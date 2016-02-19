Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 11: Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations is a five-chapter text that deals with the computational analysis of surface waves and the eigenvibrations of the Earth.

Chapter 1 describes the advances in the numerical modeling of geological structures where the appropriate partial differential equations with boundary conditions for heterogeneous materials are solved using an intricate finite difference scheme. Chapter 2 presents the computer techniques of processing seismograms to obtain information on the dispersion of seismic surface waves, while Chapter 3 explains the fast algorithms for computation of eigenvalues in surface wave and terrestrial eigenvibration problems. Chapter 4 presents a competing method, much used in structural engineering and soil mechanics. Chapter 5 is devoted to the propagation of surface waves in layered media, which indicate that density and elasticity vary only in the vertical direction. This chapter also provides the fundamentals and numerical aspects of the theory of seismic surface waves.

This book is an invaluable source for seismologists, earthquake engineers, and graduate students.