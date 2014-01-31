Seidel's Physical Examination Handbook
8th Edition
Description
Be prepared in any clinical setting with this portable, full-color, illustrated guide. Examination tables and Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables provide easy access to the physical exam in a two-column format for each system exam. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, adolescents, and older adults, the healthy female evaluation, as well as reporting and documenting findings for computerized charting.
Key Features
- Examination tables offer quick and reliable reference to key exam steps and what to expect.
- Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables summarize distinguishing characteristics of abnormalities, furnishing you with clues for identifying characteristic symptoms and diagnosing patient problems.
- Sample Documentation sections at the end of system chapters promote concise yet thorough patient charting for each system exam.
- Equipment Lists, indicating needed items in preparation for each system exam, facilitate efficiency in the practice setting.
- Color-coded Pediatric Variations tables provide a resource on differences in findings and developmental considerations for pediatric patients.
- Updated Computerized Charting content reflects the shift to electronic charting in clinical practice and equips you with a current resource on what and how to chart patient data.
- Over 200 full-color illustrations on anatomy and physiology, exam procedures, and normal and abnormal findings offer a visual reference to performing exams and anticipated and unanticipated findings in this highly visual field.
Table of Contents
1. The History
2. Vital Signs and Pain Assessment NEW!
3. Mental Status
4. Nutrition and Growth and Measurement
5. Skin, Hair, and Nails
6. Lymphatic System
7. Head and Neck
8. Eyes
9. Ears, Nose, and Throat
10. Chest and Lungs
11. Heart
12. Blood Vessels
13. Breasts and Axillae
14. Abdomen
15. Female Genitalia
16. Male Genitalia
17. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
18. Musculoskeletal System
19. Neurologic System
20. Head-to-Toe Examination: Adult
21. The Healthy Female Evaluation
22. Age-Specific Examination: Infants, Children, and Adolescents
23. Age-Specific Examination: Special Populations and Older Adults NEW!
24. Reporting and Recording
Appendix: Quick Reference to Special Histories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 31st January 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172226
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172219
About the Author
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD