Self-Assessment in Otolaryngology, by Drs. James Paul O'Neill and Jatin P. Shah, covers the entire field of otolaryngology, offering 24 comprehensive chapters filled with questions and answers, bulleted information, case histories, and much more. Written by specialists from around the world, this one-of-a-kind self-assessment tool showcases today’s international, expert knowledge and judgment in the practice of otolaryngology.