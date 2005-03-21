Seismic Signatures and Analysis of Reflection Data in Anisotropic Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446189, 9780080913995

Seismic Signatures and Analysis of Reflection Data in Anisotropic Media, Volume 29

1st Edition

Authors: I. Tsvankin
eBook ISBN: 9780080913995
Paperback ISBN: 9780080446189
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st March 2005
Page Count: 454
Table of Contents

1. Elements of basic theory of anisotropic wave propagation. Governing equations and plane-wave properties. Plane waves in transversely isotropic media. Plane waves in orthorhombic media. Appendices for Chapter 1. Phase velocity in arbitrary anisotropic media. Group-velocity vector as a function of phase velocity. 2. Influence of anisotropy on point-source radiation and AVO analysis. Point-source radiation in anisotropic media. Radiation patterns and AVO analysis in VTI media. Appendices for Chapter 2. Derivation of the anisotropic Green's function. Weak-anisotropy approximation for radiation patterns in TI media. 3. Normal-moveout velocity in layered anisotropic media. 2-D NMO equation in an anisotropic layer. NMO velocity for vertical transverse isotropy. NMO velocity for tilted TI media. NMO velocity in layered media and time-to-depth conversion. Elements of 3-D analysis of NMO velocity. Appendices for Chapter 3. 2-D NMO equation in an anisotropic layer. Weak-anisotropy approximation for P-wave NMO velocity in TTI media. 2-D Dix-type equation in layered anisotropic media. 3-D NMO equation in heterogeneous anisotropic media. 4. Nonhyperbolic reflection moveout. Quartic moveout coefficient. Nonhyperbolic moveout equation. P-wave moveout in VTI media in terms of the parameter &eegr;. Long-spread moveout of SV-waves in VTI media. Appendices for Chapter 4. Weak-anisotropy approximation for long-spread moveout. P-wave moveout in layered VTI media. 5. Reflection moveout of mode-converted waves. Dip-dependent moveout of PS-waves in a single layer (2-D). Application to a VTI layer. 3-D treatment of PS-wave moveout of layered media. PS-wave moveout in horizontally layered VTI media. Discussion. Appendices for Chapter 5. 2-D description of PS moveout in a single layer. 3-D expression for the slope of CMP moveout. NMO velocity for converted-wave moveout. Weak-anisotropy approximation for PS-moveout in VTI media. 3-D description of PS moveout in layered media. 6. P-wave time-domain signatures in transversely isotropic media. P-wave NMO velocity as a function of ray parameter. Two-parameter description of time processing. Discussion: Notation and P-wave signatures in VTI media. Moveout analysis for tilted symmetry axis. Appendices for Chapter 6. Dependence of NMO velocity in VTI media on the ray parameter. NMO velocity in tilted elliptical media. 7. Velocity analysis and parameter estimation for VTI media. P-wave dip-moveout inversion for &eegr;. Inversion of P-wave nonhyperbolic moveout. Joint inversion of P and PS data. 8. P-wave imaging for VTI media. Fowler-type time-processing method. Dip moveout by Fourier transform. Time and depth migration. Synthetic example for a model from the Gulf of Mexico. Field-data example with multiple fault planes. Discussion. References. Author Index.

Description

Following the breakthrough in the last decade in identifying the key parameters for time and depth imaging in anisotropic media and developing practical methodologies for estimating them from seismic data, Seismic Signatures and Analysis of Reflection Data in Anisotropic Media primarily focuses on the far reaching exploration benefits of anisotropic processing.

This volume provides the first comprehensive description of reflection seismic signatures and processing methods in anisotropic media. It identifies the key parameters for time and depth imaging in transversely isotropic media and describes practical methodologies for estimating them from seismic data. Also, it contains a thorough discussion of the important issues of uniqueness and stability of seismic velocity analysis in the presence of anisotropy. The book contains a complete description of anisotropic imaging methods, from the theoretical background to algorithms to implementation issues. Numerous applications to synthetic and field data illustrate the improvements achieved by the anisotropic processing and the possibility of using the estimated anisotropic parameters in lithology discrimination.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the far reaching exploration benefits of anisotropic processing
  • First comprehensive description of reflection seismic signatures and processing methods in anisotropic media

Readership

Geophysicists, seismologists

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913995
Paperback ISBN:
9780080446189

Reviews

"The book is quite readable and useful to geophysicists in understanding and using anisotropy in processing, imaging, and interpreting seismic data." --David C. Bartel, THE LEADING EDGE, SEPT. 2005

"As it was complimented several times earlier, the book is written in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly style. ...The book is recommended for graduate students and geophysicists interested in matters of exploration seismology." -- PURE AND APPLIED GEOPHYSICS, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

I. Tsvankin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Geophysics, Center for Wave Phenomena, Department of Geophysics, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, USA

