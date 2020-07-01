Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029930

Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Chunze Yan Qingsong Wei Shifeng Wen Yusheng Shi
Paperback ISBN: 9780081029930
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 650
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Equipment and Control Systems
3. Software Algorithms and Path Planning
4. Study on Preparation and Forming Technologies of SLS Polymer Materials
5. Resarch on Preparation and Forming Technology of SLS Inorganic Nonmetalic Materials
6. SLS Forming Accuracy Control
7. Numerical Analysis of Key Technology of SLS
8. Typical Applications of SLS Technology

Description

Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology is a unique and comprehensive guide to this emerging technology. It covers in detail the equipment, software algorithms and control systems, material preparations and process technology, precision control, simulation analysis, and provides examples of applications of selective laser sintering (SLS).

SLS technology is one of the most promising advances in 3D printing due to the high complexity of parts it can form, short manufacturing cycle, low cost, and wide range of materials it is compatible with. Typical examples of SLS technology include SLS manufacturing casting molds, sand molds (core), injection molds with conformal cooling channels, and rapid prototyping of ceramic and plastic functional parts. It is already widely used in aviation, aerospace, medical treatment, machinery, and numerous other industries.

Drawing on world-leading research, the authors provide state of the art descriptions of the technologies, tools, and techniques which are helping academics and engineers use SLS ever more effectively and widely.

Key Features

  • Provides instructions for how to accurately use SLS for forming
  • Analyses the numerical simulation methods for key SLS technologies
  • Addresses the use of SLS for a range of materials, including polymer, ceramic and coated sand powder

Readership

Users of selective laser sintering machines in industry. Academic researchers and students on specialised postgraduate courses related to AM technology

About the Authors

Chunze Yan Author

Yan Chunze is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, selective laser sintering/melting, periodic cellular lattice structures, high performance polymers and composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Qingsong Wei Author

Wei Qingsong is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include selective laser melting, selective laser sintering, 3D printing technology, and the application of 3D printing technology to problems involving aerospace, mould, and biomedicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Shifeng Wen Author

Wen Shifeng is a Lecturer at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research is focused on software and equipment for additive manufacturing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Materials Science and Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Yusheng Shi Author

Shi Yusheng is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, near-net forming manufacturing, water-saving product development, optical, mechanical and electronic integration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

