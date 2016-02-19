Selected Topics in High Temperature Chemistry, Volume 9
1st Edition
Defect Chemistry of Solids
Table of Contents
Defects in Inorganic Compounds (D.M. Smyth). Defects and Diffusion in Metal Oxides (A. Atkinson). Similarities and Differences in Defect Dependent Properties of Transition Metal Sulphides and Oxides (S. Mrowec, J. Janowski). Hydrogen Defects in Inorganic Solids (T. Norby). Enhanced Ionic Conductivity in Inorganic Solids (Ø. Johannesen). Lattice and Grain-Boundary Diffusion Processes involved in the High-Temperature Oxidation and Sulfidation of Metals and Alloys (D.L. Douglass). Effects of Rare Earth Elements on the High Temperature Oxidation of Heat-Resisting Alloys (Y. Saito). Mechanisms of Oxidation and Sulfidation of High Temperature Alloys in H2-H2O-H2S Mixtures (H.J. Grabke et al.). Hot Corrosion of Materials (R.A. Rapp). Formation of the Compounds Fe4N and Fe3C via Gas-Metal Reactions and Derived Properties of these Compounds (G. Simkovich). Point Defect and Transport Properties in Carbides and Nitrides (Hj. Matzke). Subject Index.
Description
The properties of materials at high temperature play a vital role in their processing and practical use. The real properties of materials at elevated temperatures are very often governed by defects in their structure. Lattice defects may consist of point defects like vacancies, interstitial atoms or substituted atoms. These classes are discussed in general and specifically for oxides, nitrides, carbides and sulfides. Defect aggregates, shear structures and adaptive structures are also described. Special attention is paid to hydrogen defects which seem to play an important role in several materials.
Defects in solids lead to transport properties such as diffusion and conductivity. These themes are thoroughly treated in this book, with examples from various materials being provided. Special attention is paid to the transport properties of grain boundaries. In high temperature corrosion and other types of oxidation, the diffusion of atoms through the reaction products is often the rate limiting step of the reaction. This book takes the reader from the theoretical treatment of defects to applications in high temperature corrosion. Reactions between metals and pure oxygen lead to the formation of oxides on the surface, and the reaction rates may often be related to the diffusion coefficients of the oxide. However, in practical use alloys are subjected to other severe gaseous atmospheres which may often lead to accelerated attack on the material. The severest condition, namely where a salt deposit is combined with oxidizing gases, is called hot corrosion. This and other types of corrosion are also covered. Finally, a chapter is devoted to the prevention of corrosive attack on materials by the addition of rare earth metals.
The book has been published in honour of Professor Per Kofstad on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Professor Kofstad has for many years been active in the field of high temperature chemistry in all its aspects, from basic and theoretical work to its application in high temperature corrosion of metals and alloys. The various chapters have been contributed by his friends and colleagues, all of whom are international experts in the field.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291017
About the Editors
Ø. Johannesen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Norwegian Institute of Technology, Trondheim
A.G. Andersen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Industrial Research, Oslo, Norway