Seizures, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704385

Seizures, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Andy Jagoda Edward Sloan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704385
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 176
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, devoted to Seizures, will focus on topics such as: Seizure in the Emergency Department: Epidemiology and Cost to Society; Seizure and Status Epilepticus: Pathophysiology and Definitions; The Diagnosis and Management of Seizures and Status Epilepticus in the Pre-hospital Setting; The Emergency Department Evaluation of the Patients Who Present with a First Time Seizure; Generalized Convulsive Status Epilepticus: Treatment Guidelines and Protocols; Nonconvulsive Status Epilepticus; Antiepileptic Drugs: The Old and the New; Seizures in Pregnancy/Eclampsia and Psychogenic Seizures.

 

 

About the Authors

Andy Jagoda Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Edward Sloan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago

