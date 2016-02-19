Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung
1st Edition
Volume 1
Selected Works of Mao Tse-Tung, Volume I focuses on the thoughts of Mao Tse-Tung on differences in social structure, communism, revolution, economics, war tactics, and welfare of the masses. The book first discusses the analysis of the classes in Chinese society and the peasant movement in Hunan. The text then ponders on the reasons why red political power can exist in China. Topics include internal political situation; reasons for the emergence and survival of red political power; and the problem of military bases. The publication takes a look at the struggle in the Chingkang mountains, including the independent regime in the Hunan-Kiangsi border area and the August defeat and the situation in the area under the independent regime. The book also examines the characteristics of China's revolutionary war and strategic defensive tactics, including concentration of troops, mobile warfare, and strategic retreat. Mao Tse-Tung's call for a united effort to wage resistance against Japan is also underscored. The book is a prime reference for readers interested in the philosophy of Mao Tse-Tung.
The First Revolutionary Civil War Period
Analysis of the Classes in Chinese Society Report on an Investigation of the Peasant Movement in Hunan
The Importance of the Peasant Problem
Get Organized!
Down with the Local Tyrants and Evil Gentry! All Power to the Peasant Associations!
"It's Terrible!" or "It's Fine!"
The Question of "Going Too Far"
The "Movement of the Riffraff"
Vanguards of the Revolution
Fourteen Great Achievements
The Second Revolutionary Civil War Period
Why is it that Red Political Power Can Exist in China?
I. The Internal Political Situation
II. Reasons for the Emergence and Survival of Red Political Power in China
III. The Independent Regime in the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area and the August Defeat
IV. The Role of the Independent Regime of the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area in Hunan, Hupeh and Kiangsi
V. Economic Problems
VI. The Problem of Military Bases
The Struggle in the Chingkang Mountains
The Independent Regime in the Hunan-Kiangsi Border Area and the August Defeat
The Current Situation in the Area Under the Independent Regime
On Correcting Mistaken Ideas in the Party
On the Purely Military Viewpoint
On Ultra-Democracy
On the Disregard of Organizational Discipline
On Absolute Equalitarianism
On Subjectivism
On Individualism
On the Ideology of Roving Rebel Bands
On the Remnants of Putschism
A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire
Pay Attention to Economic Work
How to Differentiate the Classes in the Rural Areas
Our Economic Policy
Be Concerned With The Well-Being Of The Masses, Pay Attention To Methods Of Work
On Tactics Against Japanese Imperialism
The Characteristics of the Present Political Situation
The National United Front
The People's Republic
International Support
Problems of Strategy in China's Revolutionary War
Chapter I How to Study War
1. The Laws of War Are Developmental
2. The Aim of War Is to Eliminate War
3. Strategy Is the Study of the Laws of a War Situation as a Whole
4. The Important Thing Is to Be Good at Learning
Chapter II The Chinese Communist Party and China's Revolutionary War
Chapter III Characteristics of China's Revolutionary War
1. The Importance of the Subject
2. What Are the Characteristics of China's Revolutionary War?
3. Our Strategy and Tactics Ensuing from These Characteristics
Chapter IV "Encirclement and Suppression" and Counter-Campaigns Against It — the Main Pattern of China's Civil War
Chapter V The Strategic Defensive
1. Active and Passive Defense
2. Preparations for Combating "Encirclement and Suppression" Campaigns
3. Strategic Retreat
4. Strategic Counter-Offensive
5. Starting the Counter-Offensive
6. Concentration of Troops
7. Mobile Warfare
8. War of Quick Decision
9. War of Annihilation
A Statement on Chiang Kai-Shek's Statement
The Tasks of the Chinese Communist Party in the Period of Resistance to Japan
The Present Stage of Development of China's External and Internal Contradictions
The Struggle for Democracy and Freedom
Our Responsibility to Lead
Win the Masses in their Millions for the Anti-Japanese National United Front
The Question of Peace
The Question of Democracy
The Question of the Future of the Revolution
The Question of Cadres
The Question of Democracy Within the Party
Unity in the Conference and in the Whole Party
Win the Masses in Their Millions for the Anti-Japanese National United Front
On Practice
On Contradiction
I. The Two World Outlooks
II. The Universality of Contradiction
III. The Particularity of Contradiction
IV. The Principal Contradiction and the Principal Aspect of a Contradiction
V. The Identity and Struggle of the Aspects of a Contradiction
VI. The Place of Antagonism in Contradiction
VII. Conclusion
