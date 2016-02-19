Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124608115, 9780323155953

Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations

1st Edition

Editors: Bruce Bolt
eBook ISBN: 9780323155953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1972
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 11: Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations is a five-chapter text that deals with the computational analysis of surface waves and the eigenvibrations of the Earth.
Chapter 1 describes the advances in the numerical modeling of geological structures where the appropriate partial differential equations with boundary conditions for heterogeneous materials are solved using an intricate finite difference scheme. Chapter 2 presents the computer techniques of processing seismograms to obtain information on the dispersion of seismic surface waves, while Chapter 3 explains the fast algorithms for computation of eigenvalues in surface wave and terrestrial eigenvibration problems. Chapter 4 presents a competing method, much used in structural engineering and soil mechanics. Chapter 5 is devoted to the propagation of surface waves in layered media, which indicate that density and elasticity vary only in the vertical direction. This chapter also provides the fundamentals and numerical aspects of the theory of seismic surface waves.
This book is an invaluable source for seismologists, earthquake engineers, and graduate students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Finite Difference Methods for Seismic Wave Propagation in Heterogeneous Materials

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Extensions of the Method

IV. Numerical Experiments and Examples

References

Numerical Analysis of Dispersed Seismic Waves

I. Introduction

II. Some Aspects of the Numerical Processing of Seismic Data

III. Dispersion Measurements in the Frequency Domain

IV. Time Domain and Time-Frequency Plane Analysis of Dispersion

V. Application of the Dispersed Wave Techniques in the Studies of Free Oscillations of the Earth

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Fast Surface Wave and Free Mode Computations

I. Introduction

II. Surface Waves

III. Free Modes

References

A Finite Element Method for Seismology

I. Introduction

II. The Finite Element Method

III. Generalized Love Waves

IV. Generalized Rayleigh Waves

V. Nonhorizontally Layered Structures

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Seismic Surface Waves

I. Introduction

II. Equations of Motion

III. Variational Equations and Their Application to the Theory of Surface Waves

IV. Excitation of Surface Waves and Free Oscillations

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents Of Previous Volumes




Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155953

About the Editor

Bruce Bolt

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.