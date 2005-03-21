Seismic Signatures and Analysis of Reflection Data in Anisotropic Media, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Following the breakthrough in the last decade in identifying the key parameters for time and depth imaging in anisotropic media and developing practical methodologies for estimating them from seismic data, Seismic Signatures and Analysis of Reflection Data in Anisotropic Media primarily focuses on the far reaching exploration benefits of anisotropic processing.
This volume provides the first comprehensive description of reflection seismic signatures and processing methods in anisotropic media. It identifies the key parameters for time and depth imaging in transversely isotropic media and describes practical methodologies for estimating them from seismic data. Also, it contains a thorough discussion of the important issues of uniqueness and stability of seismic velocity analysis in the presence of anisotropy. The book contains a complete description of anisotropic imaging methods, from the theoretical background to algorithms to implementation issues. Numerous applications to synthetic and field data illustrate the improvements achieved by the anisotropic processing and the possibility of using the estimated anisotropic parameters in lithology discrimination.
Key Features
- Focuses on the far reaching exploration benefits of anisotropic processing
- First comprehensive description of reflection seismic signatures and processing methods in anisotropic media
Readership
Geophysicists, seismologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 21st March 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913995
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080446189
Reviews
"The book is quite readable and useful to geophysicists in understanding and using anisotropy in processing, imaging, and interpreting seismic data." --David C. Bartel, THE LEADING EDGE, SEPT. 2005
"As it was complimented several times earlier, the book is written in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly style. ...The book is recommended for graduate students and geophysicists interested in matters of exploration seismology." -- PURE AND APPLIED GEOPHYSICS, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
I. Tsvankin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geophysics, Center for Wave Phenomena, Department of Geophysics, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, USA