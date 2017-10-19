Selenium and Selenoproteins in Cancer, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Epidemiology of Selenium and Human Cancer
Marco Vinceti, Tommaso Filippini, Silvia Cilloni, and Catherine M. Crespi
2. Selenoproteins in Tumorigenesis and Cancer Progression
Sarah P. Short and Christopher S. Williams
3. Selenoproteins and Metastasis
Michael P. Marciel and Peter R. Hoffmann
4. Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidases During Tumor Development
Anna P. Kipp
5. Targeting the Selenoprotein Thioredoxin Reductase 1 for Anticancer Therapy
Elias S.J. Arnér
6. The Regulation of Pathways of Inflammation and Resolution in Immune Cells and Cancer Stem Cells by Selenium
Bastihalli T. Diwakar, Arvind M. Korwar, Robert F. Paulson, and K. Sandeep Prabhu
7. Selenium and Breast Cancer Risk: Focus on Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms
Camile C. Fontelles and Thomas P. Ong
8. Selenium and Epigenetics in Cancer: Focus on DNA Methylation
Ewa Jabłonska and Edyta Reszka
9. Selenium and Cancer Stem Cells
Giuseppe Murdolo, Desirée Bartolini, Cristina Tortoioli, Marta Piroddi, Pierangelo Torquato, and Francesco Galli
10. elenocompounds in Cancer Therapy: An Overview
Desirée Bartolini, Luca Sancineto, Andreza Fabro de Bem, Kenneth D. Tew, Claudio Santi, Rafael Radi, Pierangelo Toquato, and Francesco Galli
Description
Selenium and Selenoproteins in Cancer, Volume 136, the latest release in the Advances in Cancer Research series, provides invaluable information on the fast-moving field of cancer research. This updated volume includes chapters on The epidemiology of selenium and human cancer, Selenium, epigenetics and cancer, Selenium status and cancer risk, Nutritional aspects of selenium and breast cancer risk: focus on cellular and molecular mechanisms, Selenoproteins in tumorigenesis and cancer progression, Selenoproteins and metastasis, The tumor microenvironment and inflammatory factors, and Selenium-dependent glutathione peroxidases during tumor development.
This new release in the series presents original reviews on research regarding the prevention and treatment of cancer with selenium.
- Provides information on cancer research and prevention
- Offers outstanding and original reviews on a range of cancer research topics, with this volume focusing on the role of selenium and selenoproteins in cancer prevention
- Serves as an indispensable reference for researchers and students alike
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology
- 316
- English
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Academic Press
- 9780128120170
- 9780128120163
Kenneth Tew Serial Volume Editor
Professor & Chairman, Dept of Cell & Molecular Pharmacology John C. West Chair of Cancer Research, Medical University of South Carolina, USA
The Tew laboratory maintains an interest in using redox pathways as a platform to develop therapeutic strategies through drug discovery/development and biomarker identification. We interrogate how reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS/RNS) impact cancer cells and develop novel drugs that impact on glutathione based pathways. Our research efforts have been integral to studies that have identified glutathione S-transferases (GST) as important in drug resistance, catalytic detoxification and as arbiters of kinase-mediated cell signaling events. In addition, we have been instrumental in defining how GSTP contributes to the process by which cells respond to ROS by selective addition of glutathione to specific protein clusters, so called S-glutathionylation. Each of these research areas has had broad impact on a number of cancer disciplines. Moreover, we have also been seminally involved in the Phase I to III clinical testing of three oncology drugs, Telcyta, Telintra and NOV-002. Other ongoing translational efforts have produced two ongoing clinical trials to measure the effectiveness of serum S-glutathionylated serine proteinase inhibitors as possible biomarkers for exposure to hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes and radiation.
Department of Cell and Molecular Pharmacology, Medical University of South Carolina, USA
Francesco Galli Editor
As the group leader and head of the research unit in the Department of Internal Medicine since 2013 and currently Dept of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Perugia, Francesco Galli's research is focussed on biochemistry, cellular biology and signaling, pharmacology/toxicology, and nutrition.
Clinical Biochemistry and Human Nutrition, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Perugia