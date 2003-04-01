Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry, Volume 42
1st Edition
Personal Recollections VII
Table of Contents
1. Fifty years in the world of proteins (C. Tanford).
2. Proteins, life and evolution (H. Jo).
3. Pehr Victor Edman: The solitary genius (B. Blombäck).
4. A privileged life (T.C. Laurent).
5. RNA enzymology and beyond (U.Z. Littauer).
6. Some selected recollections from a life with biochemistry (H. Klenow).
7. A risky job: In search of noncanonical pathways (V.P. Skulachev).
8. Fifty years of biochemistry as enjoyed by a medical biochemist motivated by an interest in diabetes (P.J. Randle).
9. My happy days with lac repressor - in a dark world (B. Müller-Hill).
10. A dark side of science in difficult times (B. Müller-Hill).
11. The sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase and the processes of energy transduction in biological systems (L. de Meis)
Description
This book is the latest volume in a highly successful series within Comprehensive Biochemistry and provides a historical and autobiographical perspective of the development of the field through the contributions of leading individuals who reflect on their careers and their impact on biochemistry. The book is essential reading for everybody, from graduate student to professor, placing in context major advances not only in biochemical terms but in relation to historical and social developments. Readers will be delighted by the lively style and the insight into the lives and careers of leading scientists of their time.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 1st April 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489940
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509246
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Semenza Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Institute of Technology, ETH-Zentrum, Zürich, Switzerland
A.J. Turner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, University of Leeds, UK