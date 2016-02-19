Seismology: Body Waves and Sources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124608122, 9780323152013

Seismology: Body Waves and Sources

1st Edition

Editors: Bruce Bolt
eBook ISBN: 9780323152013
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 402
Description

Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 12: Seismology: Body Waves and Sources is a six-chapter text that covers the numerical solution of some major problems on seismic body wave propagation and generation in the Earth.
Chapter 1 considers the power of the computer to trace out detailed seismic response by means of ray theory, based from the results gathered in Soviet Union and the Continent. Chapter 2 exposes the finite difference methods employed to obtain complete theoretical seismograms for a source in a layered half-space, in wedges, and in a sphere, along with an outline of normal mode solutions for a source in a sphere and the ray expansion method. Chapter 3 discusses the theory and method of solution of the signals diffracted by the Earth's core using the response integral, the differential equations, and boundary conditions. This chapter deals also with the method of finding numerically the reflection coefficient in an inhomogeneous model. Chapter 4 describes a method for finding seismic velocity distributions that fit a given set of data and having found such distributions how to quantitatively assess their degree of uncertainty, such as their uniqueness. Chapter 5 surveys the theory of an observational technique for studying earthquake mechanism, while Chapter 6 provides a summary of theories of seismology and the important computational techniques together with some of their applications to seismic-source studies. This book will be greatly appreciated by geoscientists, physicists, and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Numerical Methods of Ray Generation in Multilayered Media

I. Introduction

II. Notation and Identification of Phases

III. Groups of Kinematic and Dynamic Analogs

IV. Flow Charts of Subroutines

V. Numerical Examples

Appendix A. Number of Arrangements of n2 Identical Balls into n1 Pockets, Some of Which Can Be Empty

Appendix B. Number of Arrangements of n2 Identical Balls into n1 Pockets, None of Which Can Be Empty

References

Computer Generated Seismograms

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Solution

III. Computed Seismograms and Their Analysis

Appendix: Equations for the Layered Sphere

References

Diffracted Seismic Signals and Their Numerical Solution

I. Introduction

II. Outline of Basic Theory

III. The Reflection Coefficient

IV. The Asymptotic Behavior of the Wave Solutions

V. Numerical Solution of the Wave Equation

VI. The Response Integral

VII. Numerical Results

References

Inversion and Inference for Teleseismic Ray Data

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Data

IV. Numerical Methods

V. Results

References

Multipolar Analysis of the Mechanisms of Deep-Focus Earthquakes

I. Introduction

II. Integral Theory for Seismic Sources

III. The Measurement of Displacement Impulse

IV. Estimation of Multipolar Coefficients

V. Multipolar Analysis in Practice

References

Computation of Models of Elastic Dislocations in the Earth

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Theory of Seismic Fields

III. Calculation of Body-Wave Amplitudes

IV. Calculation of Amplitudes and Phases of Surface Waves

V. Calculation of Terrestrial Line-Spectra

VI. List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents Of Previous Volumes




Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152013

About the Editor

Bruce Bolt

