Selected Works in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Selected Works in Organic Chemistry focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in organic chemistry, including analysis of diazo compounds and infrared absorption spectra. The publication first offers information on the method of synthesis of aromatic organomercury salts; method of synthesis of symmetrical aromatic organomercury compounds; and diazo method of synthesis of aromatic organomercury compounds with negative substituent in nucleus. The reaction of aliphatic diazo compounds with mercury salts and synthesis of organotin compounds through diazo compounds are also discussed.
The manuscript takes a look at the synthesis of aromatic organometal compounds of bismuth through diazo compounds; synthesis of aromatic germanium compounds through aryldiazonium tetrafluoroborate; and reduction of organomercury compounds by bivalent tin salts as a method of synthesis. The text also examines the activation energy of the disaggregation process of associated alkoxy titanium derivatives and determination of positions of substituents in ferrocene compounds by means of infrared absorption spectra.
The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in organic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Part I: Organometallic Chemistry Page
A New Method of Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Salts
A New Method of Synthesis of Symmetrical Aromatic Organomercury Compounds
Diazo Method of Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Compounds with Negative Substituent in Nucleus
Reaction of Aliphatic Diazo Compounds with Mercury Salts
Synthesis of Organotin Compounds through Diazo Compounds
Double Salts of Lead Halides and Phenyldiazonium Halides and Their Decomposition
Synthesis of Organoantimony Compounds
Synthesis of Tetraphenyllead by Action of Metallic Lead Dust on Phenyldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate
Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Salts through Arylazocarboxylic Salts
Synthesis of Thallium Aromatic Compounds through Diazonium Compounds
Synthesis of Aromatic Tin Compounds through Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate
New Synthesizing Possibilities for Organoantimony Compounds through Double Diazonium Salts of Antimony Trichloride
Synthesis of Arylstibinic Acid Through Double Diazonium Salts of Antimony Pentachloride
Preparation of Tetraphenyl- and Tetra-p-tolyllead by Decomposition of Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate by Lead-Sodium Alloy
Synthesis of Mixed Organoarsenic Compounds of Type ArAr'AsX and ArAr'Ar"As through Double Diazonium Salts
Synthesis of Organometa) Compounds of Pentavalent Antimony by Means of Arylation of Organoantimony Compounds of Type ArSbX2 and Ar2SbX with Diazo Compounds
Synthesis of Aromatic Organometal Compounds of Bismuth through Diazo Compounds
Synthesis of Aromatic Germanium Compounds through Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate
Reduction of Organomercury Compounds by Bivalent Tin Salts as a Method of Synthesis of Organotin Compounds
Aromatic Organotin Compounds Containing Halide in Nucleus
Arylation of Mercuric Oxide through Aromatic Iodoxy Compounds
Synthesis of Aromatic Organozinc Compounds with a Substituent in the Benzene Nucleus
Reaction of Displacement of Tin, Lead, Arsenic and Antimony from Their Organic Compounds by Mercury
New Method of Synthesis of Asymmetrical Organomercury Compounds
Reduction of Organomercury Compounds by Aliphatic Organotin Compounds
Diphenylcadmium
Interaction of Symmetrical Organomercury Compounds with Aluminum and Synthesis of Organoaluminium Compounds
Synthesis of Organomercury Compounds by Interaction of Organic Halide Derivatives with Metallic Mercury
Study of Structure of Products of Addition of Mercury Salts to Unsaturated Compounds by Method of Arylation
Interaction of Diazomethane with Bromomercuriethanol and Structure of Addition Products of Mercury Salts to Olefins
Reaction of Grignard Reagent with ω-Halo Mercuriacetophenone
Reaction of Grignard Reagents with Oxo Compounds (I)
Synthesis of Mercury Derivatives of Acetylene of Type C2H2.HgC1X
Cis-β-chlorovinyl Mercuric Chloride
Synthesis and Structure of Addition Products of Antimony Pentachloride to Acetylene
Rearrangement of Stereoisomeric Organometal Compounds of Ethylene Series on Irradiation with Ultraviolet Light
Synthesis of Halomercury Acetaldehydes and Halomercuric Acetone
Quasi-complex Lead Compounds
Reactions of Metallic Derivatives of Oxo Compounds and Phenomena of Tautomerism
Quasi-complex Compounds of Thallium
Chemistry of Quasi-complex Organometallic Compounds and Tautomerism Phenomena
Di-cis-β-chlorovinylthallium Chloride
Synthesis of Stereoisomeric Organotin Compounds of Ethylene Series from Organomercury Cis-trans Isomers and Their Rearrangement in Ultraviolet Light
Conversion of trans-β-chlorovinyl Organometallic Compounds of Mercury and Tin into Their Cis-isomers under the Action of Peroxides
Preparation of α-Mercurated Ketones by Decarboxylation of Mercury Salts of β-Keto Acids
Preparation of Monohalomercury Ketones and Aldehydes through Enol Acetates and their C-and O-Alkylation and Acylation Reactions
Properties of Mercury Halide Acetylides
Symmetrization of α-Halogenomercury Ketones
Study of the Addition Products of Mercury Salts to Disubstituted Acetylenes
Isopropenyl Mercury and Thallium Compounds and Study of Their Chemical Properties
Alkylation and Acylation of Chloromercury Acetaldehyde
Addition of Mercury Salts to Simple and Complex Vinyl Ethers in Alcoholic Medium
Preparation of Metallic Derivatives of Vinyl Alcohol
Vinyl Compounds of Heavy Metals
Preparation of Ketones Containing Tin Atom in Alpha Position to Carbonyl Group
Vinyl Esters of Phosphorous Acid
Preparation of Vinyl Esters of Sulfonic Acids
Structure and Reactivity of Halomagnesium Enolates of Ketones
Quasicomplex Compounds, Hyperconjugation and Tautomerism
Conjugation of Single Bonds
Stereoisomeric Sodium Enolates
Stereochemistry of σ,π-Conjugation. α-Chloromercury Camphenilone
Dual Reactivity and Tautomerism
Retention of Geometric Configuration of the Chlorovinyl Group in Reactions of Exchange Decomposition
On the Retention of Stereochemical Configuration in Reactions of Electrophilic and Homolytic Substitutions on the Olefinic Carbon Atom
Preparation of Diastereoisomeric l-Menthylic Esters of α-Bromomercuriphenyl Acetic Acid
On the Mechanism of Electrophilic Substitution on the Saturated Carbon Atom
On the Mechanism of Reactions of Electrophilic Substitution on Saturated Carbon Atom
Stereochemistry of Electrophilic and Homolytic Substitution on Olefinic Carbon
On the Stereochemistry of Reactions of Symmetrical Organomercury Compounds with Mercury Halide
Study of the Stereochemistry of Substitution Reactions on the Olefin Carbon Atom by Means of Isotopic Method
Retention of Configuration of Propenyl Radical in Reactions of cis- and trans- Propenyllithium with Oxo Compounds
Preparation of Carbonyls of Metals of Group VI of the Periodic System of Elements
Preparation of Carbonyls of Metals of Group VI of the Periodic System of Elements
Reactions of Substitution of Ferrocene Hydrogens
Interaction of Ferrocene with Diazo Compounds
Halide Compounds of Ferrocene
Arylferrocenes and Ferrocenylamine
Influence of Ferrocenylic Substituent on Functional Groups in Benzene Nucleus
Condensation of Ferrocene with Aldehydes
Synthesis of Alkyl Ferrocenes
Breakdown of Ferrocene Nucleus by Hydrogenation and Action of Halogens
Alkylation of Ferrocene
Reduction of Ferrocene Carboxylic Acids
Intramolecular Acylation in the Ferrocene Series
Acylation of Acetyl and Ethylferrocene
Reactivity of Mono-and Di-p-Nitrophenyl-Ferrocene and Diacetylferrocene
Ferrocene Sulfonic Acids
Synthesis of Alkyl Ferrocenes by the Friedel-Crafts Reaction
Determination of Positions of Substituents in Ferrocene Compounds by Means of Infrared Absorption Spectra
Homologues of Ferrocene with Tertiary Alkyl Radicals
Intramolecular Acylation in Ferrocene Series
Interaction of Ferrocene with Olefins
Reactions of Diferrocenylmercury
Reactions of Ferrocene Sulfonic Acids
Synthesis of Methylferrocene
Reactions of 1,1'-Dimethylferrocene
Pentaethanodiferrocene
Part II: Chemistry of Elemento-Organic Compounds
Double Salts of Phenyldiazonium Iodide with Mercuric Iodide and the Formation of Diphenyl-Iodonium Salts upon Decomposition of such Double Salts
New Method of Synthesis of Diaryliodonium Salts
Decomposition and Formation of Onium Salts and Synthesis of Organoelement Compounds Through Onium Compounds
Diphenylbromonium Salts
Diphenylchloronium Salts
Diarylbromonium and Diarylchloronium Salts
Triphenyloxonium Salts
Phenylation Reactions by Means of Diphenylbromonium and Diphenylchloronium Salts
o,o'-Diphenylenephenyloxonium Salts
Reactions of Diphenylbromonium, Diphenylchloronium and Triphenyloxonium Salts with Metals
Organometallic Compounds from Double Salts of Metal Halides and Halogenoniums
Formation of Diphenylbromonium Salt on Decomposition of C6H5N2HgBr3
New Method of Synthesis of Acid Fluorides of Carboxylic Acids
Formyl Fluoride
Interaction of Titanium Tetrachloride with Alcohols in the Presence of Ammonia and Pyridine
Action of Chlorine and Bromine on Alkylorthotitanates
New Method of Synthesis of Trialkoxytitanium Chlorides
Study of Hydrolysis and Polycondensation of Ethylorthotitanate
Preparation of Alkoxytitanium Trichlorides from Titanium Tetrachloride and Alcohols
Methods of Preparation of Mixed Alkylorthotitanates of Structures (RO)3TiOR' and (RO)2Ti(OR')2
A Reaction Reversing Disproportionation in the Organotitanium Compound Series
Interaction of Alkylorthotitanates and Titanium Tetrachloride in Piperidine Medium
Trialkoxytitanium and Dialkoxytitanium Oxides
Synthesis of Alkoxytitanium Bromides and Alkoxypolytitanium Oxane Chlorides
Preparation of Hexaalkoxydititanium Oxanes
Interaction of Dialkoxytitanium Oxides with Tetraalkoxysilanes
Chemical Conversions of Dialkoxytitanium Oxides
Changes with Time in the Degree of Association of Alkoxy Derivatives of Titanium in Benzene Solution
Activation Energy of the Disaggregation Process of Associated Alkoxy Titanium Derivatives
Thermal Telomerization of Methyldichlorosilane with Olefins
Thermal Telomerization of Trichlorosilane with Ethylene
Thermal Telomerization of Olefins with Silanes Containing the Si-Η Bond
Thermal Telomerization of Olefins with Silanes
Part III: Investigations in Organic Chemistry
Interaction of β-Chlorovinylketones with Alcohols
Synthesis of Pyridine Derivatives from β-Chlorovinylketones
Synthesis of Benzopyrylium and Flavylium Salts from β-Chlorovinylketones
Synthesis of Alkyl-β-Aminovinylketones
Interaction of Alkyl-β-Chlorovinylketones with Acetoacetic Ester
New Synthesis of Substituted Naphthalenes
Synthesis of Ketones of the Pyridine Series
Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds from β-Chlorovinylketones
Alkylation of β-Dialkylaminovinylketones. A New Synthesis of Hydroxymethylene-Ketones
Synthesis of Alkenyl-β-Chlorovinylketones
Condensation of β-Chlorovinylketones with Benzene and its Homologues
Cyclic Acetáis of β-Ketoaldehydes and Their Application in the Synthesis of Alkyl Naphthalenes
Synthesis of Arylpyrazoles
Synthesis of Salts of 4-Alkyl-1-Aza.Dehydroquinolizinium
β-Cyanovinylketones
Synthesis of 2-Substituted Salts of Dehydroquinolizinium
Direct Synthesis of 4-Substituted 1-Azadehydroquinolizinium Salts
Interaction of β-Cyanovinylketones with Secondary Amines
Synthesis of 2,8-Diaryl-1,9-Diazadehydroquinolizinium Salts
Study of Chemical Conversions of Polychlorohydrocarbons and Related Compounds
On Rearrangement in Free Radical in Solution
Preparation of dl-Proline and dl-Ornithine from 1,1,1,5-Tetrachloropentane
Synthesis of α-Halocarboxylic Acids Containing ω-Reactive Groups
Synthesis of ω-Aminocarboxylic Acids from a,a,a,ω- Tetrachloroalkanes
Homolytic Isomerization of 1,1,1-Trichloro-2-Bromopropene
ω,ω',-Iminodicarboxylic Acids and Some of Their Derivatives
Amines Containing CCl3 Group and their Basicity
Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds of the Type ArCH2CH = CCl2 and Ar(CH2CH=CCl2)2
Telomerization of Ethylene with Tetrachloroethylene
Synthesis of 15-Hydroxypentadecanoic and 16-Hydroxyhexadecanoic Acids
Bromination and 1,1,1-Trichloropropene
Synthesis of α-Aminocarboxylic Acids from Compounds Containing the CCl2 = CH Group
Interaction of 1,1,1-Trichloropropene with Sulfenyl Chlorides and Sulfur Dichloride
Heterolytic and Homolytic Rearrangements on Chemical Conversions of 1,1,1-Trichloro-2-Methylpropene
Synthesis of α-Chlorocarboxylic Acids by Addition of Chlorine to Compounds Containing CCl2 = CH Group in Formic Acid Medium
Preparation of a,a,ω-Trichloroalkenes from a,a,a,ω-Tetrachloroalkanes
Addition of Hydrogen Bromide to 1,1-Dichloropropene-2 in the Presence of Benzoyl Peroxide
Preparation of Some Fluorochloro Derivatives from 1,1,1,3-Tetrachloropropane
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151366