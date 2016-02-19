Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry, Volume 35
Table of Contents
Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry Personal Recollections. I.
Chapter 1. The Isolation of Cori-Ester, "The Saint Louis Gateway" to a First Approach of a Dynamic Formulation of Macromolecular Biosynthesis
The Coris in Post-World War I Europe
The Coris in the U.S.A.
Research at Washington University, School of Medicine
The Discovery of Cori-Ester and the Concept of Phosphorolysis
Polysaccharide Synthesis in Vitro
Isolation of Crystalline Muscle Phosphorylase Catalyzing Amylose Synthesis
Phosphorylases α and β and their Role in Metabolic Regulation
Regulation of Phosphorylase in Resting and Contracting Muscle
1947 Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine
The Effect of Hormones on Carbohydrate Metabolism in Vitro
Personal Data from Later Years
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. The Discovery of Sugar Nucleotides
The Discovery of Sugar Nucleotides
1948-49 Glucose Diphosphate
1950 UDPG
1951 UDP-Galactose
1952 UDP-Acetylglucosamine
1953-55 UDP-Glucuronic Acid
1953 Biosynthesis of Disaccarides
Final Remarks
References
Chapter 3. The Road to Ion-Coupled Membrane Processes
Washington College
Interim
Harvard
A Year with Fritz Lipmann
A Decade with Carl Cori
Hexokinase
Metabolite Regulation of Glucolysis
A Regulatory Site for Glucose-6-Phosphate
Membrane Transport
Toward the Mechanism of Glucose Active Transport
Fall of the Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Hypothesis
Detour
A Group Transfer Reaction with Glucose is Not the Mechanism
Energy Transduction is at the Brush-Border Membrane
The Idea of Na+-Coupling
The First Model, Convective-Coupling
Coupling by Co-Transport
Aftermath
Epilogue
References
Chapter 4. From Fructose to Fructose-2,6-Bisphosphate with a Detour through Lysosomes and Glycogen
As a Medical Student, I Participated in the Rediscovery Of Glucagon
How the Agglutination of Microsomes at pH5 Opened the Way to Several Discoveries
The Metabolism of Fructose in the Liver
The ATP-Magnesium Complex
The Publication of the Sorbitol Pathway was Delayed by Thermodynamica Considerations
A Call from a Paediatrician Introduced Me Into Glycogen Storage Disease
The First Lysosomal Disease was Discovered Because of the Complexity of the Reaction Catalysed by Amylo-l,6-Glucosidase
The Concept of Inborn Lysosomal Disease is a Logical Deduction Made from My Observations in Type II Glycogenosis
It Took 10 Years to have the Concept of Inborn Lysosomal Diseases Accepted
The Hepatic Threshold to Glucose
Fructose Revisited with a Glance to Primary Gout
The Futile Cycles and the Discovery of Fructose-2,6-Bisphosphate
The Other Face of the Story
References
Chapter 5. Sir Frederick Gowland Hopkins (1861-1947)
Character and Outlook
Education and Early Employment
Establishment of Biochemistry in Cambridge
Research
Purines and Pterins
Proteins
Vitamins
Muscular Contraction
Glutathione
Some Biographical Points
References
Chapter 6. A Short Autobiography
The War 1917-1919
Cambridge
Concept of Active Centers as a Possible Explanation of Enzyme Action
The Effects of Malonic Acid and Substituted Malonic Acids on Bacterial Dehydrogenases
Cardiff
Rothamsted Experimental Station
Montreal
Vancouver
References
Chapter 7. A Biochemist's Approach to Autopharmacology
Introduction
Early influences
Medical Studies and the Role of Biochemistry
The Status of Biochemistry as an Academic Subject
Biochemistry in Dahlem and Heidelberg
England in the Nineteen-Twenties and -Thirties
Humoral Transmission and the Catecholamines
Amine oxidases
Biogenesis of Adrenaline
Intracellular Localization of the Catecholamines
On Methods
Conclusions: The Amine-Forming Cells
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. The Svedberg and Arne Tiselius. The Early Development of Modern Protein Chemistry at Uppsala
The Svedberg
The Optical Centrifuge
The First Ultracentrifuge
The High-Speed Oil-Turbine Ultracentrifuge
Svedberg's Molecular Weight Hypothesis
Arne Tiselius
Further Development of the High-Speed Ultracentrifuge
Further Protein Studies
Serum and Serum Proteins
The Separation Cell
Ultracentrifuges to Go Abroad
The Later Periods In Svedberg's Life
Chromatography of Colourless Substances
The Two Personalities
In Retrospect
References
Chapter 9. Survey of a French Biochemist's Life
My Grandparents and my Parents
High School and University Studies
First Contact with Biochemistry and Research
My Return to Lyon and World War II
Life in Marseille (Act I)
Installation
Chemistry and Physiochemistry of Lipids
Construction of Our First Institue at the University
Life in Marseille (Act II)
Interlude in Paris
Creation of a Second Research Center (C.N.R.S.)
Proteolytic Enzymes and Zymogens (Second Period)
Bovine Procarboxypeptidase
The Lipase-Colipase System (Second Period)
Miscellaneous
Chapter 10. From α-Corticotropin through β-Lipotropin to β-Endorphin
Hormone Research Laboratory
Chemical Messengers
α-Corticotropin (ACTH)
Peptide Synthesis
Lipotropins
β-Endorphin
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 11. A.N. Bach, Founder of the Soviet School of Biochemistry
Short Biography
Research
References
Chapter 12. Sergei E. Severin: Life and Scientific Activity
An Autobiographical Review
References
Description
Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry: Personal Recollections, I presents selected topics in the history of biochemistry based on the authors' personal recollections. These topics range from the isolation of Cori ester and the discovery of sugar nucleotides to the work of Frederick Gowland Hopkins (1861-1947). Ion-coupled membrane processes are also discussed, along with fructose and fructose-2,6-bisphosphateas well as lysosomes and glycogen.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with the discovery of Cori ester and the concept of phosphorolysis before turning to the discovery of sugar nucleotides and research on ion-coupled membrane processes. The reader is then introduced to studies of fructose, fructose-2,6-bisphosphate, lysosomes, and glycogen; the contributions of Frederick Gowland Hopkins in biochemistry; and a short autobiography of Juda Hirsch Quastel, with emphasis on his research work on the concept of active centers as a possible explanation of enzyme action and his investigation of the effects of malonic acid and substituted malonic acids on bacterial dehydrogenases. The remaining chapters focus on a biochemist's approach to autopharmacology; the early development of modern protein chemistry in Uppsala, Sweden; and the biographies of two Russian scientists, A. N. Bach and Sergei E. Severin.
This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in the field of biochemistry.
