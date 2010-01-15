Select Topics in MR Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719253

Select Topics in MR Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-1

1st Edition

Editors: Vivian Lee Lynne Steinbach Suresh Mukherji
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719253
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Description

This publication presents topics on a variety of MR imaging techniques and approaches for the range of body regions.

About the Editors

Vivian Lee Editor

Lynne Steinbach Editor

Suresh Mukherji Editor

