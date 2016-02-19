Selected Reading in Quantitative Urban Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080195933, 9781483146461

Selected Reading in Quantitative Urban Analysis

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Techonology, Engineering and Social Studies

Editors: Samuel J. Bernstein W. Giles Mellon
eBook ISBN: 9781483146461
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 312










Description

Selected Readings in Quantitative Urban Analysis focuses on the use of quantitative approaches in analyzing urban problems. The areas discussed are overall urban models; urban models dealing with the basic economic factors of urban life (workers and jobs, housing, and transportation); urban models dealing with the provision of basic services (education, health care, fire, police, water, and sanitation); urban models dealing with the provision of the luxuries of urban life (theater, ballet, symphony); urban models dealing with how the decisions to provide these factors are made (policy formulation and the resolution of conflicting priorities). This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an outline of the major areas of urban life, analyzed in a quantitative manner. Urban modeling is then introduced, and problems and pitfalls in urban model building are considered. The next section looks at the economic base of urban life, with emphasis on labor markets and labor force; urban housing markets and housing policy; and policy and policy models in transportation. Subsequent chapters explore essential urban services, including public education, community health services, fire protection, sanitation, and emergency medical services. The remaining sections discuss the amenities of urban life and urban politics and policy.
This monograph should be useful to urban administrators and planners as well as students interested in urban problems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Urban Modeling: An Introduction and Critique

1. Urban Modeling: An Introduction to, and Critique of, Large-Scale Models

II. The Economic Base of Urban Life

2. Urban Labor Markets and Labor Force

3. Urban Housing Markets and Housing Policy

4. Policy and Policy Models in Transportation

III. Essential Urban Services

5. Strategies for Applying Formal Planning Tools to Program Decisions in Public Education

6. A Dynamic Model for Policy Studies in Community Health Service Systems

7. Quantitative Studies in the Provision of Three Essential City Services—Fire Protection, Sanitation, and Emergency Medical Services

8. Police Service and the Criminal Justice System

IV. The Amenities of Urban Life

9. Quantitative Analyses of the Performing Arts

V. Urban Politics and Policy

10. Public Policy-Making in the Urban Setting

11. Quantifying Conflict Resolution with Applications to Urban and International Problems

About the Authors

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146461

About the Editor

Samuel J. Bernstein

W. Giles Mellon

