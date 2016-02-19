Selected Speeches and Writings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080313351, 9781483138428

Selected Speeches and Writings

1st Edition

Authors: Konstantin Chernenko
eBook ISBN: 9781483138428
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138428

About the Author

Konstantin Chernenko

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.