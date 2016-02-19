Selected Readings in Quantitative Urban Analysis focuses on the use of quantitative approaches in addressing urban problems. The areas discussed are overall urban models; urban models dealing with the basic economic factors of urban life (workers and jobs, housing, and transportation); urban models dealing with the provision of basic services (education, health care, fire, police, water, and sanitation); urban models dealing with the provision of the luxuries of urban life (theater, ballet, symphony); urban models dealing with how the decisions to provide these factors are made (policy formulation and the resolution of conflicting priorities). This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an outline of the major areas of urban life, analyzed in a quantitative manner. Urban modeling is then introduced, and problems and pitfalls in urban model building are considered. The next section looks at the economic base of urban life, with emphasis on labor markets and labor force; urban housing markets and housing policy; and policy and policy models in transportation. Subsequent chapters explore essential urban services, including public education, community health services, fire protection, sanitation, and emergency medical services. The remaining sections discuss the amenities of urban life and urban politics and policy.

This monograph should be useful to urban administrators and planners as well as students interested in urban problems.