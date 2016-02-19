Selected Constants Oxydo-Reduction Potentials
1st Edition
Tables of Constants and Numerical Data Affiliated to The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Vol. 8
Authors: G. Charlot
eBook ISBN: 9781483223797
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 48
Description
Selected Constants: Oxydo-Reduction Potentials contains Tables of the most probable value of the normal oxidation-reduction potential, or of the formal or apparent potential, of a given oxidation-reduction system. This book is prepared under the sponsorship of the Commission on Electrochemical Data of the Section of Analytical Chemistry of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It is included in a general program of the Section of Analytical Chemistry. Entry items are classified in alphabetical order. This book will be of value to specialized and non-specialized chemists, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Introduction (in French)
Introduction (in English)
Introduction to Tables and Conventions
Choice of Data
Annotations and Abbreviations
Oxidation-reduction Potentials (Items Classified in Alphabetical Order of Symbol)
Bibliographical References
About the Author
G. Charlot
