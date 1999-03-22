Self-Assembled InGaAs/GaAs Quantum Dots, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Sugawara, Theoretical Bases of the Optical Properties of Semiconductor Quantum Nano-Structures. Y. Nakata, Y. Sugiyama and M. Sugawara, Molecular Beam Epitaxial Growth of Self-Assembled InAs/GaAs Quantum Dots. K. Mukai, M. Sugawara, M. Egawa, N. Ohtsuka, Metalorganic Vapor Phase Epitaxial Growth of Self-Assembled InGaAs/GaAs Quantum Dots Emitting at 1.3 um. K. Mukai and M. Sugawara, Optical Characterization of Quantum Dots. K. Mukai, M. Sugawara, Phonon Bottleneck Effect in Quantum Dots. H. Shoji, Self-Assembled Qunatum Dot Lasers. H. Ishikawa, Applications of Quantum Dot to Optical Devices.
Description
This volume is concerned with the crystal growth, optical properties, and optical device application of the self-formed quantum dot, which is one of the major current subjects in the semiconductor research field. The atom-like density of states in quantum dots is expected to drastically improve semiconductor laser performance, and to develop new optical devices. However, since the first theoretical prediction for its great possibilities was presented in 1982, due to the difficulty of their fabrication process. Recently, the advent of self-organized quantum dots has made it possible to apply the results in important optical devices, and further progress is expected in the near future. The authors, working for Fujitsu Laboratories, are leading this quantum-dot research field. In this volume, they describe the state of the art in the entire field, with particular emphasis on practical applications.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in materials science (electronic materials field) and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 22nd March 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864587
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127521695
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. K. Willardson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON
Eicke Weber Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mitsuru Sugawara Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Optical Semiconductor Device Laboratory, Japan