Selected Readings in Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080158518, 9781483181462

Selected Readings in Chromatography

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Analytical Chemistry

Editors: R. J. Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781483181462
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 138
Description

Selected Readings in Chromatography describes the series of extractions by adsorption or partition involved in chromatography. This book discusses the counter-current process that is analogous to fractional distillation. The text describes the use of thin-layer chromatography that combines the advantages of column chromatography with the rate of speed achieved in paper chromatography. The book explains chromatography with electrophoresis when used with paper or with amino acids. The text analyzes the phenomena of an ion exchanger first observed by Thompson in 1845, as well as the two types of ion-exchange resins, namely, anion exchangers and cation exchangers. Experiments conducted verify the theory of the partition columns which has been extended to cover a compressible mobile phase. The book also compares the two methods of calculating the height equivalent of a theoretical plate in the partition columns; the book also discusses the factor influencing the degree of separation. The book describes gas-liquid partition columns during separation of volatile fatty acids from formic acid to dodecanoic acid. This book is intended for students of sixth formers, of technical schools, and undergraduates of biochemistry or analytical chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Types of Chromatography

A paper

"A New Form of Chromatogram Employing Two Liquid Phases"

2. Thin-layer Chromatography

"Separation and Identification of Some Terpenes by a New Chromatographic Technique"

3. Chromatography with Electrophoresis

"Partition Chromatography of Amino Acids with Applied Voltage"

4. Ion-exchange Chromatography

"Chemical Properties of Elements 99 and 100"

5. Gas Chromatography

"Gas-liquid Partition Chromatography"


Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181462

About the Editor

R. J. Magee

