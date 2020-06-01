Earthquakes present a considerable risk to many existing buildings for several reasons: 1. no seismic design code available or required when they were constructed; 2. the seismic design code used were immature or because original construction quality; 3. environmental deterioration has compromised the original design. Seismic Rehabilitation Methods for Existing Buildings offers a comprehensive view of the structural damage caused by the earthquake before it occurs in existing buildings. In this book, the author applies the tools and techniques needed for the practical application of seismic improvement, seismic damage detection, and seismic improvement.

Seismic Rehabilitation Methods for Existing Buildings begins with an introduction to various structural structures and effective parameters in seismic improvement and other factors in seismic loading. The book offers guidance for a seismic reconstruction project based on the interpretation of publications FEMA 440, FEMA 172 and ATC 40. The reader will know the full seismic upgrade process in this chapter, identifying the damage easily, presenting the test and shedding agenda, and finally introducing seismic upgrade issues in a fully functional way. The book includes real examples of completed and approved projects to stabilize the seismic improvement issues of existing buildings in the reader's mind. Six perfectly executed examples, with complete refinement details, such as modelling and step-by-step improvement studies, and executive plans and seismic enhancement images.

Seismic Rehabilitation Methods for Existing Buildings explains the classification of non-structural elements and how to carry out seismic reconstruction studies of these elements. This include staircases, mechanical installations and electrical installations, and building facades. The book works to fully familiarize the reader with phenomena such as liquefaction, faulting, scouring, and other possible site threats on the structure and how they improve their seismicity.