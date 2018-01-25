Seidel's Physical Examination Handbook - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323545327, 9780323545310

Seidel's Physical Examination Handbook

9th Edition

An Interprofessional Approach

Authors: Jane Ball Jane Ball Joyce Dains John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart
Paperback ISBN: 9780323545327
eBook ISBN: 9780323545310
eBook ISBN: 9780323545297
eBook ISBN: 9780323545303
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th January 2018
Page Count: 336
Description

Corresponding to chapters in Seidel’s Guide to Physical Examination, 9th Edition, this portable, full-color, richly illustrated guide prepares you for any clinical setting. Examination tables and Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables provide access to the physical exam in an easy-to-understand two-column format for each system exam. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, adolescents, and older adults, and the healthy female evaluation, as well as reporting and documenting findings for electronic charting. This new edition been updated throughout to match the 9th edition of the Ball/Seidel, and redesigned for improved legibility and usability in clinicals and beyond!

Key Features

  • Two-column Examination sections provide a convenient quick reference to key exam steps, along with expected and unexpected findings.
  • Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables summarize distinguishing characteristics of abnormalities, furnishing you with clues for identifying characteristic symptoms and diagnosing patient problems.
  • Color-coded Pediatric Variations tables provide a convenient resource on differences in findings and developmental considerations for pediatric patients.
  • Sample Documentation sections at the ends of system chapters promote concise yet thorough examples of patient charting for each system exam, applicable both to traditional charting and electronic health records (EHRs).
  • More than 200 full-color illustrations of anatomy and physiology, examination procedures, and normal and abnormal findings offer a visual reference to performing exams and anticipated and unanticipated findings.

Table of Contents

1. The History

2. Vital Signs and Pain Assessment

3. Mental Status

4. Growth and Nutrition

5. Skin, Hair, and Nails

6. Lymphatic System

7. Head and Neck

8. Eyes

9. Ears, Nose, and Throat

10. Chest and Lungs

11. Heart

12. Blood Vessels

13. Breasts and Axillae

14. Abdomen

15. Female Genitalia

16. Male Genitalia

17. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate

18. Musculoskeletal System

19. Neurologic System

20. Head-to-Toe Examination: Adult

21. Age-Specific Examination: Infants, Children, and Adolescents

22. Age-Specific Examination: Special Populations and Older Adults

23. The Healthy Female Evaluation

24. Sports Participation Evaluation

25. Documentation

Appendix A: Quick Reference to Special Histories

Appendix B: CDC and WHO Growth Charts

About the Author

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

