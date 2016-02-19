Selected Speeches and Writings
1st Edition
Description
Selected Speeches and Writings contains Konstantin Chernenko's selected speeches and writings. Some of his writings are entitled, "The Leninist Strategy of Peace in Action," "Communists in the USSR," "For Lasting Peace and Dependable Security in Europe," and "Trust and Cooperation among Nations-The Guarantee of Peace and Security." His speeches include those presented at a ceremonial meeting on the occasion of awarding the Order of the Red Banner to the borderguard unit of the Red Banner Eastern Border District, on August 16, 1979. Other speeches presented at a Soviet-Bulgarian friendship meeting at the telephone and telegraph equipment factory in Sofia, on December 5, 1979, and at a meeting in Havana with students and teachers of the Lenin Boarding School are included as well.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Following Lenin's Behests
2. The Helsinki Conference and International Security
3. A Year Since Helsinki
4. The Leninist Strategy of Peace in Action
5. Speech at the 25th Congress of the Communist Party of Denmark
6. Communists in the USSR—The Ideological Foundation—The Party Structure—The People and The Party
7. For Lasting Peace and Dependable Security in Europe
8. Under the Banner of Proletarian Internationalism
9. A High Award to the Valiant Borderguards
10. Fraternal Cooperation
11. Trust and Cooperation among Nations: The Guarantee of Peace and Security
12. The Great Unity of the Party and People
13. Speech at a Meeting in Havana with Students and Teachers of the Lenin Boarding School
14. Speech at the Second Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba
15. The Great Force of Fraternal Friendship
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161716