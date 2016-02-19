Selected Constants Relative to Semi-Conductors
1st Edition
Tables of Constants and Numerical Data Affiliated to The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry
Description
Selected Constants Relative to Semi-Conductors presents the physical constants of semiconductors in Table form. The values of the electronic properties of semiconductors presented in the Table are parameters intended for use in theoretical and phenomenological equations relative to the band theory for these materials. In addition to data specific to band structure, the Table also includes mobilities of electrons and holes and their variation with temperature. Data of a general physical character are also presented, since the researcher very often finds use for values of this type. The following quantities are given when available: symmetry group and crystal parameters, refractive index, dielectric constant, effective ionic charge, work function, photoemission work function, piezoresistance coefficient, elastic coefficients, phonon temperature, Debye temperature, magnetic susceptibility, coefficient of linear expansion, fusion temperature, sublimation temperature, specific heat at constant pressure, latent heat of fusion, latent heat of sublimation, thermal conductivity, disorder factor, and density.
Table of Contents
Preface (in French)
Preface (in English)
Introduction (in French)
Introduction (in English
Presentation
Symbols and Abbreviations
Constants of Ge and Si
Constants of Te, Se and Diamond
Constants of Compounds I-V
Constants of Compounds II-IV
Constants of Compounds II-V
Constants of Compounds II-VI
Constants of Compounds III-V
Constants of Compounds III-VI
Constants of Compounds IV-IV
Constants of Compounds IV-VI
Constants of Compounds V-VI
Constants of Compounds VI-VIII
Bibliographical References
Molecular Formula Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151571
About the Editor
P Aigrain
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculté des Sciences de Paris
Minko Balkanski
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France.