Self-Assembled InGaAs/GaAs Quantum Dots - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521695, 9780080864587

Self-Assembled InGaAs/GaAs Quantum Dots, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Mitsuru Sugawara
eBook ISBN: 9780080864587
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521695
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 1999
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

M. Sugawara, Theoretical Bases of the Optical Properties of Semiconductor Quantum Nano-Structures. Y. Nakata, Y. Sugiyama and M. Sugawara, Molecular Beam Epitaxial Growth of Self-Assembled InAs/GaAs Quantum Dots. K. Mukai, M. Sugawara, M. Egawa, N. Ohtsuka, Metalorganic Vapor Phase Epitaxial Growth of Self-Assembled InGaAs/GaAs Quantum Dots Emitting at 1.3 um. K. Mukai and M. Sugawara, Optical Characterization of Quantum Dots. K. Mukai, M. Sugawara, Phonon Bottleneck Effect in Quantum Dots. H. Shoji, Self-Assembled Qunatum Dot Lasers. H. Ishikawa, Applications of Quantum Dot to Optical Devices.

Description

This volume is concerned with the crystal growth, optical properties, and optical device application of the self-formed quantum dot, which is one of the major current subjects in the semiconductor research field. The atom-like density of states in quantum dots is expected to drastically improve semiconductor laser performance, and to develop new optical devices. However, since the first theoretical prediction for its great possibilities was presented in 1982, due to the difficulty of their fabrication process. Recently, the advent of self-organized quantum dots has made it possible to apply the results in important optical devices, and further progress is expected in the near future. The authors, working for Fujitsu Laboratories, are leading this quantum-dot research field. In this volume, they describe the state of the art in the entire field, with particular emphasis on practical applications.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in materials science (electronic materials field) and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices).

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mitsuru Sugawara Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Optical Semiconductor Device Laboratory, Japan

