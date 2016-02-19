Selected Works in Organic Chemistry

Table of Contents



Part I: Organometallic Chemistry Page

A New Method of Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Salts

A New Method of Synthesis of Symmetrical Aromatic Organomercury Compounds

Diazo Method of Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Compounds with Negative Substituent in Nucleus

Reaction of Aliphatic Diazo Compounds with Mercury Salts

Synthesis of Organotin Compounds through Diazo Compounds

Double Salts of Lead Halides and Phenyldiazonium Halides and Their Decomposition

Synthesis of Organoantimony Compounds

Synthesis of Tetraphenyllead by Action of Metallic Lead Dust on Phenyldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate

Synthesis of Aromatic Organomercury Salts through Arylazocarboxylic Salts

Synthesis of Thallium Aromatic Compounds through Diazonium Compounds

Synthesis of Aromatic Tin Compounds through Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate

New Synthesizing Possibilities for Organoantimony Compounds through Double Diazonium Salts of Antimony Trichloride

Synthesis of Arylstibinic Acid Through Double Diazonium Salts of Antimony Pentachloride

Preparation of Tetraphenyl- and Tetra-p-tolyllead by Decomposition of Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate by Lead-Sodium Alloy

Synthesis of Mixed Organoarsenic Compounds of Type ArAr'AsX and ArAr'Ar"As through Double Diazonium Salts

Synthesis of Organometa) Compounds of Pentavalent Antimony by Means of Arylation of Organoantimony Compounds of Type ArSbX2 and Ar2SbX with Diazo Compounds

Synthesis of Aromatic Organometal Compounds of Bismuth through Diazo Compounds

Synthesis of Aromatic Germanium Compounds through Aryldiazonium Tetrafluoroborate

Reduction of Organomercury Compounds by Bivalent Tin Salts as a Method of Synthesis of Organotin Compounds

Aromatic Organotin Compounds Containing Halide in Nucleus

Arylation of Mercuric Oxide through Aromatic Iodoxy Compounds

Synthesis of Aromatic Organozinc Compounds with a Substituent in the Benzene Nucleus

Reaction of Displacement of Tin, Lead, Arsenic and Antimony from Their Organic Compounds by Mercury

New Method of Synthesis of Asymmetrical Organomercury Compounds

Reduction of Organomercury Compounds by Aliphatic Organotin Compounds

Diphenylcadmium

Interaction of Symmetrical Organomercury Compounds with Aluminum and Synthesis of Organoaluminium Compounds

Synthesis of Organomercury Compounds by Interaction of Organic Halide Derivatives with Metallic Mercury

Study of Structure of Products of Addition of Mercury Salts to Unsaturated Compounds by Method of Arylation

Interaction of Diazomethane with Bromomercuriethanol and Structure of Addition Products of Mercury Salts to Olefins

Reaction of Grignard Reagent with ω-Halo Mercuriacetophenone

Reaction of Grignard Reagents with Oxo Compounds (I)

Synthesis of Mercury Derivatives of Acetylene of Type C2H2.HgC1X

Cis-β-chlorovinyl Mercuric Chloride

Synthesis and Structure of Addition Products of Antimony Pentachloride to Acetylene

Rearrangement of Stereoisomeric Organometal Compounds of Ethylene Series on Irradiation with Ultraviolet Light

Synthesis of Halomercury Acetaldehydes and Halomercuric Acetone

Quasi-complex Lead Compounds

Reactions of Metallic Derivatives of Oxo Compounds and Phenomena of Tautomerism

Quasi-complex Compounds of Thallium

Chemistry of Quasi-complex Organometallic Compounds and Tautomerism Phenomena

Di-cis-β-chlorovinylthallium Chloride

Synthesis of Stereoisomeric Organotin Compounds of Ethylene Series from Organomercury Cis-trans Isomers and Their Rearrangement in Ultraviolet Light

Conversion of trans-β-chlorovinyl Organometallic Compounds of Mercury and Tin into Their Cis-isomers under the Action of Peroxides

Preparation of α-Mercurated Ketones by Decarboxylation of Mercury Salts of β-Keto Acids

Preparation of Monohalomercury Ketones and Aldehydes through Enol Acetates and their C-and O-Alkylation and Acylation Reactions

Properties of Mercury Halide Acetylides

Symmetrization of α-Halogenomercury Ketones

Study of the Addition Products of Mercury Salts to Disubstituted Acetylenes

Isopropenyl Mercury and Thallium Compounds and Study of Their Chemical Properties

Alkylation and Acylation of Chloromercury Acetaldehyde

Addition of Mercury Salts to Simple and Complex Vinyl Ethers in Alcoholic Medium

Preparation of Metallic Derivatives of Vinyl Alcohol

Vinyl Compounds of Heavy Metals

Preparation of Ketones Containing Tin Atom in Alpha Position to Carbonyl Group

Vinyl Esters of Phosphorous Acid

Preparation of Vinyl Esters of Sulfonic Acids

Structure and Reactivity of Halomagnesium Enolates of Ketones

Quasicomplex Compounds, Hyperconjugation and Tautomerism

Conjugation of Single Bonds

Stereoisomeric Sodium Enolates

Stereochemistry of σ,π-Conjugation. α-Chloromercury Camphenilone

Dual Reactivity and Tautomerism

Retention of Geometric Configuration of the Chlorovinyl Group in Reactions of Exchange Decomposition

On the Retention of Stereochemical Configuration in Reactions of Electrophilic and Homolytic Substitutions on the Olefinic Carbon Atom

Preparation of Diastereoisomeric l-Menthylic Esters of α-Bromomercuriphenyl Acetic Acid

On the Mechanism of Electrophilic Substitution on the Saturated Carbon Atom

On the Mechanism of Reactions of Electrophilic Substitution on Saturated Carbon Atom

Stereochemistry of Electrophilic and Homolytic Substitution on Olefinic Carbon

On the Stereochemistry of Reactions of Symmetrical Organomercury Compounds with Mercury Halide

Study of the Stereochemistry of Substitution Reactions on the Olefin Carbon Atom by Means of Isotopic Method

Retention of Configuration of Propenyl Radical in Reactions of cis- and trans- Propenyllithium with Oxo Compounds

Preparation of Carbonyls of Metals of Group VI of the Periodic System of Elements

Preparation of Carbonyls of Metals of Group VI of the Periodic System of Elements

Reactions of Substitution of Ferrocene Hydrogens

Interaction of Ferrocene with Diazo Compounds

Halide Compounds of Ferrocene

Arylferrocenes and Ferrocenylamine

Influence of Ferrocenylic Substituent on Functional Groups in Benzene Nucleus

Condensation of Ferrocene with Aldehydes

Synthesis of Alkyl Ferrocenes

Breakdown of Ferrocene Nucleus by Hydrogenation and Action of Halogens

Alkylation of Ferrocene

Reduction of Ferrocene Carboxylic Acids

Intramolecular Acylation in the Ferrocene Series

Acylation of Acetyl and Ethylferrocene

Reactivity of Mono-and Di-p-Nitrophenyl-Ferrocene and Diacetylferrocene

Ferrocene Sulfonic Acids

Synthesis of Alkyl Ferrocenes by the Friedel-Crafts Reaction

Determination of Positions of Substituents in Ferrocene Compounds by Means of Infrared Absorption Spectra

Homologues of Ferrocene with Tertiary Alkyl Radicals

Intramolecular Acylation in Ferrocene Series

Interaction of Ferrocene with Olefins

Reactions of Diferrocenylmercury

Reactions of Ferrocene Sulfonic Acids

Synthesis of Methylferrocene

Reactions of 1,1'-Dimethylferrocene

Pentaethanodiferrocene

Part II: Chemistry of Elemento-Organic Compounds

Double Salts of Phenyldiazonium Iodide with Mercuric Iodide and the Formation of Diphenyl-Iodonium Salts upon Decomposition of such Double Salts

New Method of Synthesis of Diaryliodonium Salts

Decomposition and Formation of Onium Salts and Synthesis of Organoelement Compounds Through Onium Compounds

Diphenylbromonium Salts

Diphenylchloronium Salts

Diarylbromonium and Diarylchloronium Salts

Triphenyloxonium Salts

Phenylation Reactions by Means of Diphenylbromonium and Diphenylchloronium Salts

o,o'-Diphenylenephenyloxonium Salts

Reactions of Diphenylbromonium, Diphenylchloronium and Triphenyloxonium Salts with Metals

Organometallic Compounds from Double Salts of Metal Halides and Halogenoniums

Formation of Diphenylbromonium Salt on Decomposition of C6H5N2HgBr3

New Method of Synthesis of Acid Fluorides of Carboxylic Acids

Formyl Fluoride

Interaction of Titanium Tetrachloride with Alcohols in the Presence of Ammonia and Pyridine

Action of Chlorine and Bromine on Alkylorthotitanates

New Method of Synthesis of Trialkoxytitanium Chlorides

Study of Hydrolysis and Polycondensation of Ethylorthotitanate

Preparation of Alkoxytitanium Trichlorides from Titanium Tetrachloride and Alcohols

Methods of Preparation of Mixed Alkylorthotitanates of Structures (RO)3TiOR' and (RO)2Ti(OR')2

A Reaction Reversing Disproportionation in the Organotitanium Compound Series

Interaction of Alkylorthotitanates and Titanium Tetrachloride in Piperidine Medium

Trialkoxytitanium and Dialkoxytitanium Oxides

Synthesis of Alkoxytitanium Bromides and Alkoxypolytitanium Oxane Chlorides

Preparation of Hexaalkoxydititanium Oxanes

Interaction of Dialkoxytitanium Oxides with Tetraalkoxysilanes

Chemical Conversions of Dialkoxytitanium Oxides

Changes with Time in the Degree of Association of Alkoxy Derivatives of Titanium in Benzene Solution

Activation Energy of the Disaggregation Process of Associated Alkoxy Titanium Derivatives

Thermal Telomerization of Methyldichlorosilane with Olefins

Thermal Telomerization of Trichlorosilane with Ethylene

Thermal Telomerization of Olefins with Silanes Containing the Si-Η Bond

Thermal Telomerization of Olefins with Silanes

Part III: Investigations in Organic Chemistry

Interaction of β-Chlorovinylketones with Alcohols

Synthesis of Pyridine Derivatives from β-Chlorovinylketones

Synthesis of Benzopyrylium and Flavylium Salts from β-Chlorovinylketones

Synthesis of Alkyl-β-Aminovinylketones

Interaction of Alkyl-β-Chlorovinylketones with Acetoacetic Ester

New Synthesis of Substituted Naphthalenes

Synthesis of Ketones of the Pyridine Series

Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds from β-Chlorovinylketones

Alkylation of β-Dialkylaminovinylketones. A New Synthesis of Hydroxymethylene-Ketones

Synthesis of Alkenyl-β-Chlorovinylketones

Condensation of β-Chlorovinylketones with Benzene and its Homologues

Cyclic Acetáis of β-Ketoaldehydes and Their Application in the Synthesis of Alkyl Naphthalenes

Synthesis of Arylpyrazoles

Synthesis of Salts of 4-Alkyl-1-Aza.Dehydroquinolizinium

β-Cyanovinylketones

Synthesis of 2-Substituted Salts of Dehydroquinolizinium

Direct Synthesis of 4-Substituted 1-Azadehydroquinolizinium Salts

Interaction of β-Cyanovinylketones with Secondary Amines

Synthesis of 2,8-Diaryl-1,9-Diazadehydroquinolizinium Salts

Study of Chemical Conversions of Polychlorohydrocarbons and Related Compounds

On Rearrangement in Free Radical in Solution

Preparation of dl-Proline and dl-Ornithine from 1,1,1,5-Tetrachloropentane

Synthesis of α-Halocarboxylic Acids Containing ω-Reactive Groups

Synthesis of ω-Aminocarboxylic Acids from a,a,a,ω- Tetrachloroalkanes

Homolytic Isomerization of 1,1,1-Trichloro-2-Bromopropene

ω,ω',-Iminodicarboxylic Acids and Some of Their Derivatives

Amines Containing CCl3 Group and their Basicity

Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds of the Type ArCH2CH = CCl2 and Ar(CH2CH=CCl2)2

Telomerization of Ethylene with Tetrachloroethylene

Synthesis of 15-Hydroxypentadecanoic and 16-Hydroxyhexadecanoic Acids

Bromination and 1,1,1-Trichloropropene

Synthesis of α-Aminocarboxylic Acids from Compounds Containing the CCl2 = CH Group

Interaction of 1,1,1-Trichloropropene with Sulfenyl Chlorides and Sulfur Dichloride

Heterolytic and Homolytic Rearrangements on Chemical Conversions of 1,1,1-Trichloro-2-Methylpropene

Synthesis of α-Chlorocarboxylic Acids by Addition of Chlorine to Compounds Containing CCl2 = CH Group in Formic Acid Medium

Preparation of a,a,ω-Trichloroalkenes from a,a,a,ω-Tetrachloroalkanes

Addition of Hydrogen Bromide to 1,1-Dichloropropene-2 in the Presence of Benzoyl Peroxide

Preparation of Some Fluorochloro Derivatives from 1,1,1,3-Tetrachloropropane