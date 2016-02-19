Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung

Table of Contents



Contents

The First Revolutionary Civil War Period

Analysis of the Classes in Chinese Society Report on an Investigation of the Peasant Movement in Hunan

The Importance of the Peasant Problem

Get Organized!

Down with the Local Tyrants and Evil Gentry! All Power to the Peasant Associations!

"It's Terrible!" or "It's Fine!"

The Question of "Going Too Far"

The "Movement of the Riffraff"

Vanguards of the Revolution

Fourteen Great Achievements

The Second Revolutionary Civil War Period

Why is it that Red Political Power Can Exist in China?

I. The Internal Political Situation

II. Reasons for the Emergence and Survival of Red Political Power in China

III. The Independent Regime in the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area and the August Defeat

IV. The Role of the Independent Regime of the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area in Hunan, Hupeh and Kiangsi

V. Economic Problems

VI. The Problem of Military Bases

The Struggle in the Chingkang Mountains

The Independent Regime in the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area and the August Defeat

The Current Situation in the Area Under the Independent Regime

On Correcting Mistaken Ideas in the Party

On the Purely Military Viewpoint

On Ultra-Democracy

On the Disregard of Organizational Discipline

On Absolute Equalitarianism

On Subjectivism

On Individualism

On the Ideology of Roving Rebel Bands

On the Remnants of Putschism

A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire

Pay Attention to Economic Work

How to Differentiate the Classes in the Rural Areas

Our Economic Policy

Be Concerned With The Well-Being Of The Masses, Pay Attention To Methods Of Work

On Tactics Against Japanese Imperialism

The Characteristics of the Present Political Situation

The National United Front

The People's Republic

International Support

Problems of Strategy in China's Revolutionary War

Chapter I How to Study War

1. The Laws of War Are Developmental

2. The Aim of War Is to Eliminate War

3. Strategy Is the Study of the Laws of a War Situation as a Whole

4. The Important Thing Is to Be Good at Learning

Chapter II The Chinese Communist Party and China's Revolutionary War

Chapter III Characteristics of China's Revolutionary War

1. The Importance of the Subject

2. What Are the Characteristics of China's Revolutionary War?

3. Our Strategy and Tactics Ensuing from These Characteristics

Chapter IV "Encirclement and Suppression" and Counter-Campaigns Against It — the Main Pattern of China's Civil War

Chapter V The Strategic Defensive

1. Active and Passive Defense

2. Preparations for Combating "Encirclement and Suppression" Campaigns

3. Strategic Retreat

4. Strategic Counter-Offensive

5. Starting the Counter-Offensive

6. Concentration of Troops

7. Mobile Warfare

8. War of Quick Decision

9. War of Annihilation

A Statement on Chiang Kai-Shek's Statement

The Tasks of the Chinese Communist Party in the Period of Resistance to Japan

The Present Stage of Development of China's External and Internal Contradictions

The Struggle for Democracy and Freedom

Our Responsibility to Lead

Win the Masses in their Millions for the Anti-Japanese National United Front

The Question of Peace

The Question of Democracy

The Question of the Future of the Revolution

The Question of Cadres

The Question of Democracy Within the Party

Unity in the Conference and in the Whole Party

Win the Masses in Their Millions for the Anti-Japanese National United Front

On Practice

On Contradiction

I. The Two World Outlooks

II. The Universality of Contradiction

III. The Particularity of Contradiction

IV. The Principal Contradiction and the Principal Aspect of a Contradiction

V. The Identity and Struggle of the Aspects of a Contradiction

VI. The Place of Antagonism in Contradiction

VII. Conclusion