Selected Readings in Quantitative Urban Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Selected Readings in Quantitative Urban Analysis focuses on the use of quantitative approaches in addressing urban problems. The areas discussed are overall urban models; urban models dealing with the basic economic factors of urban life (workers and jobs, housing, and transportation); urban models dealing with the provision of basic services (education, health care, fire, police, water, and sanitation); urban models dealing with the provision of the luxuries of urban life (theater, ballet, symphony); urban models dealing with how the decisions to provide these factors are made (policy formulation and the resolution of conflicting priorities).
This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an outline of the major areas of urban life, analyzed in a quantitative manner. Urban modeling is then introduced, and problems and pitfalls in urban model building are considered. The next section looks at the economic base of urban life, with emphasis on labor markets and labor force; urban housing markets and housing policy; and policy and policy models in transportation. Subsequent chapters explore essential urban services, including public education, community health services, fire protection, sanitation, and emergency medical services. The remaining sections discuss the amenities of urban life and urban politics and policy.
This monograph should be useful to urban administrators and planners as well as students interested in urban problems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Urban Modeling: An Introduction and Critique
1. Urban Modeling: An Introduction to, and Critique of, Large-Scale Models
II. The Economic Base of Urban Life
2. Urban Labor Markets and Labor Force
3. Urban Housing Markets and Housing Policy
4. Policy and Policy Models in Transportation
III. Essential Urban Services
5. Strategies for Applying Formal Planning Tools to Program Decisions in Public Education
6. A Dynamic Model for Policy Studies in Community Health Service Systems
7. Quantitative Studies in the Provision of Three Essential City Services—Fire Protection, Sanitation, and Emergency Medical Services
8. Police Service and the Criminal Justice System
IV. The Amenities of Urban Life
9. Quantitative Analyses of the Performing Arts
V. Urban Politics a n d Policy
10. Public Policy-Making in the Urban Setting
11. Quantifying Conflict Resolution with Applications to Urban and International Problems
About the Authors
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139715