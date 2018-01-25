Seidel's Physical Examination Handbook
9th Edition
An Interprofessional Approach
Description
Corresponding to chapters in Seidel’s Guide to Physical Examination, 9th Edition, this portable, full-color, richly illustrated guide prepares you for any clinical setting. Examination tables and Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables provide access to the physical exam in an easy-to-understand two-column format for each system exam. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, adolescents, and older adults, and the healthy female evaluation, as well as reporting and documenting findings for electronic charting. This new edition been updated throughout to match the 9th edition of the Ball/Seidel, and redesigned for improved legibility and usability in clinicals and beyond!
Key Features
- Two-column Examination sections provide a convenient quick reference to key exam steps, along with expected and unexpected findings.
- Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables summarize distinguishing characteristics of abnormalities, furnishing you with clues for identifying characteristic symptoms and diagnosing patient problems.
- Color-coded Pediatric Variations tables provide a convenient resource on differences in findings and developmental considerations for pediatric patients.
- Sample Documentation sections at the ends of system chapters promote concise yet thorough examples of patient charting for each system exam, applicable both to traditional charting and electronic health records (EHRs).
- More than 200 full-color illustrations of anatomy and physiology, examination procedures, and normal and abnormal findings offer a visual reference to performing exams and anticipated and unanticipated findings.
Table of Contents
1. The History
2. Vital Signs and Pain Assessment
3. Mental Status
4. Growth and Nutrition
5. Skin, Hair, and Nails
6. Lymphatic System
7. Head and Neck
8. Eyes
9. Ears, Nose, and Throat
10. Chest and Lungs
11. Heart
12. Blood Vessels
13. Breasts and Axillae
14. Abdomen
15. Female Genitalia
16. Male Genitalia
17. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
18. Musculoskeletal System
19. Neurologic System
20. Head-to-Toe Examination: Adult
21. Age-Specific Examination: Infants, Children, and Adolescents
22. Age-Specific Examination: Special Populations and Older Adults
23. The Healthy Female Evaluation
24. Sports Participation Evaluation
25. Documentation
Appendix A: Quick Reference to Special Histories
Appendix B: CDC and WHO Growth Charts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 25th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323545327
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545310
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545297
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545303
About the Author
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD