Selecting the Right Manufacturing Improvement Tools
1st Edition
What Tool? When?
Description
Selecting the Right Manufacturing Improvement Tools offers an easy-to-read and comprehensive review of the most important current industrial improvement tools that every manufacturing or industrial executive, operational manager or engineer needs to know, including which tool to use for a particular type of manufacturing situation.
But his book goes beyond a simple comparison of improvement tools to show how these tools can be implemented and supported. Instead, it offers a broader strategic explanation of how they relate to one another, and their relative strengths and weaknesses in the larger context of the entire enterprise. It demonstrates how to use these tools in an integrated way such that they are not just be viewed as another “program of the month” or management fad. Selecting the Right Manufacturing Improvement Tools guides the use of these individual management tools within the need for aligning the organization, developing leadership, and managing change, all for creating an environment where these tools will be more successfully applied.
Key Features
- Provides an excellent review of the most popular improvement tools and strategies - Lean Manufacturing, Kaizen, including 5S, Kanban, Quick Changeover, and Standardization, Total Productive Maintenance, Six Sigma, Supply Chain Management, Reliability Centered Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance (or Condition Monitoring), and Root Cause Analysis.
- Illustrates the use of each tool with case studies, using a fictitious company called "Beta International," which continues its journey to business excellence from author's previous book, Making Common Sense Common Practice
- Describes the foundational elements necessary for any tool to work - leadership, organizational alignment and discipline, teamwork, performance measurement, change management, and the role of innovation.
- Concludes with a recommended hierarchy for the use of the various tools, and provides enough information so that individual circumstances and issues can be related to these improvement tools, making better decisions and having greater business success.
Readership
Departments of materials engineering, metallurgical engineering, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing engineering
Table of Contents
Introduction The Scene The Response The Tools Lean Manufacturing Cost Cutting – Does It Work? Why Do Executives Persist in Cost Cutting?
Summary
Aligning the Organization Why We Must Align the Organization Aligning for Manufacturing Excellence Developing and Using an Asset Management Strategy as an Alignment Tool CEO Compensation: MIS-Aligning the Organization Initiative Overload: a MIS-Alignment Issue Closing
Innovation Cost Cutting vs. Creating an Innovative Environment Getting Lower Costs through “Little Innovation” Creating Expectations Outsourcing/Offshoring – The Loss of Innovation Two Scenarios Human Capital – The Heart of Innovation and Value Creation Other Human Asset Valuation Methods Closing
Leadership and Teamwork Introduction to Leadership Models Leaders v. Managers Vision, Reality, Courage and Ethics Personal Humility and Professional Resolve Building Character through Principles Aligning the Organization Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership Inspiring Ordinary People to Extraordinary Performance Summary – Common Traits of Leadership Teams and Teamwork – A Model for Excellence The Dysfunctions of Teams Closing
Managing Change Introduction Articulate a Compelling Reason for Change Apply Leadership and Management Principles Communicate the Strategy and Goals Facilitate Employee Implementation of the Change Process Measure the Results: Reward Good Behaviour; Challenge Bad Behaviour Stabilize the Organization in the New Order Succession Planning and Management Beta’s Omega Division Better Succession Management Selecting the Right Managers Sustaining the Improvement Closing
Business Level FMEA The Manufacturing Plant as a Business System Business Level Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) Typical Results Selecting the Right Tools Beta’s Allen Central Plant Beta’s Swampton Plant Beta’s Martin Plant Beta’s Leets Plant Beta’s Van Lear Plant Beta’s Blany Plant Beta’s Ivel Plant Summary
Lean Manufacturing Lean Manufacturing – A Very Brief History Lean Characteristics The Toyota Way Philosophy – Long Term Thinking Processes – Eliminate Waste People and Partners – Respect, Challenge, and Grow Them Problem Solving – Continuous Improvement and Learning Keep Things Simple Toyota Production System – Summary Decoding the DNA of the Toyota Production System Beta’s Banner Division Banner Division’s Boldman Plant Banner Division’s Blue River Plant Summary
Kaizen Introduction Ideas Are Free Major Principles of Kaizen Kaizen and Management 5S Standardization Elimination of Muda (Waste) Kanban Beta’s Dorton Plant Closing
Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Fundamentals of TPM Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) OEE/TPM and Safety Performance Operator Care Operator/Owner Guidelines Maintainer/Improver Guidelines Quick Changeover Beta’s Ivyton Plant Beta’s Grethel Plant Closing
Six Sigma Definition of Six Sigma The Methodology An Alternative Application of Six Sigma Principles Beta’s Waldo Plant Beta’s Staffordville Plant Beta’s Teaberry Plant Six Sigma and Lean Manufacturing Summary
Supply Chain Management Supply Chain Management – One Model Supply Chain Management – Another Model Differentiating and Managing Customers Cost of Service Good Suppliers Policy Deployment Functional Organizations vs. Supply Chain Organizations Beta’s Falcon Plant Beta’s Tomahawk Division Beta’s Topmost DPD Division Summary
Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) Introduction RCM Standard SAE JA1011 An Example Criticality Analysis RCM and Developing a Maintenance Strategy Potential RCM Pitfalls and Suggestions PM Optimization – RCM in Reverse Beta’s Lowhansville Plant Beta’s Carr Creek Plant Beta’s Oil Springs Plant RCM and TPM – The Relationship
RCM and Six Sigma – Common and Uncommon Characteristics Summary
Predictive Maintenance/Condition Monitoring Introduction Cost Reduction Benefit of Condition Monitoring PM and Increased Costs Common Mistakes in Condition Monitoring Programs Condition Monitoring – Understanding and Managing the Degradation Process Predictive Maintenance/Condition Monitoring Technologies Vibration Analysis The Basics of Vibration Analysis Lubrication/Fluid Analysis Infrared Thermography Motor and Electrical Testing Airborne Ultrasound Testing Operator Condition Monitoring Contracting Predictive Maintenance Beta’s Boons Camp Plant Beta’s Stanville Plant Beta’s Dwale Plant Beta’s Watergap Plant Summary
Root Cause Analysis Introduction Three Common Approaches Five Whys Cause & Effect Diagram with the Addition of Cards- CEDAC Apollo Root Cause Analysis Methodology RCA Example RCA Rt The Development of a Cohesive Approach The Importance of Problem Definition and Follow Through Cause Trees Action Management Incidents and Ongoing Concerns Summary
Closing Beta’s Strategy Nominal Hierarchy for Application of the Strategy and Tools
Appendices A – Planning and Scheduling B – Performance Measurement C – Other Tools and Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 27th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468198
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750679169
About the Author
Ron Moore
Ron Moore, P.E., is the managing partner of The RM Group, Inc., and an internationally recognized authority on reliability, manufacturing, and maintenance strategies. He has also been president of Computational Systems, Inc., a supplier of instruments and software to manufacturing companies. Moore holds BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from the University of New Haven and is conversational in Russian.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ron Moore, P.E., Managing Partner, The RM Group, Inc. Knoxville, TN
Reviews
...provides information that allows companies to understand the most popular tools and strategies and to relate these to their circumstances and issues, helping them make better decisions and more effective use of the various tools available:- Iron & Steel Technology, March 2007