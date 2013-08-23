Seismic Safety Evaluation of Concrete Dams
The consequences of a large dam failing can be disastrous. However, predicting the performance of concrete dams during earthquakes is one of the most complex and challenging problems in structural dynamics. Based on a nonlinear approach, Seismic Safety Evaluation of Concrete Dams allows engineers to build models that account for nonlinear phenomena such as vertical joint slippage, cracks, and cavitation. This yields more accurate estimates. Advanced but readable, this book is the culmination of the work carried out by Tsinghua University Research Group on Earthquake Resistance on Dams over the last two decades.
- Nonlinearity characteristics of high concrete dams, seismic analysis methods, evaluation models
- A systematic approach to nonlinear analysis and seismic safety evaluation of concrete dams
- Includes nonlinear fracture of dam-water-foundation interaction system, dynamic fluid-structure and
- Covers soil-structure interactions, and meso-scale mechanical behavior of concrete are all international front issues of the field.
Researchers in the fields: hydropower and dam structures, especially on earthquake resistance of high dam structures, hydraulic engineering, geotechnical engineering, earthquake engineering, and energy engineering
Foreword
Preface
About the Editors
Contributors
Part I: General Introduction
Chapter 1. Challenges of High Dam Construction to Computational Mechanics
1.1 Background
1.2 Building more Bridges between Computational Mechanics and Large Dam Engineering
1.3 Research Examples Completed by the National Laboratory of High Dams and Large Structures at Tsinghua
1.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. The Performance of Dams During the Wenchuan 5–12 Earthquake and Lessons Learned from the Event
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Performance of Hydroprojects and High Dams
2.3 Lessons Learned on Hydraulic Structures in Relation to the Wenchuan 5–12 Event
2.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Seismic Safety Evaluation of High Concrete Dams: Part 1: State-of-the-Art Design and Research
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Conventional Seismic Design Practice
3.3 Advanced Seismic Design and Research
3.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Seismic Safety Evaluation of High Concrete Dams: Part 2: Earthquake Behavior of Arch Dams – Case Study
Acknowledgments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Computational Results
4.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. A Primary Digital Dam Simulation System for an Arch Dam
Acknowledgments
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Digital Dam Simulation System
5.3 Simulation Model of an Arch Dam
5.4 Inverse Analysis
5.5 Structural Analysis
5.6 Conclusions
References
Part II: Dynamic Soil–Structure and Fluid–Structure Interactions
Chapter 6. A Coupling Procedure of Finite Element and Scaled Boundary Finite Element Methods for Soil–Structure Interaction in the Time Domain
Acknowledgments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Motion Equations of Coupling System
6.3 Realization and Model Approximation
6.4 Evaluation of Interaction Forces
6.5 Numerical Verification
6.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Time-Domain Analysis of Gravity Dam–Reservoir Interaction Using High-Order Doubly Asymptotic Open Boundary
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Finite Element Model of Dam–Reservoir System
7.3 Scaled Boundary Finite Element Method for Semi-infinite Reservoir with Constant Depth
7.4 Modal Decomposition of Scaled Boundary Finite Element Equation
7.5 Doubly Asymptotic Continued Fraction Solution for Modal Dynamic Stiffness
7.6 High-Order Doubly Asymptotic Open Boundary
7.7 Numerical Implementation in Time Domain
7.8 Numerical Examples
7.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Finite Element Analysis of Dam–Reservoir Interaction Using High-Order Doubly Asymptotic Open Boundary
Acknowledgments
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Modeling of Dam–Reservoir System
8.3 Summary of the Scaled Boundary Finite Element Method for Semi-infinite Reservoir with Constant Depth
8.4 High-Order Doubly Asymptotic Open Boundary for Hydrodynamic Pressure
8.5 Coupled Numerical Methods for Dam–Reservoir Interaction Analysis
8.6 Numerical Examples
8.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Analytical Solutions for Dynamic Pressures of Coupling Fluid–Porous Medium–Solid due to SV-Wave Incidence
Acknowledgment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Governing Equations
9.3 Boundary Conditions
9.4 Formulations of the System
9.5 Numerical Example
9.6 Discussion of Factors Influencing Dynamic Pressures
9.7 Conclusions
Appendix
References
Chapter 10. Modification of Equation of Motion of Fluid-Conveying Pipe for Laminar and Turbulent Flow Profiles
Acknowledgments
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Modification of the Centrifugal Force Term of the Equation of Motion of the Fluid-Conveying Pipe
10.3 Flow-Profile-Modification Factors with Different Flow Profiles
10.4 Equivalent Flow Velocity and Equivalent Mass
10.5 Critical Flow Velocities for Pipes Conveying Fluid for Different Flow Profiles
10.6 Conclusions
References
Part III: Nonlinear Earthquake Response of Concrete Dams
Chapter 11. Influence of Seismic Input Mechanisms and Radiation Damping on Arch Dam Response
Acknowledgments
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Earthquake Input Mechanisms and Verification
11.3 Modeling of Contraction Joints
11.4 Comparison Study on Canyon and Dam Response by Different Input Models
11.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Seismic Damage-Cracking Analysis of Arch Dams Using Different Earthquake Input Mechanisms
Acknowledgments
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Modeling of the System
12.3 Seismic Damage-Cracking Analysis of Dagangshan Arch Dam
12.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. A Comparative Study of the Different Procedures for Seismic Cracking Analysis of Concrete Dams
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Fracture Procedures
13.3 Benchmark Example for Accuracy Verification
13.4 Earthquake Fracture Analysis of Koyna Dam
13.5 Earthquake Cracking Analysis of an Arch Dam
13.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Nonlinear Earthquake Analysis of High Arch Dam–Water–Foundation Rock Systems
Acknowledgments
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Computational Model
14.3 Ertan Arch Dam
14.4 Efficiency Evaluation of the Earthquake Input Method
14.5 Evaluation of the Proposed Model Using EACD-3D-2008
14.6 Earthquake Analysis of Arch Dam–Water–Foundation Rock
14.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Numerical Simulation of Reinforcement Strengthening for High–Arch Dams to Resist Strong Earthquakes
Acknowledgments
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Material Constitutive Models
15.3 Finite Element Formulation
15.4 Numerical Verification
15.5 Damage Analysis of the Dagangshan Arch Dam
15.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Nonlinear Seismic Analyses of a High Gravity Dam with and without the Presence of Reinforcement
Acknowledgments
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Constitutive Relations of Material Components
16.3 Seismic Analyses of a Gravity Dam
16.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Seismic Safety of Arch Dams with Aging Effects
Acknowledgments
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Modeling of Chemomechanical Damage of Aging Dams
17.3 Nonlinear Finite Element Procedure for Seismic Analysis of Arch Dams
17.4 Seismic Response Analysis of Arch Dams with Aging Effects
17.5 Conclusions
References
Part IV: Topics Related to the Safety Evaluation of Concrete Dams
Chapter 18. Three-Dimensional Mode Discrete Element Method: Elastic Model
Acknowledgment
18.1 Introduction
18.2 3MDEM
18.3 Examples for the Linear Elastic Constitutive Model
18.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 19. Comparative Study Procedure for the Safety Evaluation of High Arch Dams
Acknowledgments
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Safety Evaluation Method
19.3 Material Models and Parameters
19.4 Engineering Verification for the Safety Evaluation Method
19.5 Evaluation Criteria
19.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Investigation of Damping in Arch Dam–Water–Foundation Rock System of Mauvoisin Arch Dam
Acknowledgments
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Analysis Procedure
20.3 Effective Damping Ratio of Dam–Water–Foundation Rock System
20.4 Seismic Responses of Mauvoisin Arch Dam for Two Foundation Models
20.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Practical Procedure for Predicting Non-Uniform Temperature on the Exposed Face of Arch Dams
Acknowledgments
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Heat Conduction Equation and Boundary Conditions for Arch Dams
21.3 Solar Radiation Model
21.4 Case Study
21.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Experimental and Numerical Study of the Geometrical and Hydraulic Characteristics of a Single Rock Fracture during Shear
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Introduction to Coupled Shear–Flow Test
22.3 Numerical Simulations
22.4 Results of Numerical Simulation
22.5 Conclusions
References
Part V: Mesoscale Mechanical Behavior of Concrete
Chapter 23. Study on the Heterogeneity of Concrete and its Failure Behavior Using the Equivalent Probabilistic Model
Acknowledgments
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Concrete Equivalent Probabilistic Model Based on Weibull Distribution Law
23.3 Improved Model of Weibull Distribution Law
23.4 Effect of Heterogeneity on Size Effect of Concrete: Test and Numerical Study
23.5 Effect of Heterogeneity on Damage and Fracture Behavior of Koyna Gravity Dam
23.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. A Multiphase Mesostructure Mechanics Approach to the Study of the Fracture-Damage Behavior of Concrete
Acknowledgments
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Preprocess of Mesoscale Numerical Simulation
24.3 Mesoscopic Mechanical Model
24.4 Statistical Distribution of Heterogeneity for Concrete Parameters
24.5 Study on Mechanical Behaviors of Rockfill Concrete
24.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 25. Numerical Study of Dynamic Behavior of Concrete by Mesoscale Particle Element Modeling
Acknowledgments
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Brief Introduction to the Preprocessing of the Mesoscale Concrete Model
25.3 Inverse Method for Mesoparameters
25.4 Numerical Simulations of Dynamic Splitting Tensile Tests at Different Strain Rates
25.5 Numerical Simulations of Dynamic Uniaxial Compression Tests at Different Strain Rates
25.6 Conclusions
References
Index
