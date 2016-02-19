Selected Constants Relative to Semi-Conductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095127, 9781483151571

Selected Constants Relative to Semi-Conductors

1st Edition

Tables of Constants and Numerical Data Affiliated to The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry

Editors: P Aigrain Minko Balkanski
eBook ISBN: 9781483151571
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 84
Description

Selected Constants Relative to Semi-Conductors presents the physical constants of semiconductors in Table form. The values of the electronic properties of semiconductors presented in the Table are parameters intended for use in theoretical and phenomenological equations relative to the band theory for these materials. In addition to data specific to band structure, the Table also includes mobilities of electrons and holes and their variation with temperature. Data of a general physical character are also presented, since the researcher very often finds use for values of this type. The following quantities are given when available: symmetry group and crystal parameters, refractive index, dielectric constant, effective ionic charge, work function, photoemission work function, piezoresistance coefficient, elastic coefficients, phonon temperature, Debye temperature, magnetic susceptibility, coefficient of linear expansion, fusion temperature, sublimation temperature, specific heat at constant pressure, latent heat of fusion, latent heat of sublimation, thermal conductivity, disorder factor, and density.

Table of Contents


Preface (in French)

Preface (in English)

Introduction (in French)

Introduction (in English

Presentation

Symbols and Abbreviations

Constants of Ge and Si

Constants of Te, Se and Diamond

Constants of Compounds I-V

Constants of Compounds II-IV

Constants of Compounds II-V

Constants of Compounds II-VI

Constants of Compounds III-V

Constants of Compounds III-VI

Constants of Compounds IV-IV

Constants of Compounds IV-VI

Constants of Compounds V-VI

Constants of Compounds VI-VIII

Bibliographical References

Molecular Formula Index


About the Editor

P Aigrain

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculté des Sciences de Paris

Minko Balkanski

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France.

