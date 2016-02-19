Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung

Table of Contents



The Period of the Socialist Revolution and Socialist Construction (I)

The Chinese People Have Stood Up!

Long Live The Great Unity of the Chinese People!

Eternal Glory to the Heroes of the People!

Always Keep to the Style of Plain Living and Hard Struggle

Request For Opinions On the Tactics For Dealing with Rich Peasants

Fight For A Fundamental Turn For The Better in the Nation's Financial and Economic Situation

Don't Hit Out in All Directions

Be A True Revolutionary

You Are Models For The Whole Nation

Order to the Chinese People's Volunteers

The Chinese People's Volunteers Should Cherish Every Hill, Every River, Every Tree and Every Blade of Grass in Korea

Main Points of the Resolution Adopted At The Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

I. Twenty-Two Months For Preparation

II. Propaganda and Education Campaign For Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aiding Korea

III. Agrarian Reform

IV. Suppression of Counter-Revolutionaries

V. Urban Work

VI. Party Consolidation and Party Building

VII. United Front Work

VIII. Rectification Movement

The Party's Mass Line Must Be Followed in Suppressing Counter-Revolutionaries

Strike Surely, Accurately and Relentlessly in Suppressing Counter-Revolutionaries

Pay Serious Attention to the Discussion of the Film the Life of Wu Hsun

Great Victories in Three Mass Movements

On the Struggle Against The "Three Evils" and the "Five Evils"

Take Mutual Aid A N D Co-Operation in Agriculture As A Major Task

New Year's Day Message

On the Policies For Our Work in Tibet - Directive of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

The Contradiction Between the Working Class and the Bourgeoisie is the Principal Contradiction in China

Let Us Unite and Clearly Distinguish Between Ourselves and the Enemy

Hail The Signal Victory of the Chinese People's Volunteers!

Combat Bureaucracy, Commandism and Violations of the Law and of Discipline

Criticize Han Chauvinism

Solve The Problem of the "Five Excesses"

Liu Shao-Chi and Yang Shang-Kun Criticized For Breach of Discipline in Issuing Documents in the Name of the Central Committee without Authorization

Refute Right Deviationist Views that Depart from the General Line

The Youth League in Its Work Must Take the Characteristics of Youth Into Consideration

On State Capitalism

The Party's General Line For The Transition Period

Combat Bourgeois Ideas in The Party

The Only Road For The Transformation of Capitalist Industry and Commerce

Our Great Victory in The War To Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and Our Future Tasks

Criticism of Liang Shu-Ming's Reactionary Ideas

Two Talks On Mutual Aid and Co-Operation in Agriculture

I. The Talk of October 15

Ii. The Talk of November 4

On the Draft Constitution of the People's Republic of China

Strive To Build A Great Socialist Country

Letter Concerning The Study of the Dream of the Red Chamber

The Chinese People Cannot Be Cowed by the Atom Bomb

Speeches At The National Conference of the Communist Party of China

Opening Speech

Concluding Speech

In Refutation of "Uniformity of Public Opinion"

Preface and Editor's Notes to Material On the Counterrevolutionary

Preface

Editor's Notes (Selections)

On the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture

Rely On Party and League Members and Poor and Lower-Middle Peasants in The Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture

The Debate On the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture and the Current Class Struggle

I. The Relationship Between Agricultural Co-Operation and the Transformation of Capitalist Industry and Commerce

II. A Summing-Up of the Debate On the Question of Cooperation

III. On the Question of Comprehensive Planning and More Effective Leadership

IV. On Ideological Struggle

V. Other Questions

Prefaces To Socialist Upsurge in China's Countryside

Preface I

Preface II

Editor's Notes From Socialist Upsurge in China's Countryside

Request For Opinions On the Seventeen-Article Document Concerning Agriculture

Speed Up The Socialist Transformation of Handicrafts

On the Ten Major Relationships

I. The Relationship Between Heavy Industry On the One Hand and Light Industry and Agriculture On the Other

II. The Relationship Between Industry in The Coastal Regions and Industry in The Interior

III. The Relationship Between Economic Construction and Defense Construction

IV. The Relationship Between The State, The Units of Production and the Producer

V. The Relationship Between The Central and The Local Authorities

VI. The Relationship Between The Han Nationality and the Minority Nationalities

Vii. The Relationship Between Party and Non-Party

VIII. The Relationship Between Revolution and Counter-Revolution

IX. The Relationship Between Right and Wrong

X. The Relationship Between China and Other Countries

U.S. Imperialism Is A Paper Tiger

Strengthen Party Unity and Carry Forward Party Traditions

Some Experiences in Our Party's History

In Commemoration of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen

Speech At The Second Plenary Session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

Talks At A Conference of Secretaries of Provincial, Municipal and Autonomous Region Party Committees

I. The Talk of January 18

II. The Talk of January 27

On the Correct Handling of Contradictions Among the People

I. Two Types of Contradictions Differing in Nature

II. The Question of Eliminating Counter-Revolutionaries

III. The Question of the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture

IV. The Question of the Industrialists and Businessmen

V. The Question of the Intellectuals

VI. The Question of the Minority Nationalities

VII. Over-All Consideration and Proper Arrangement

VIII. On "Let A Hundred Flowers Blossom, Let A Hundred Schools of Thought Contend" and "Long-Term Coexistence and Mutual Supervision"

IX. On the Question of Disturbances Created By Small Numbers of People

X. Can Bad Things Be Turned Into Good Things?

XI. On Practicing Economy

XII. China's Path To Industrialization

Speech At The Chinese Communist Party's National Conference On Propaganda Work

Persevere in Plain Living and Hard Struggle, Maintain Close Ties with The Masses

Things Are Beginning To Change

The Chinese Communist Party Is The Core of Leadership of the Whole Chinese People

Muster Our Forces To Repulse The Rightists' Wild Attacks

Wen Hui Pao's Bourgeois Orientation Should Be Criticized

Beat Back The Attacks of the Bourgeois Rightists

The Situation in The Summer of 1957

Be Activists in Promoting The Revolution

Have Firm Faith in The Majority of the People {October

A Dialectical Approach To Inner-Party Unity {November

All Reactionaries Are Paper Tigers

