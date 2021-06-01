Seldin and Giebisch's The Kidney

Volume 1

I: Epithelial and Nonepithelial Transport and Regulation

Chapter 1 - Epithelial Cell Structure and Polarity

KARLS. MATLIN AND MICHAEL J. CAPLAN

Chapter 2 - Mechanisms of Ion Transport across Cell Membranes

LUIS REUSS AND GUILLERMO A. ALTENBERG

Chapter 3 - Renal Ion-Translocating ATPases

DOMINIQUE ELADARI, UOO HASLER AND ERIC FERAILLE

Chapter 4 - Mechanisms of Water Transport Across Cell Membranes and Epithelia

GUILLERMO A. ALTENBERG AND LUIS REUSS

Chapter 5 - Cell Volume Control

FLORIAN LANG

Chapter 6 - Solute Transport, Energy Consumption, and Production in the Kidney

TAKASHI SEK INE AND HITOSHI ENDOU

Chapter 7 - Electrophysiological Analysis of Transepithelial Transport

HENRY SACKIN AND LAWRENCE G. PALMER

Chapter 8 - Renal Ion Channels, Electrophysiology of Transport, and Channelopathies

JAMES D. STOCKAND

Chapter 9 - Microvascular Permeability and the Exchange of Water and Solutes Across Microvascular Walls

C. CHARLES MICHEL

Chapter 10 - External Balance of Electrolytes and Acids and Alkali

MAN S.OH

Chapter 11 - Renal Cilia Structure, Function, and Physiology

JAY N. PIECZYNSKI AND BRADLEY K. YODER

Chapter 12 - Intercellular Junctions

ALAN S.L. YU, FIONA HANNER AND J ANOS PETI-PETERDI

Chapter 13 - Principles of Cell Signaling

LLOYD CANTLEY

Chapter 14 - Scaffolding Proteins in Transport Regulation

PAUL A. WELLING

Chapter 15 - The Renin–Angiotensin System

THU H. LE, STEVEN D. CROWLEY, SUSAN B. GURLEY AND THOMAS M. COFFMAN

Chapter 16 - Neural Control of Renal Function

EDWARD J. JOHNS AND ULLA C. KOPP

Chapter 17 - Eicosanoids and Renal Function

MATTHEW D. BREYER, RAYMOND C. HARRIS AND RICHARD M. BREYER

Chapter 18 - Extracellular Nucleotides and Renal Function

DAVID G. SHIRLEY, MATTHEW A. BAILEY, SCOTT S.P. WILDMAN, FREDERICK W.K. TAM AND ROBERT J. UNWIN

Chapter 19 - Paracrine Regulation of Renal Function by Dopamine

PEDRO A. JOSE, ROBIN A. FELDER AND GILBERT M. EISNER

II: Structural and Functional Organization of the Kidney

Chapter 20 - Structural Organization of the Mammalian Kidney

WILHELM KRIZ AND BRIGITTE KAISSLING

Chapter 21 - Biophysical Basis of Glomerular Filtration

SCOTT C. THOMSON AND ROLAND C. BLANTZ

Chapter 22 - Glomerular Cell Biology

YOSHIRO MAEZAWA, DAVIDE CIN A AND SUSAN E. QUAGGIN

Chapter 23 - Function of the Juxtaglomerular Apparatus: Control of Glomerular Hemodynamics and Renin Secretion

JURGEN B. SCHNERMANN AND HAYO CASTROP

24 - Renal Cortical and Medullary Microcirculations: Structure and Function

THOMAS L. PALLONE AND CHUNHUA CAO

Chapter 25 - Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Kidney Development

KEVIN T. BUSH, HIROYUKI SAKURAI AND SANJAY K. NIGAM

Chapter 26 - Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Glomerular Capillary Development

JEFFREY H. MINER AND DALE R. ABRAHAMSON

Chapter 27 - Postnatal Renal Development

MICHEL BAUM, JYOTHSNA GATTINENI AND LISA M. SATLIN

Chapter 28 - Renal Hyperplasia and Hypertrophy

PAUL T. BRINKKOETTER, SIAN V. GR IFFIN AND STUART J. SHANKLAND

Chapter 29 - Stem Cells and Generation of New Cells in the Adult Kidney

JUAN A. OLIVER AND QAIS AL-AWQATI

III: Fluid and Electrolyte Regulation and Dysregulation

Chapter 30 - Epithelial Na+ Channels

SHAOHU SHENG, KENNETH R. HALLOWS AND THOMAS R. KLEYMAN

Chapter 31 - Anion Channels

OWEN M. WOODWARD AND WILLIAM B. GUGGINO

Chapter 32 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of the NaCl Co-Transporters in the Kidney

GERARDO GAMBA

Chapter 33 - Sodium and Chloride Transport: Proximal Nephron

ALAN M. WEINSTEIN

Chapter 34 - Sodium Chloride Transport in the Loop of Henle, Distal Convoluted Tubule, and Collecting Duct

GERARDO GAMBA, WENHUI WANG AND LAURENT SCHILD

Chapter 35 - Mineralocorticoid Action in the Aldosterone Sensitive Distal Nephron

OLIVIER STAUB AND JOHANNES LOFFING

Chapter 36 - Inherited Disorders of Renal Salt Homeostasis: Insights from Molecular Genetics Studies

UTE I. SCHOLL AND RICHARD P. LIFTON

Chapter 37 - Natriuretic Hormones

DAVID L. VESELY

Chapter 38 - Pathophysiology of Sodium Retention and Wastage

BIFF F. PALMER, ROBERT J . ALPERN AND DONALD W. SELDIN

Chapter 39 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of Hypertension

JOHN E. HALL, J OEY P. GRANGER AND MICHAEL E. HALL

Chapter 40 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of Diuretic Action

DAVID H. ELLISON

Chapter 41 - Aquaporin Water Channels in Mammalian Kidney

S0REN NIELSEN, TAE-HWAN KWON, HENRIK DIMKE, MARTIN SKOTT AND J0RGEN FR0KIIER

Chapter 42 - Thirst and Vasopressin

GARY L. ROBERTSON

Chapter 43 - The Urine Concentrating Mechanism and Urea Transporters

JEFF M. SANDS AND HAROLD E. LAYTON

Chapter 44 - Hyponatremia

RICHARD H. STERNS, STEPH EN M. SILVER AND J . KEVIN HIX

Chapter 45 - Hypernatremic States

CHRISTOPHER j. RIVARD, WEI WANG AND LAURENCE CHAN

Chapter 46 - Polyuria and Diabetes Insipidus

DANIEL G. BICHET

Chapter 47 - The Molecular Biology of Renal K+ Channels

WENHUI WANG AND CHOU-LONG HUANG

Chapter 48 - Extrarenal Potassium Metabolism

VAIBHAV SAHNI , ALEKSANDRA GMURCZYK AND ROBERT M. ROSA

Chapter 49 - Regulation of K+ Excretion

GERHARD MALNIC, GERHARD GIEBISCH, SHIGEAKI MUTO, WENHUI WANG, MATTHEW A. BAILEY AND LISA M. SATLIN

Chapter 50 - Physiopathology of Potassium Deficiency

FR ANCESCO TREPICCIONE, MIRIAM ZACCHIA AND GIOVAMBATTISTA CAPASSO

Volume II

Chapter 51 - Clinical Disorders of Hyperkalemia

KAMEL S. KAMEL, SHIH-HUA LIN, SUNG-SEN YANG AND MITCHELL HALPERIN

Chapter 52 - Control of Intracellular pH

MARK 0. BEVENSEE AND WALTER F. BORON

Chapter 53 - SLC4 Sodium-Driven Bicarbonate Transporters

IRA KURTZ

Chapter 54 - The SLC4 Anion Exchanger Gene Family

ANDREW K. STEWART AND SETH L. ALPER

Chapter 55 - Cellular Mechanisms of Renal Tubular Acidification

L. LEE HAMM, ROBERT]. ALPERN AND PATRICIA A. PREISIG

Chapter 56 - Chemoreceptors, Breathing and pH

EUGENE NATTIE

Chapter 57 - Renal Ammonium Ion Production and Excretion

NORMAN P. CURTHOYS

Chapter 58 - Clinical Syndromes of Metabolic Alkalosis

ORSON W. MOE, ROBERT]. ALPERN AND DONALD W. SELDIN

Chapter 59 - Clinical Syndromes of Metabolic Acidosis

RETO KRAPF, DONALD W. SELDIN AND ROBERT]. ALPERN

Chapter 60 - Respiratory Acid–Base Disorders

N ICOLAOS E. MADIAS AND HORACIO ]. ADROGUE

Chapter 61 - Mechanisms and Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism

KARL P. SCHLINGMANN, GARY A. QUAMME AND MARTIN KONRAD

Chapter 62 - Calcium Channels

J OOST G.]. HOENDEROP AND RENE J.M. BINDELS

Chapter 63 - The Calcium-Sensing Receptor

EDWARD M. BROWN , STEVEN C. HEBERT, DANIELA RICCARDI AND J OHN P. GEIBEL

Chapter 64 - Renal Calcium Metabolism

J OSE F. BERNARDO AND PETER A. FRIEDMAN

Chapter 65 - The Hormonal Regulation of Calcium Metabolism

PETER]. TEBBEN AND RAJIV KUMAR

Chapter 66 - Disorders of Calcium Metabolism

CRISTINA DUMITRU AND J OHN WYSOLMERSKI

Chapter 67 - Pathogenesis and Treatment of Nephrolithiasis

FREDRIC L. COE, ANDREW EVAN AND ELAINE WORCESTER

Chapter 68 - Proximal Tubular Handling of Phosphate

HEINl MURER, I AN C. FORSTER, NAT!HERN ANDO AN D JURG BIBER

Chapter 69 - Clinical Disturbances of Phosphate Homeostasis

THERESA]. BERNDT AND RAJ IV KUMAR

Chapter 70 - Glucose Reabsorption in The Kidney

CH ARLES S. HUMMEL AND ERNEST M. WRIGHT

Chapter 71 - Kidney Transport of Amino Acids and Oligopeptides, and Aminoacidurias

SIMON E M.R. CAMARGO, V!CfORIA MAKRIDES, ROBERT KLETA AND FRAN<;::OIS VERREY

Chapter 72 - Organic Anion and Cation Transporters in Renal Elimination of Drugs

G ERHARD BURCKHARDT AND HERMANN KOEPSELL

Chapter 73 - Renal Filtration, Transport, and Metabolism of Albumin and Albuminuria

ERIK ILS0 CHRISTENSEN, RIKKE NIELSEN AND HENRIK BIRN

IV: Pathophysiology of Renal Disease

Chapter 74 - Physiologic Principles in the Clinical Evaluation of Electrolyte, Water, and Acid–Base Disorders

DANIEL BATLLE, SHELDON CHEN AND SYED K. HAQUE

Chapter 75 - Biomarkers for Assessment of Renal Function During Acute Kidney Injury

PRASAD DEVARAJAN

Chapter 76 - Pathophysiology of Acute Kidney Injury

BRUCE A. MOLITORIS AND ASIF SHARFUDDIN

Chapter 77 - Ischemic Renal Disease

WILLIAM L. HENRICH

Chapter 78 - Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Nephropathy

SHELDON CHEN, CHARBEL KHOURY AND FUAD N. ZIYADEH

Chapter 79 - Renal Failure in Cirrhosis

PERE GINES, ANDRES CARDENAS AND ROBERT W. SCHRIER

Chapter 80 - Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

STEFAN SOMLO, VICENTE E. TORRES AND MICHAEL J. CAPLAN

Chapter 81 - Renal Physiology and Disease in Pregnancy

MARSHALL D. LINDHEIMER, KIRK P. CONRAD AND S. ANANTH KARUMANCHI

Chapter 82 - Immune and Inflammatory Glomerular Diseases

ANUP MANOHARON, JEFFREY R. SCHELLING, MATTHEW DIAMOND, MOONJA CHUNG-PARK, MICHAEL MADAIO AND JOHN R. SEDOR

Chapter 83 - Immunologic Mechanisms of Vasculitis

J ONATHON W. HOMEISTER, J . CHARLES JENNETTE AND RONALD J. FALK

Chapter 84 - Genetic Abnormalities in Glomerular Function

YOAV SEGAL AND CLIFFORD E. KASHTAN

Chapter 85 - Cellular Mechanisms of Drug Nephrotoxicity

ROBERT J AMES WALKER AND ZOLTAN HUBA ENDRE

Chapter 86 - Role of Glomerular Mechanical Stress in the Pathogenesis of Chronic Kidney Disease

CLARICE KAZUE FUJIHARA AND ROBERTO ZATZ

Chapter 87 - Role of Proteinuria in the Progression of Renal Disease

MAURO ABBATE, DANIELA MACCON I, GIUSEPPE REMUZZI AND CAR LA ZOJA

Chapter 88 - The Inflammatory Response to Ischemic Acute Renal Injury

CHRISTOPHER Y. LU

Chapter 89 - Catalytic (Labile) Iron in Kidney Disease

MOHAN RAJAPURKAR, RADHAKRISHNA BALIGA AND SUDHIR V. SHAH

Chapter 90 - Chronic Kidney Disease: Pathophysiology and the Influence of Dietary Protein

BIRUH T. WORKENEH AND WILLIAM E. MITCH

Chapter 91 - Management of Calcium and Bone Disease in Renal Patients

L. DARRYL QUARLES

Chapter 92 - Hematopoiesis and the Kidney

ARM IN KURTZ, ROLAND H. WENGER AND KAI-UWE ECKARDT

Chapter 93 - Individualizing the Dialysate to Address Electrolyte Disturbances in the Dialysis Patient

BIFF F PALMER

Chapter 94 - Homeostasis of Solute and Water by the Transplanted Kidney

J. HAROLD HELDERMAN, HEIDI SCHAEFER, ANTHONY]. LANGONE AND SIM IN GORAL

Chapter 95 - Renal Disposition of Drugs and Translation to Dosing Strategies