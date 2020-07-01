Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology is a unique and comprehensive guide to this emerging technology. It covers in detail the equipment, software algorithms and control systems, material preparations and process technology, precision control, simulation analysis, and provides examples of applications of selective laser sintering (SLS).

SLS technology is one of the most promising advances in 3D printing due to the high complexity of parts it can form, short manufacturing cycle, low cost, and wide range of materials it is compatible with. Typical examples of SLS technology include SLS manufacturing casting molds, sand molds (core), injection molds with conformal cooling channels, and rapid prototyping of ceramic and plastic functional parts. It is already widely used in aviation, aerospace, medical treatment, machinery, and numerous other industries.

Drawing on world-leading research, the authors provide state of the art descriptions of the technologies, tools, and techniques which are helping academics and engineers use SLS ever more effectively and widely.