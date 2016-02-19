Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung, Volume V focuses on the positions of Mao Tse-Tung on communism, revolution, national unity, and patriotism. The volume first offers information on the socialist revolution and construction, taking into consideration the unity of Chinese people and acknowledgement of the bravery of comrades who gave up their lives in the people's war of liberation. The book also takes a look at the call for Chinese People's Volunteers to support the Korean people's war of liberation. The book focuses on the points of the resolution adopted at the meeting of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, including propaganda and education campaign for resisting U.S. aggression and aiding Korea, party consolidation and building, urban work, and rectification movement. The text also elaborates on the victory of China in the war against the United States; support of China for the Korean people's war of liberation; and the draft constitution of the People's Republic of China. The volume is a reliable source of information for readers interested in the views of Mao Tse-Tung on communism, revolution, civil war, and patriotism.
Table of Contents
Contents
The Period of the Socialist Revolution and Socialist Construction (I)
The Chinese People Have Stood Up!
Long Live The Great Unity of the Chinese People!
Eternal Glory to the Heroes of the People!
Always Keep to the Style of Plain Living and Hard Struggle
Request For Opinions On the Tactics For Dealing with Rich Peasants
Fight For A Fundamental Turn For The Better in the Nation's Financial and Economic Situation
Don't Hit Out in All Directions
Be A True Revolutionary
You Are Models For The Whole Nation
Order to the Chinese People's Volunteers
The Chinese People's Volunteers Should Cherish Every Hill, Every River, Every Tree and Every Blade of Grass in Korea
Main Points of the Resolution Adopted At The Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
I. Twenty-Two Months For Preparation
II. Propaganda and Education Campaign For Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aiding Korea
III. Agrarian Reform
IV. Suppression of Counter-Revolutionaries
V. Urban Work
VI. Party Consolidation and Party Building
VII. United Front Work
VIII. Rectification Movement
The Party's Mass Line Must Be Followed in Suppressing Counter-Revolutionaries
Strike Surely, Accurately and Relentlessly in Suppressing Counter-Revolutionaries
Pay Serious Attention to the Discussion of the Film the Life of Wu Hsun
Great Victories in Three Mass Movements
On the Struggle Against The "Three Evils" and the "Five Evils"
Take Mutual Aid A N D Co-Operation in Agriculture As A Major Task
New Year's Day Message
On the Policies For Our Work in Tibet - Directive of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
The Contradiction Between the Working Class and the Bourgeoisie is the Principal Contradiction in China
Let Us Unite and Clearly Distinguish Between Ourselves and the Enemy
Hail The Signal Victory of the Chinese People's Volunteers!
Combat Bureaucracy, Commandism and Violations of the Law and of Discipline
Criticize Han Chauvinism
Solve The Problem of the "Five Excesses"
Liu Shao-Chi and Yang Shang-Kun Criticized For Breach of Discipline in Issuing Documents in the Name of the Central Committee without Authorization
Refute Right Deviationist Views that Depart from the General Line
The Youth League in Its Work Must Take the Characteristics of Youth Into Consideration
On State Capitalism
The Party's General Line For The Transition Period
Combat Bourgeois Ideas in The Party
The Only Road For The Transformation of Capitalist Industry and Commerce
Our Great Victory in The War To Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and Our Future Tasks
Criticism of Liang Shu-Ming's Reactionary Ideas
Two Talks On Mutual Aid and Co-Operation in Agriculture
I. The Talk of October 15
Ii. The Talk of November 4
On the Draft Constitution of the People's Republic of China
Strive To Build A Great Socialist Country
Letter Concerning The Study of the Dream of the Red Chamber
The Chinese People Cannot Be Cowed by the Atom Bomb
Speeches At The National Conference of the Communist Party of China
Opening Speech
Concluding Speech
In Refutation of "Uniformity of Public Opinion"
Preface and Editor's Notes to Material On the Counterrevolutionary
Preface
Editor's Notes (Selections)
On the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture
Rely On Party and League Members and Poor and Lower-Middle Peasants in The Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture
The Debate On the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture and the Current Class Struggle
I. The Relationship Between Agricultural Co-Operation and the Transformation of Capitalist Industry and Commerce
II. A Summing-Up of the Debate On the Question of Cooperation
III. On the Question of Comprehensive Planning and More Effective Leadership
IV. On Ideological Struggle
V. Other Questions
Prefaces To Socialist Upsurge in China's Countryside
Preface I
Preface II
Editor's Notes From Socialist Upsurge in China's Countryside
Request For Opinions On the Seventeen-Article Document Concerning Agriculture
Speed Up The Socialist Transformation of Handicrafts
On the Ten Major Relationships
I. The Relationship Between Heavy Industry On the One Hand and Light Industry and Agriculture On the Other
II. The Relationship Between Industry in The Coastal Regions and Industry in The Interior
III. The Relationship Between Economic Construction and Defense Construction
IV. The Relationship Between The State, The Units of Production and the Producer
V. The Relationship Between The Central and The Local Authorities
VI. The Relationship Between The Han Nationality and the Minority Nationalities
Vii. The Relationship Between Party and Non-Party
VIII. The Relationship Between Revolution and Counter-Revolution
IX. The Relationship Between Right and Wrong
X. The Relationship Between China and Other Countries
U.S. Imperialism Is A Paper Tiger
Strengthen Party Unity and Carry Forward Party Traditions
Some Experiences in Our Party's History
In Commemoration of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen
Speech At The Second Plenary Session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
Talks At A Conference of Secretaries of Provincial, Municipal and Autonomous Region Party Committees
I. The Talk of January 18
II. The Talk of January 27
On the Correct Handling of Contradictions Among the People
I. Two Types of Contradictions Differing in Nature
II. The Question of Eliminating Counter-Revolutionaries
III. The Question of the Co-Operative Transformation of Agriculture
IV. The Question of the Industrialists and Businessmen
V. The Question of the Intellectuals
VI. The Question of the Minority Nationalities
VII. Over-All Consideration and Proper Arrangement
VIII. On "Let A Hundred Flowers Blossom, Let A Hundred Schools of Thought Contend" and "Long-Term Coexistence and Mutual Supervision"
IX. On the Question of Disturbances Created By Small Numbers of People
X. Can Bad Things Be Turned Into Good Things?
XI. On Practicing Economy
XII. China's Path To Industrialization
Speech At The Chinese Communist Party's National Conference On Propaganda Work
Persevere in Plain Living and Hard Struggle, Maintain Close Ties with The Masses
Things Are Beginning To Change
The Chinese Communist Party Is The Core of Leadership of the Whole Chinese People
Muster Our Forces To Repulse The Rightists' Wild Attacks
Wen Hui Pao's Bourgeois Orientation Should Be Criticized
Beat Back The Attacks of the Bourgeois Rightists
The Situation in The Summer of 1957
Be Activists in Promoting The Revolution
Have Firm Faith in The Majority of the People {October
A Dialectical Approach To Inner-Party Unity {November
All Reactionaries Are Paper Tigers
520
- 520
English
- English
© Pergamon 1977
- © Pergamon 1977
1st January 1977
- 1st January 1977
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483154404
- 9781483154404