessment Q&A in Clinical Laboratory Science, III adds a variety of subject matter that addresses new concepts and emerging technology, particularly in the areas of kidney biomarkers, cancer biomarkers, molecular diagnostics, multiple myeloma, pharmacogenomics, novel cardiovascular biomarkers, and biomarkers of neurologic diseases. The field of Clinical Laboratory Science continues to evolve and editor Alan Wu has once again brought together experts in the field to cover the contemporary topics that are being tested today. This updated bank of questions and answers is a must-have to sharpen your knowledge and skills.
Key Features
- Nearly 800 multiple choice questions with correct answer explanations
- Whether you are a student or practicing clinical scientist, these questions assist you in determining knowledge gaps so you can better study for certification examinations and remain current in this rapidly changing field
- Format is conducive to quick learning in digestible segments while still covering concepts in reasonable detail
- Includes beneficial citations for additional study if desired
Readership
Students and fellows in the field of laboratory medicine - students training to become medical technologists, graduate students in clinical lab science, postdoctoral fellows who are training to become lab section chiefs, and residents in pathology and laboratory medicine who are in training to become laboratory directors
Table of Contents
1. Mass spectrometry
2. Kidney markers
3. Cancer markers
4. Pregnancy
5. Heavy metals and ICP-MS
6. Protein electrophoresis
7. Sepsis
8. Molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases
9. Clinical and forensic toxicolog
10. Point-of-care testing
11. Point-of-care technology
12. Cardiac markers
13. Multiple myeloma
14. Liquid biopsy
15. Pharmacogenomics
16. Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
17. Reference ranges
18. Regulations
19. Hemolysis
20. Icterus
21. Lipemia
22. Pre-analytical variables
23. Bioinformatics
24. Therapeutic drug monitoring
25. Lab automation
26. Transplant TDM
27. Newborn screening
28. Lab statistics
29. Pediatric clinical chemistry
30. Hematology
31. Immunology
32. Autoimmune
33. Novel cardiovascular biomarkers
34. Antimicrobial resistance testing
35. Biomarkers of neurologic diseases
36. HLA testin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 415
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220931
About the Editor
Alan Wu
Dr. Wu is a Professor of Laboratory Medicine at the University of California at San Francisco. He is the Co-Director of the Core Laboratory at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. His research is focused on biomarkers of cardiovascular disease, clinical toxicology, and pharmacogenomics. In this capacity, his clinical and research laboratory conducts testing for routine analytes in blood, urine and cerebral spinal fluid for electrolytes, metabolites, hormones, proteins, and biomarkers. His particular area of interest is in cardiac biomarkers for acute cardiac diseases. He received a B.S. in both Chemistry and Biology at Purdue University and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Illinois. He was a professor at the University of Texas and the University of Connecticut prior to his current position at UCSF.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Laboratory Medicine, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA, USA