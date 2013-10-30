Selective Anatomy Vol 1
1st Edition
Prep Manual for Undergraduates
Description
This book has been written by virtue of the completely restructured curriculum of anatomy. It is designed into two volumes especially to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate medical courses. It is also useful to dental, paramedical, and nursing students.
Key Features
- Volume I includes complete syllabus of Paper I –Gross Anatomy (Upper Limb, Head and Neck, and Brain), General Anatomy, and General Histology
- Careful selection of frequently asked questions in the university examinations
- Easy to understand text in question-answer format
- Four-color, easy-to-reproduce illustrations during examination
- Tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Syllabus
Section I: UPPER LIMB
1. Pectoral Region and Axilla
2. Back of the Body and Scapular Region
3. Arm
4. Forearm
5. Hand
6. Vessels of the Upper Limb
7. Nerves of the Upper Limb
8. Joints of the Upper Limb
Section II: HEAD AND NECK
9. Scalp, Temple, and Face
10. Side, Front, and Back of the Neck
11. Parotid and Submandibular Regions
12. Deep Structures of the Neck and Prevertebral Region
13. Oral Cavity
14. Pharynx and Palate
15. Nose and Paranasal Air Sinuses
16. Larynx
17. Infratemporal Fossa, Temporomandibular Joint, and Pterygopalatine Fossa
18. Ear and Orbit
19. Dural Folds, Intracranial Dural Venous Sinuses, and Pituitary Gland
20. Cranial Nerves
21. Meninges and Cerebrospinal Fluid
22. Spinal Cordv Contents
Section III: BRAIN
23. Overview of Brain and Brainstem
24. Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle
25. Overview of Cerebrum and Functional Areas
26. Cerebrum
27. Basal Nuclei, Limbic System, and Lateral Ventricle
28. Diencephalon and Third Ventricle
Section IV: GENERAL ANATOMY
29. Introduction and Anatomical Terminology
30. Skin, Superficial and Deep Fasciae
31. Skeletal System
32. Joints
33. Muscles
34. Cardiovascular System
35. Lymphatic System
36. Nervous System
Section V: GENERAL HISTOLOGY
37. Introduction to Histology
38. Epithelial and Connective Tissues
39. Special Connective Tissues
40. Muscle Tissue, Blood Vessels, and Lymphoid Tissue
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 30th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234617
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.