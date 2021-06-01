Seldin and Giebisch's The Kidney
6th Edition
Physiology and Pathophysiology
Description
Seldin and Giebisch’s The Kidney provides a common language for nephrology researchers, fellows, and practicing nephrologists to discuss normal and abnormal renal physiology as well as the development and diagnosis of a wide range of renal diseases. Guided by a team of four distinguished authorities in nephrology, Experts from all areas of renal research and practice take readers from the structure and function of normal renal physiology through the specific cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying the development of disease, to the management of renal disease through physiologic regulation.
This classic nephrology reference for nearly 30 years combines basic and clinical sciences that provides authoritative, concise, and readily accessible information. Academic, medical, and pharma researchers save valuable time by quickly accessing the very latest details on renal physiology and pathophysiology as opposed to searching through thousands of journal articles.
Key Features
- Presents the most comprehensive, translational source for all aspects of normal renal physiology and pathophysiology of kidney diseases in one reference work
- Offers clear translational presentations by the top basic and clinical researchers in each specific renal disease, including transplantation, cancer, diabetic nephropathy, preeclampsia, and glomerular disease
- Includes foreword by Drs. Donald Seldin and Gerhard Giebisch, world renowned names in nephrology and editors of the previous editions
Readership
Medical and pharmaceutical researchers in nephrology and related renal diseases (renal cancer, diabetes, glomerulosclerosis, preeclampsia, lupus); fellows and academic clinicians in nephrology; researchers of renal diseases in the related fields of physiology, developmental biology, cell biology, and genetics
Table of Contents
Volume 1
I: Epithelial and Nonepithelial Transport and Regulation
Chapter 1 - Epithelial Cell Structure and Polarity
KARLS. MATLIN AND MICHAEL J. CAPLAN
Chapter 2 - Mechanisms of Ion Transport across Cell Membranes
LUIS REUSS AND GUILLERMO A. ALTENBERG
Chapter 3 - Renal Ion-Translocating ATPases
DOMINIQUE ELADARI, UOO HASLER AND ERIC FERAILLE
Chapter 4 - Mechanisms of Water Transport Across Cell Membranes and Epithelia
GUILLERMO A. ALTENBERG AND LUIS REUSS
Chapter 5 - Cell Volume Control
FLORIAN LANG
Chapter 6 - Solute Transport, Energy Consumption, and Production in the Kidney
TAKASHI SEK INE AND HITOSHI ENDOU
Chapter 7 - Electrophysiological Analysis of Transepithelial Transport
HENRY SACKIN AND LAWRENCE G. PALMER
Chapter 8 - Renal Ion Channels, Electrophysiology of Transport, and Channelopathies
JAMES D. STOCKAND
Chapter 9 - Microvascular Permeability and the Exchange of Water and Solutes Across Microvascular Walls
C. CHARLES MICHEL
Chapter 10 - External Balance of Electrolytes and Acids and Alkali
MAN S.OH
Chapter 11 - Renal Cilia Structure, Function, and Physiology
JAY N. PIECZYNSKI AND BRADLEY K. YODER
Chapter 12 - Intercellular Junctions
ALAN S.L. YU, FIONA HANNER AND J ANOS PETI-PETERDI
Chapter 13 - Principles of Cell Signaling
LLOYD CANTLEY
Chapter 14 - Scaffolding Proteins in Transport Regulation
PAUL A. WELLING
Chapter 15 - The Renin–Angiotensin System
THU H. LE, STEVEN D. CROWLEY, SUSAN B. GURLEY AND THOMAS M. COFFMAN
Chapter 16 - Neural Control of Renal Function
EDWARD J. JOHNS AND ULLA C. KOPP
Chapter 17 - Eicosanoids and Renal Function
MATTHEW D. BREYER, RAYMOND C. HARRIS AND RICHARD M. BREYER
Chapter 18 - Extracellular Nucleotides and Renal Function
DAVID G. SHIRLEY, MATTHEW A. BAILEY, SCOTT S.P. WILDMAN, FREDERICK W.K. TAM AND ROBERT J. UNWIN
Chapter 19 - Paracrine Regulation of Renal Function by Dopamine
PEDRO A. JOSE, ROBIN A. FELDER AND GILBERT M. EISNER
II: Structural and Functional Organization of the Kidney
Chapter 20 - Structural Organization of the Mammalian Kidney
WILHELM KRIZ AND BRIGITTE KAISSLING
Chapter 21 - Biophysical Basis of Glomerular Filtration
SCOTT C. THOMSON AND ROLAND C. BLANTZ
Chapter 22 - Glomerular Cell Biology
YOSHIRO MAEZAWA, DAVIDE CIN A AND SUSAN E. QUAGGIN
Chapter 23 - Function of the Juxtaglomerular Apparatus: Control of Glomerular Hemodynamics and Renin Secretion
JURGEN B. SCHNERMANN AND HAYO CASTROP
24 - Renal Cortical and Medullary Microcirculations: Structure and Function
THOMAS L. PALLONE AND CHUNHUA CAO
Chapter 25 - Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Kidney Development
KEVIN T. BUSH, HIROYUKI SAKURAI AND SANJAY K. NIGAM
Chapter 26 - Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Glomerular Capillary Development
JEFFREY H. MINER AND DALE R. ABRAHAMSON
Chapter 27 - Postnatal Renal Development
MICHEL BAUM, JYOTHSNA GATTINENI AND LISA M. SATLIN
Chapter 28 - Renal Hyperplasia and Hypertrophy
PAUL T. BRINKKOETTER, SIAN V. GR IFFIN AND STUART J. SHANKLAND
Chapter 29 - Stem Cells and Generation of New Cells in the Adult Kidney
JUAN A. OLIVER AND QAIS AL-AWQATI
III: Fluid and Electrolyte Regulation and Dysregulation
Chapter 30 - Epithelial Na+ Channels
SHAOHU SHENG, KENNETH R. HALLOWS AND THOMAS R. KLEYMAN
Chapter 31 - Anion Channels
OWEN M. WOODWARD AND WILLIAM B. GUGGINO
Chapter 32 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of the NaCl Co-Transporters in the Kidney
GERARDO GAMBA
Chapter 33 - Sodium and Chloride Transport: Proximal Nephron
ALAN M. WEINSTEIN
Chapter 34 - Sodium Chloride Transport in the Loop of Henle, Distal Convoluted Tubule, and Collecting Duct
GERARDO GAMBA, WENHUI WANG AND LAURENT SCHILD
Chapter 35 - Mineralocorticoid Action in the Aldosterone Sensitive Distal Nephron
OLIVIER STAUB AND JOHANNES LOFFING
Chapter 36 - Inherited Disorders of Renal Salt Homeostasis: Insights from Molecular Genetics Studies
UTE I. SCHOLL AND RICHARD P. LIFTON
Chapter 37 - Natriuretic Hormones
DAVID L. VESELY
Chapter 38 - Pathophysiology of Sodium Retention and Wastage
BIFF F. PALMER, ROBERT J . ALPERN AND DONALD W. SELDIN
Chapter 39 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of Hypertension
JOHN E. HALL, J OEY P. GRANGER AND MICHAEL E. HALL
Chapter 40 - Physiology and Pathophysiology of Diuretic Action
DAVID H. ELLISON
Chapter 41 - Aquaporin Water Channels in Mammalian Kidney
S0REN NIELSEN, TAE-HWAN KWON, HENRIK DIMKE, MARTIN SKOTT AND J0RGEN FR0KIIER
Chapter 42 - Thirst and Vasopressin
GARY L. ROBERTSON
Chapter 43 - The Urine Concentrating Mechanism and Urea Transporters
JEFF M. SANDS AND HAROLD E. LAYTON
Chapter 44 - Hyponatremia
RICHARD H. STERNS, STEPH EN M. SILVER AND J . KEVIN HIX
Chapter 45 - Hypernatremic States
CHRISTOPHER j. RIVARD, WEI WANG AND LAURENCE CHAN
Chapter 46 - Polyuria and Diabetes Insipidus
DANIEL G. BICHET
Chapter 47 - The Molecular Biology of Renal K+ Channels
WENHUI WANG AND CHOU-LONG HUANG
Chapter 48 - Extrarenal Potassium Metabolism
VAIBHAV SAHNI , ALEKSANDRA GMURCZYK AND ROBERT M. ROSA
Chapter 49 - Regulation of K+ Excretion
GERHARD MALNIC, GERHARD GIEBISCH, SHIGEAKI MUTO, WENHUI WANG, MATTHEW A. BAILEY AND LISA M. SATLIN
Chapter 50 - Physiopathology of Potassium Deficiency
FR ANCESCO TREPICCIONE, MIRIAM ZACCHIA AND GIOVAMBATTISTA CAPASSO
Volume II
Chapter 51 - Clinical Disorders of Hyperkalemia
KAMEL S. KAMEL, SHIH-HUA LIN, SUNG-SEN YANG AND MITCHELL HALPERIN
Chapter 52 - Control of Intracellular pH
MARK 0. BEVENSEE AND WALTER F. BORON
Chapter 53 - SLC4 Sodium-Driven Bicarbonate Transporters
IRA KURTZ
Chapter 54 - The SLC4 Anion Exchanger Gene Family
ANDREW K. STEWART AND SETH L. ALPER
Chapter 55 - Cellular Mechanisms of Renal Tubular Acidification
L. LEE HAMM, ROBERT]. ALPERN AND PATRICIA A. PREISIG
Chapter 56 - Chemoreceptors, Breathing and pH
EUGENE NATTIE
Chapter 57 - Renal Ammonium Ion Production and Excretion
NORMAN P. CURTHOYS
Chapter 58 - Clinical Syndromes of Metabolic Alkalosis
ORSON W. MOE, ROBERT]. ALPERN AND DONALD W. SELDIN
Chapter 59 - Clinical Syndromes of Metabolic Acidosis
RETO KRAPF, DONALD W. SELDIN AND ROBERT]. ALPERN
Chapter 60 - Respiratory Acid–Base Disorders
N ICOLAOS E. MADIAS AND HORACIO ]. ADROGUE
Chapter 61 - Mechanisms and Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism
KARL P. SCHLINGMANN, GARY A. QUAMME AND MARTIN KONRAD
Chapter 62 - Calcium Channels
J OOST G.]. HOENDEROP AND RENE J.M. BINDELS
Chapter 63 - The Calcium-Sensing Receptor
EDWARD M. BROWN , STEVEN C. HEBERT, DANIELA RICCARDI AND J OHN P. GEIBEL
Chapter 64 - Renal Calcium Metabolism
J OSE F. BERNARDO AND PETER A. FRIEDMAN
Chapter 65 - The Hormonal Regulation of Calcium Metabolism
PETER]. TEBBEN AND RAJIV KUMAR
Chapter 66 - Disorders of Calcium Metabolism
CRISTINA DUMITRU AND J OHN WYSOLMERSKI
Chapter 67 - Pathogenesis and Treatment of Nephrolithiasis
FREDRIC L. COE, ANDREW EVAN AND ELAINE WORCESTER
Chapter 68 - Proximal Tubular Handling of Phosphate
HEINl MURER, I AN C. FORSTER, NAT!HERN ANDO AN D JURG BIBER
Chapter 69 - Clinical Disturbances of Phosphate Homeostasis
THERESA]. BERNDT AND RAJ IV KUMAR
Chapter 70 - Glucose Reabsorption in The Kidney
CH ARLES S. HUMMEL AND ERNEST M. WRIGHT
Chapter 71 - Kidney Transport of Amino Acids and Oligopeptides, and Aminoacidurias
SIMON E M.R. CAMARGO, V!CfORIA MAKRIDES, ROBERT KLETA AND FRAN<;::OIS VERREY
Chapter 72 - Organic Anion and Cation Transporters in Renal Elimination of Drugs
G ERHARD BURCKHARDT AND HERMANN KOEPSELL
Chapter 73 - Renal Filtration, Transport, and Metabolism of Albumin and Albuminuria
ERIK ILS0 CHRISTENSEN, RIKKE NIELSEN AND HENRIK BIRN
IV: Pathophysiology of Renal Disease
Chapter 74 - Physiologic Principles in the Clinical Evaluation of Electrolyte, Water, and Acid–Base Disorders
DANIEL BATLLE, SHELDON CHEN AND SYED K. HAQUE
Chapter 75 - Biomarkers for Assessment of Renal Function During Acute Kidney Injury
PRASAD DEVARAJAN
Chapter 76 - Pathophysiology of Acute Kidney Injury
BRUCE A. MOLITORIS AND ASIF SHARFUDDIN
Chapter 77 - Ischemic Renal Disease
WILLIAM L. HENRICH
Chapter 78 - Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Nephropathy
SHELDON CHEN, CHARBEL KHOURY AND FUAD N. ZIYADEH
Chapter 79 - Renal Failure in Cirrhosis
PERE GINES, ANDRES CARDENAS AND ROBERT W. SCHRIER
Chapter 80 - Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
STEFAN SOMLO, VICENTE E. TORRES AND MICHAEL J. CAPLAN
Chapter 81 - Renal Physiology and Disease in Pregnancy
MARSHALL D. LINDHEIMER, KIRK P. CONRAD AND S. ANANTH KARUMANCHI
Chapter 82 - Immune and Inflammatory Glomerular Diseases
ANUP MANOHARON, JEFFREY R. SCHELLING, MATTHEW DIAMOND, MOONJA CHUNG-PARK, MICHAEL MADAIO AND JOHN R. SEDOR
Chapter 83 - Immunologic Mechanisms of Vasculitis
J ONATHON W. HOMEISTER, J . CHARLES JENNETTE AND RONALD J. FALK
Chapter 84 - Genetic Abnormalities in Glomerular Function
YOAV SEGAL AND CLIFFORD E. KASHTAN
Chapter 85 - Cellular Mechanisms of Drug Nephrotoxicity
ROBERT J AMES WALKER AND ZOLTAN HUBA ENDRE
Chapter 86 - Role of Glomerular Mechanical Stress in the Pathogenesis of Chronic Kidney Disease
CLARICE KAZUE FUJIHARA AND ROBERTO ZATZ
Chapter 87 - Role of Proteinuria in the Progression of Renal Disease
MAURO ABBATE, DANIELA MACCON I, GIUSEPPE REMUZZI AND CAR LA ZOJA
Chapter 88 - The Inflammatory Response to Ischemic Acute Renal Injury
CHRISTOPHER Y. LU
Chapter 89 - Catalytic (Labile) Iron in Kidney Disease
MOHAN RAJAPURKAR, RADHAKRISHNA BALIGA AND SUDHIR V. SHAH
Chapter 90 - Chronic Kidney Disease: Pathophysiology and the Influence of Dietary Protein
BIRUH T. WORKENEH AND WILLIAM E. MITCH
Chapter 91 - Management of Calcium and Bone Disease in Renal Patients
L. DARRYL QUARLES
Chapter 92 - Hematopoiesis and the Kidney
ARM IN KURTZ, ROLAND H. WENGER AND KAI-UWE ECKARDT
Chapter 93 - Individualizing the Dialysate to Address Electrolyte Disturbances in the Dialysis Patient
BIFF F PALMER
Chapter 94 - Homeostasis of Solute and Water by the Transplanted Kidney
J. HAROLD HELDERMAN, HEIDI SCHAEFER, ANTHONY]. LANGONE AND SIM IN GORAL
Chapter 95 - Renal Disposition of Drugs and Translation to Dosing Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128153895
About the Editors
Robert Alpern
Dr. Alpern has performed research in the area of epithelial physiology, focusing on the mechanisms and regulation of acid transport. He received his MD degree from the University of Chicago and then trained in Internal Medicine at Columbia Presbyterian. Following postdoctoral training in the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the University of California, San Francisco, Alpern joined the faculty at UCSF, then moved to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School as Chief of Nephrology and later Dean of the medical school. He is now Dean of Yale School of Medicine and Ensign Professor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean and Ensign Professor of Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Michael Caplan
Dr. Caplan studies epithelial cell biology and physiology. His work focuses on the trafficking and regulation of renal ion transport proteins. His group also studies the signaling pathways involved in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. He received his MD and PhD degrees from Yale University, having pursued his dissertation work in the Department of Cell Biology under the guidance of Drs. James D. Jamieson and George E. Palade. Following postdoctoral work in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology at Yale, Caplan joined that department as a faculty member. He is currently the C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair of Yale University School of Medicine’s Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Orson Moe
Dr. Moe received his medical degree from the University of Toronto where he also did his internal medicine residency and clinical nephrology fellowship. Orson Moe moved to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center for research training in renal physiology. He is currently Professor of Internal Medicine and Physiology and is a member of the Nephrology Division at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is also the Director of the Charles and Jane Pak Center of Mineral Metabolism and Clinical Research and holds the Charles and Jane Pak Chair in Mineral Metabolism Research and the Donald Seldin Professorship in Clinical Investigation. Orson Moe conducts both basic science and patient-oriented research on renal physiology and metabolism, and epithelial biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Internal Medicine and Physiology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA
Susan Quaggin
Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, is a graduate of the University of Toronto where she completed her residency and served as chief medical resident for the University’s St. Michael’s Hospital. She completed her nephrology fellowship at the University of Toronto and Yale University, where she also completed research and post-doctoral training. Dr. Quaggin also trained in the developmental biology program at the University of Toronto's Samuel Lunenfeld Research Institute. Dr. Quaggin also now serves as Editor for Current Opinion in Nephrology & Hypertension and The Kidney, and as an Editorial Board Member for JCI, Disease Models and Mechanisms, and Kidney International. Currently the Charles Horace Mayo professor of medicine at Northwestern University and a Finnish Distinguished Professor (2012-2017), Dr. Quaggin’s awards and honors include the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) Alfred Newton Richards Award for Basic Science, (2013); a Kidney Foundation of Canada Medal for Research Excellence, (2009); American Heart Association, Hypertension Council Donald Seldin Lecture and Award, (2012); Princesses’ Lectureship at the Victor Chang Cardiovascular Research Institute, (2013); a W. Berliner Lectureship at Yale University, (2015); a Ruth Abrahmson Visiting Lectureship, (2015); a Josh Thurman Visiting Lectureship, (2015); an Andreoli Lectureship, (2015); a Phillip A. Liverman Distinguished Lectureship, (2014); a Tisher Visiting Professor of Nephrology, (2012), a Mitch Lectureship (2016), the Shaul-Massry Visiting Professor (2017); a Gabor‐Zellerman Endowed Professorship in Renal Medicine, (2009‐2012); the University of Toronto's Department of Medicine Research Award, (2009) and William Goldie Prize in Internal Medicine, (2005); The Lloyd S.D. Fogler QC Award of Excellence, at Mount Sinai Hospital, (2004); Premier’s Research Excellence Award (PREA), (2003); and The Joe Doupe Canadian Society of Clinical Investigation Young Investigator Award, (2003). She served as Canada Research Chair in Vascular Biology from 2005 to 2010. She was elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation in 2006 and the Association of American Physicians in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Feinberg Cardiovascular Research Institute, Chicago; Chief, Division of Medicine-Nephrology, Professor in Medicine-Nephrology, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA
