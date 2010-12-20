Seizures, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, devoted to Seizures, will focus on topics such as: Seizure in the Emergency Department: Epidemiology and Cost to Society; Seizure and Status Epilepticus: Pathophysiology and Definitions; The Diagnosis and Management of Seizures and Status Epilepticus in the Pre-hospital Setting; The Emergency Department Evaluation of the Patients Who Present with a First Time Seizure; Generalized Convulsive Status Epilepticus: Treatment Guidelines and Protocols; Nonconvulsive Status Epilepticus; Antiepileptic Drugs: The Old and the New; Seizures in Pregnancy/Eclampsia and Psychogenic Seizures.
- 176
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 20th December 2010
- Saunders
- 9781455704385
About the Authors
Andy Jagoda Author
Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Edward Sloan Author
University of Illinois at Chicago