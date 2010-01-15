Select Topics in MR Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-1
1st Edition
Editors: Vivian Lee Lynne Steinbach Suresh Mukherji
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719253
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Description
This publication presents topics on a variety of MR imaging techniques and approaches for the range of body regions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 15th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719253
About the Editors
Vivian Lee Editor
Lynne Steinbach Editor
Suresh Mukherji Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.