Seidel's Physical Examination Handbook

Be prepared in any clinical setting with this portable, full-color, illustrated guide. Examination tables and Aids to Differential Diagnosis tables provide easy access to the physical exam in a two-column format for each system exam. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, adolescents, and older adults, the healthy female evaluation, as well as reporting and documenting findings for computerized charting.