Selected Topics in Group IV and II-VI Semiconductors, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Please contact the publisher for a complete list of contents). Symposium L: 6th International Symposium on Silicon Molecular Beam Epitaxy. I. Optical properties. II. Superlattices. III. Material analysis. IV. Strain adjustment. V. Competing technologies. VI. Devices. VII. Nanometer structures. VIII. Growth and equipment. IX. Two-dimensional carriers. X. Novel materials. Symposium D: Purification, Doping and Defects in II-VI Materials. I. Thermodynamics - bulk growth. II. Doping and purification. III. Defects. IV. Compensation. V. Diffusion. VI. Transition elements and photorefractivity.
Description
This book contains the proceedings of two symposia which brought together crystal growers, chemists and physicists from across the world. The first part is concerned with silicon molecular beam epitaxy and presents an overview of the most research being done in the field.
Part two discusses the problems dealing with purification, doping and defects of II-VI materials, mainly of the important semiconductors CdTe and ZnSe. The focus is on materials science issues which are the key for a better understanding of these materials and for any industrial application.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1996
- Published:
- 13th June 1996
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596437
About the Editors
E.H.C. Parker Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Coventry, U.K.
Peter Rudolph Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Crystal Technology Consulting (CTC), Schönefeld, Germany
G. Müller-Vogt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karlsruhe, Germany
Robert Triboulet Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
R.Triboulet, CNRS, GEMaC, Meudon Cedex, France
Erwin Kasper Editor
Erwin Kasper studied physics at the Universities of Münster and Tübingen (Germany), where he obtained his PhD in 1965 and the habilitation to teach physics in 1969. After scientific spells in the University of Tucson, Arizona (1966) and in Munich (1970), he resumed his research and teaching in the Institute of Applied Physics, University of Tübingen, where he was later appointed professor. He lectured on general physics and especially on electron optics. The subject of his research was theoretical electron optics and related numerical methods on which he published numerous papers. After his retirement in 1997, he published a book on numerical field calculation (2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut fuer Angewandte Physik der Universitaet, Tuebingen, Germany