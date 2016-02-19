Selected Readings in Chromatography describes the series of extractions by adsorption or partition involved in chromatography. This book discusses the counter-current process that is analogous to fractional distillation. The text describes the use of thin-layer chromatography that combines the advantages of column chromatography with the rate of speed achieved in paper chromatography. The book explains chromatography with electrophoresis when used with paper or with amino acids. The text analyzes the phenomena of an ion exchanger first observed by Thompson in 1845, as well as the two types of ion-exchange resins, namely, anion exchangers and cation exchangers. Experiments conducted verify the theory of the partition columns which has been extended to cover a compressible mobile phase. The book also compares the two methods of calculating the height equivalent of a theoretical plate in the partition columns; the book also discusses the factor influencing the degree of separation. The book describes gas-liquid partition columns during separation of volatile fatty acids from formic acid to dodecanoic acid. This book is intended for students of sixth formers, of technical schools, and undergraduates of biochemistry or analytical chemistry.