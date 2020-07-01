Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Equipment and Control Systems
3. Software Algorithms and Path Planning
4. Study on Preparation and Forming Technologies of SLS Polymer Materials
5. Resarch on Preparation and Forming Technology of SLS Inorganic Nonmetalic Materials
6. SLS Forming Accuracy Control
7. Numerical Analysis of Key Technology of SLS
8. Typical Applications of SLS Technology
Description
Selective Laser Sintering Additive Manufacturing Technology is a unique and comprehensive guide to this emerging technology. It covers in detail the equipment, software algorithms and control systems, material preparations and process technology, precision control, simulation analysis, and provides examples of applications of selective laser sintering (SLS).
SLS technology is one of the most promising advances in 3D printing due to the high complexity of parts it can form, short manufacturing cycle, low cost, and wide range of materials it is compatible with. Typical examples of SLS technology include SLS manufacturing casting molds, sand molds (core), injection molds with conformal cooling channels, and rapid prototyping of ceramic and plastic functional parts. It is already widely used in aviation, aerospace, medical treatment, machinery, and numerous other industries.
Drawing on world-leading research, the authors provide state of the art descriptions of the technologies, tools, and techniques which are helping academics and engineers use SLS ever more effectively and widely.
Key Features
- Provides instructions for how to accurately use SLS for forming
- Analyses the numerical simulation methods for key SLS technologies
- Addresses the use of SLS for a range of materials, including polymer, ceramic and coated sand powder
Readership
Users of selective laser sintering machines in industry. Academic researchers and students on specialised postgraduate courses related to AM technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029930
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Chunze Yan Author
Yan Chunze is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, selective laser sintering/melting, periodic cellular lattice structures, high performance polymers and composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
Qingsong Wei Author
Wei Qingsong is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include selective laser melting, selective laser sintering, 3D printing technology, and the application of 3D printing technology to problems involving aerospace, mould, and biomedicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
Shifeng Wen Author
Wen Shifeng is a Lecturer at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research is focused on software and equipment for additive manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Materials Science and Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
Yusheng Shi Author
Shi Yusheng is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, near-net forming manufacturing, water-saving product development, optical, mechanical and electronic integration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China