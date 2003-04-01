Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509246, 9780080489940

Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry, Volume 42

1st Edition

Personal Recollections VII

Editors: G. Semenza A.J. Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780080489940
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509246
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2003
Page Count: 678
Table of Contents

1. Fifty years in the world of proteins (C. Tanford).
2. Proteins, life and evolution (H. Jo).
3. Pehr Victor Edman: The solitary genius (B. Blombäck).
4. A privileged life (T.C. Laurent).
5. RNA enzymology and beyond (U.Z. Littauer).
6. Some selected recollections from a life with biochemistry (H. Klenow).
7. A risky job: In search of noncanonical pathways (V.P. Skulachev).
8. Fifty years of biochemistry as enjoyed by a medical biochemist motivated by an interest in diabetes (P.J. Randle).
9. My happy days with lac repressor - in a dark world (B. Müller-Hill).
10. A dark side of science in difficult times (B. Müller-Hill).
11. The sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase and the processes of energy transduction in biological systems (L. de Meis)

Description

This book is the latest volume in a highly successful series within Comprehensive Biochemistry and provides a historical and autobiographical perspective of the development of the field through the contributions of leading individuals who reflect on their careers and their impact on biochemistry. The book is essential reading for everybody, from graduate student to professor, placing in context major advances not only in biochemical terms but in relation to historical and social developments. Readers will be delighted by the lively style and the insight into the lives and careers of leading scientists of their time.

Details

No. of pages:
678
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080489940
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509246

About the Editors

G. Semenza Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Institute of Technology, ETH-Zentrum, Zürich, Switzerland

A.J. Turner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, University of Leeds, UK

