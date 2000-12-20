Self and Identity through the Life Course in Cross-Cultural Perspective, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface. Aggression and self-derogation: moderating influences of gender, race/ethnicity, and stage in the life course (H.B. Kaplan, S. Halim). Self, identity, and the moral emotions across the life course (T.J. Owens, S. Goodney). The impossible me: misconstruing structural constraint and individual volition (M. Stem Cook). The development and transformation of feminist identities under changing historial conditions (P. Aronson). The cross-culturing work of gay and lesbian elderly (M. Pollner, D. Rosenfeld). Generativity in the lives of elder Catholic women religious (S. Perschbacher Melia). Threats to academic identity and commitment for faculty of color (R.K. Leik, A.R. Goulding). What does it mean to "know thyself" in the United States and Japan?: The cultural construction of the self (S.E. Cross). Agency in young adulthood: intentional self-change among college students (K.J. Kiecolt, J.B. Mabry). Accomplishment and discouragement at school: an international comparison of developmental trends (J. Modell).
Description
This volume represents a new name and a new focus for its predecessor, Current Perspectives on Aging and the Life Cycle (volumes 1-4). We begin our new series, now titled Advances in Life Course Research, with volume 5. Its statement of purpose is the publication of theoretical analyses, reviews, policy analyses and positions, and theory-based empirical papers on issues involving all aspects of the human life course. It adopts a broad conception of the life course, and invites and welcomes contributions from all disciplines and fields of study interested in understanding, describing, and predicting the antecedents of and consequences for the course that human lives take from birth to death, within and across time and cultures (construed in its broadest sense), regardless of methodology, theoretical orientation, or disciplinary affiliation.
