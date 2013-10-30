Selective Anatomy Vol 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131234617

Selective Anatomy Vol 1

1st Edition

Prep Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234617
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th October 2013
Page Count: 354
Description

This book has been written by virtue of the completely restructured curriculum of anatomy. It is designed into two volumes especially to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate medical courses. It is also useful to dental, paramedical, and nursing students.

Key Features

  • Volume I includes complete syllabus of Paper I –Gross Anatomy (Upper Limb, Head and Neck, and Brain), General Anatomy, and General Histology

  • Careful selection of frequently asked questions in the university examinations

  • Easy to understand text in question-answer format

  • Four-color, easy-to-reproduce illustrations during examination

  • Tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Syllabus

Section I: UPPER LIMB

1. Pectoral Region and Axilla

2. Back of the Body and Scapular Region

3. Arm

4. Forearm

5. Hand

6. Vessels of the Upper Limb

7. Nerves of the Upper Limb

8. Joints of the Upper Limb

Section II: HEAD AND NECK

9. Scalp, Temple, and Face

10. Side, Front, and Back of the Neck

11. Parotid and Submandibular Regions

12. Deep Structures of the Neck and Prevertebral Region

13. Oral Cavity

14. Pharynx and Palate

15. Nose and Paranasal Air Sinuses

16. Larynx

17. Infratemporal Fossa, Temporomandibular Joint, and Pterygopalatine Fossa

18. Ear and Orbit

19. Dural Folds, Intracranial Dural Venous Sinuses, and Pituitary Gland

20. Cranial Nerves

21. Meninges and Cerebrospinal Fluid

22. Spinal Cordv Contents

Section III: BRAIN

23. Overview of Brain and Brainstem

24. Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle

25. Overview of Cerebrum and Functional Areas

26. Cerebrum

27. Basal Nuclei, Limbic System, and Lateral Ventricle

28. Diencephalon and Third Ventricle

Section IV: GENERAL ANATOMY

29. Introduction and Anatomical Terminology

30. Skin, Superficial and Deep Fasciae

31. Skeletal System

32. Joints

33. Muscles

34. Cardiovascular System

35. Lymphatic System

36. Nervous System

Section V: GENERAL HISTOLOGY

37. Introduction to Histology

38. Epithelial and Connective Tissues

39. Special Connective Tissues

40. Muscle Tissue, Blood Vessels, and Lymphoid Tissue

Index

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131234617

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

