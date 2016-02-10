Self-Assessment in Otolaryngology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323392907, 9780323392990

Self-Assessment in Otolaryngology

1st Edition

Authors: James O'Neill Jatin Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323392990
eBook ISBN: 9780323393003
Paperback ISBN: 9780323392907
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2016
Page Count: 272
Description

Self-Assessment in Otolaryngology, by Drs. James Paul O'Neill and Jatin P. Shah, covers the entire field of otolaryngology, offering 24 comprehensive chapters filled with questions and answers, bulleted information, case histories, and much more. Written by specialists from around the world, this one-of-a-kind self-assessment tool showcases today’s international, expert knowledge and judgment in the practice of otolaryngology.

Key Features

  • Includes a variety of questions in every chapter (true/false, multiple choice, and "best answer") followed by high-yield information, case histories, management issues, images, scans, and recommended readings.

  • Every question is followed by a bulleted list of the minimum core knowledge required for that particular area.

  • Offers the most current information on new technologies, outcomes data, results of clinical trials, and future directions.

  • Contains both U.S. and European-style board questions.

  • Allows you to test your expertise on hundreds of day-to-day issues encountered in the practice of otolaryngology.

  • Consult this title on your favorite e-reader, conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323392990
eBook ISBN:
9780323393003
Paperback ISBN:
9780323392907

About the Author

James O'Neill

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, St. Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland; Consultant Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgeon, Beaumont Hospital, Dubline, Ireland

Jatin Shah

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief , Head and Neck Service, E.W. Strong Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York, United States

