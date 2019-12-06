Self-Assessment in Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323662000, 9780323662017

Self-Assessment in Dermatology

1st Edition

Questions and Answers

Authors: Jonathan Leventhal Lauren Levy
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662000
eBook ISBN: 9780323662017
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2019
Page Count: 226
Description

Test your dermatology knowledge and prepare to ace your exams with Self-Assessment in Dermatology: Questions and Answers. This all-new review resource follows the American Board of Dermatology exam blueprint, providing authoritative, up-to-date information on every aspect of the field. Eight practice tests have been carefully tailored for effective exam review by Yale authors who have had recent experience and success with the exam.

Table of Contents

Test 1

Test 2

Test 3

Test 4

Test 5

Test 6

Test 7

Details

About the Author

Jonathan Leventhal

Jonathan Levy, MD Assistant Professor of Dermatology Department of Dermatology Director of Onco-Dermatology Clinic Yale School of Medicine New Haven, CT

Lauren Levy

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Department of Dermatology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

