Selected Constants Oxydo-Reduction Potentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198767, 9781483223797

Selected Constants Oxydo-Reduction Potentials

1st Edition

Tables of Constants and Numerical Data Affiliated to The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Vol. 8

Authors: G. Charlot
eBook ISBN: 9781483223797
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 48
Description

Selected Constants: Oxydo-Reduction Potentials contains Tables of the most probable value of the normal oxidation-reduction potential, or of the formal or apparent potential, of a given oxidation-reduction system. This book is prepared under the sponsorship of the Commission on Electrochemical Data of the Section of Analytical Chemistry of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It is included in a general program of the Section of Analytical Chemistry. Entry items are classified in alphabetical order. This book will be of value to specialized and non-specialized chemists, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Introduction (in French)

Introduction (in English)

Introduction to Tables and Conventions

Choice of Data

Annotations and Abbreviations

Oxidation-reduction Potentials (Items Classified in Alphabetical Order of Symbol)

Bibliographical References




Details

No. of pages:
48
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1958
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223797

