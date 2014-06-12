Self-Assessment in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323260039, 9780323298551

Self-Assessment in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology

1st Edition

Authors: James O'Neill Jatin Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323298551
eBook ISBN: 9780323314916
Paperback ISBN: 9780323260039
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th June 2014
Page Count: 280
Description

Self-Assessment in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology is a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive medical reference book that showcases international, expert knowledge and judgment in the practice of head and neck surgery and oncology. It offers a variety of true/false statements and multiple-choice questions, as well as patient and case histories, coverage of the newest technologies, and much more. This brand-new resource is perfectly suited for otolaryngology residents, oncologists, and surgeons who wish to measure their understanding of how to effectively manage the day-to-day problems and issues arising in patients with neoplasms of the head and neck.

Key Features

  • Test your expertise. Various forms of self-assessment include true/false statements and multiple-choice questions throughout.

  • Take advantage of patient and case histories accompanied by real-life photographs and scans.

  • Reference the correct answer to every question, which is followed by a bulleted list of the minimum core knowledge required for that particular area.

  • Access the most current information on new technologies, outcomes data, results of clinical trials, and future directions.

  • Further your research with a list of suggested readings included in each chapter.

Table of Contents

1. Skin

2. Eyelids and Orbit

3. Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses

4. Skull Base

5. Lips and Oral Cavity

6. Pharynx and Esophagus

7. Larynx and Trachea

8. Cervical Lymph Nodes

9. Thyroid and Parathyroid

10. Salivary Glands

11. Neugenic Tumors and Paragangliomas

12. Soft Tissue Tumors

13. Bone Tumors and Odontogenic Tumors

14. Reconstructivr Surgery

15. Oncological Dentistry: Maxillofacial Prosthetics and Implants

16. Radiation Oncology

17. Chemotherapy

18. Radiology

19. Pathology

20. Molecular Oncology

21. Surgical Anatomy

22. Nutrition

23. Epidemiology and Biostatistics

About the Author

James O'Neill

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, St. Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland; Consultant Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgeon, Beaumont Hospital, Dubline, Ireland

Jatin Shah

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief , Head and Neck Service, E.W. Strong Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York, United States

