Self-Assessment in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology
1st Edition
Description
Self-Assessment in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology is a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive medical reference book that showcases international, expert knowledge and judgment in the practice of head and neck surgery and oncology. It offers a variety of true/false statements and multiple-choice questions, as well as patient and case histories, coverage of the newest technologies, and much more. This brand-new resource is perfectly suited for otolaryngology residents, oncologists, and surgeons who wish to measure their understanding of how to effectively manage the day-to-day problems and issues arising in patients with neoplasms of the head and neck.
Key Features
- Test your expertise. Various forms of self-assessment include true/false statements and multiple-choice questions throughout.
- Take advantage of patient and case histories accompanied by real-life photographs and scans.
- Reference the correct answer to every question, which is followed by a bulleted list of the minimum core knowledge required for that particular area.
- Access the most current information on new technologies, outcomes data, results of clinical trials, and future directions.
- Further your research with a list of suggested readings included in each chapter.
- Search the full text online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
1. Skin
2. Eyelids and Orbit
3. Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses
4. Skull Base
5. Lips and Oral Cavity
6. Pharynx and Esophagus
7. Larynx and Trachea
8. Cervical Lymph Nodes
9. Thyroid and Parathyroid
10. Salivary Glands
11. Neugenic Tumors and Paragangliomas
12. Soft Tissue Tumors
13. Bone Tumors and Odontogenic Tumors
14. Reconstructivr Surgery
15. Oncological Dentistry: Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Implants
16. Radiation Oncology
17. Chemotherapy
18. Radiology
19. Pathology
20. Molecular Oncology
21. Surgical Anatomy
22. Nutrition
23. Epidemiology and Biostatistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 12th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298551
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314916
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323260039
About the Author
James O'Neill
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, St. Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland; Consultant Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgeon, Beaumont Hospital, Dubline, Ireland
Jatin Shah
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief , Head and Neck Service, E.W. Strong Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York, United States