Selected Speeches and Writings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080258485, 9781483161716

Selected Speeches and Writings

1st Edition

Authors: Konstantin Chernenko
eBook ISBN: 9781483161716
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Selected Speeches and Writings contains Konstantin Chernenko's selected speeches and writings. Some of his writings are entitled, "The Leninist Strategy of Peace in Action," "Communists in the USSR," "For Lasting Peace and Dependable Security in Europe," and "Trust and Cooperation among Nations-The Guarantee of Peace and Security." His speeches include those presented at a ceremonial meeting on the occasion of awarding the Order of the Red Banner to the borderguard unit of the Red Banner Eastern Border District, on August 16, 1979. Other speeches presented at a Soviet-Bulgarian friendship meeting at the telephone and telegraph equipment factory in Sofia, on December 5, 1979, and at a meeting in Havana with students and teachers of the Lenin Boarding School are included as well.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Following Lenin's Behests

2. The Helsinki Conference and International Security

3. A Year Since Helsinki

4. The Leninist Strategy of Peace in Action

5. Speech at the 25th Congress of the Communist Party of Denmark

6. Communists in the USSR—The Ideological Foundation—The Party Structure—The People and The Party

7. For Lasting Peace and Dependable Security in Europe

8. Under the Banner of Proletarian Internationalism

9. A High Award to the Valiant Borderguards

10. Fraternal Cooperation

11. Trust and Cooperation among Nations: The Guarantee of Peace and Security

12. The Great Unity of the Party and People

13. Speech at a Meeting in Havana with Students and Teachers of the Lenin Boarding School

14. Speech at the Second Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba

15. The Great Force of Fraternal Friendship

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483161716

About the Author

Konstantin Chernenko

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.