Seismology: Body Waves and Sources
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 12: Seismology: Body Waves and Sources is a six-chapter text that covers the numerical solution of some major problems on seismic body wave propagation and generation in the Earth.
Chapter 1 considers the power of the computer to trace out detailed seismic response by means of ray theory, based from the results gathered in Soviet Union and the Continent. Chapter 2 exposes the finite difference methods employed to obtain complete theoretical seismograms for a source in a layered half-space, in wedges, and in a sphere, along with an outline of normal mode solutions for a source in a sphere and the ray expansion method. Chapter 3 discusses the theory and method of solution of the signals diffracted by the Earth's core using the response integral, the differential equations, and boundary conditions. This chapter deals also with the method of finding numerically the reflection coefficient in an inhomogeneous model. Chapter 4 describes a method for finding seismic velocity distributions that fit a given set of data and having found such distributions how to quantitatively assess their degree of uncertainty, such as their uniqueness. Chapter 5 surveys the theory of an observational technique for studying earthquake mechanism, while Chapter 6 provides a summary of theories of seismology and the important computational techniques together with some of their applications to seismic-source studies. This book will be greatly appreciated by geoscientists, physicists, and mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Numerical Methods of Ray Generation in Multilayered Media
I. Introduction
II. Notation and Identification of Phases
III. Groups of Kinematic and Dynamic Analogs
IV. Flow Charts of Subroutines
V. Numerical Examples
Appendix A. Number of Arrangements of n2 Identical Balls into n1 Pockets, Some of Which Can Be Empty
Appendix B. Number of Arrangements of n2 Identical Balls into n1 Pockets, None of Which Can Be Empty
References
Computer Generated Seismograms
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Solution
III. Computed Seismograms and Their Analysis
Appendix: Equations for the Layered Sphere
References
Diffracted Seismic Signals and Their Numerical Solution
I. Introduction
II. Outline of Basic Theory
III. The Reflection Coefficient
IV. The Asymptotic Behavior of the Wave Solutions
V. Numerical Solution of the Wave Equation
VI. The Response Integral
VII. Numerical Results
References
Inversion and Inference for Teleseismic Ray Data
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Data
IV. Numerical Methods
V. Results
References
Multipolar Analysis of the Mechanisms of Deep-Focus Earthquakes
I. Introduction
II. Integral Theory for Seismic Sources
III. The Measurement of Displacement Impulse
IV. Estimation of Multipolar Coefficients
V. Multipolar Analysis in Practice
References
Computation of Models of Elastic Dislocations in the Earth
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Theory of Seismic Fields
III. Calculation of Body-Wave Amplitudes
IV. Calculation of Amplitudes and Phases of Surface Waves
V. Calculation of Terrestrial Line-Spectra
VI. List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents Of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152013