Selected Papers of Kentaro Yano - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444864956, 9780080871813

Selected Papers of Kentaro Yano, Volume 70

1st Edition

Editors: M. Obata
eBook ISBN: 9780080871813
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 362
Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871813

About the Editors

M. Obata Editor

