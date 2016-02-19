Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 11: Seismology: Surface Waves and Earth Oscillations is a five-chapter text that deals with the computational analysis of surface waves and the eigenvibrations of the Earth.
Chapter 1 describes the advances in the numerical modeling of geological structures where the appropriate partial differential equations with boundary conditions for heterogeneous materials are solved using an intricate finite difference scheme. Chapter 2 presents the computer techniques of processing seismograms to obtain information on the dispersion of seismic surface waves, while Chapter 3 explains the fast algorithms for computation of eigenvalues in surface wave and terrestrial eigenvibration problems. Chapter 4 presents a competing method, much used in structural engineering and soil mechanics. Chapter 5 is devoted to the propagation of surface waves in layered media, which indicate that density and elasticity vary only in the vertical direction. This chapter also provides the fundamentals and numerical aspects of the theory of seismic surface waves.
This book is an invaluable source for seismologists, earthquake engineers, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Finite Difference Methods for Seismic Wave Propagation in Heterogeneous Materials
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Extensions of the Method
IV. Numerical Experiments and Examples
References
Numerical Analysis of Dispersed Seismic Waves
I. Introduction
II. Some Aspects of the Numerical Processing of Seismic Data
III. Dispersion Measurements in the Frequency Domain
IV. Time Domain and Time-Frequency Plane Analysis of Dispersion
V. Application of the Dispersed Wave Techniques in the Studies of Free Oscillations of the Earth
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Fast Surface Wave and Free Mode Computations
I. Introduction
II. Surface Waves
III. Free Modes
References
A Finite Element Method for Seismology
I. Introduction
II. The Finite Element Method
III. Generalized Love Waves
IV. Generalized Rayleigh Waves
V. Nonhorizontally Layered Structures
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Seismic Surface Waves
I. Introduction
II. Equations of Motion
III. Variational Equations and Their Application to the Theory of Surface Waves
IV. Excitation of Surface Waves and Free Oscillations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents Of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th July 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155953