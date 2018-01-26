Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination
9th Edition
An Interprofessional Approach
Description
Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination 9th Edition offers a uniquely interprofessional, patient-centered, lifespan approach to physical examination and health assessment. This new edition features an increased focus on patient safety, clinical reasoning, and evidence-based practice, along with an emphasis on the development of good communication skills and effective hands-on examination techniques. Each core chapter is organized into four sections – Anatomy and Physiology, Review of Related History, Examination and Findings, and Abnormalities – with lifespan content integrated into each area. Written by an author team comprised of advance practice nurses and physicians with specialties in the care of adults, older adults, and children, this one-of-a-kind textbook addresses health assessment and physical examination for a wide variety of disciplines.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Interprofessional, interdisciplinary approach, written by two advanced practice nurses and three physicians, with expertise in both pediatric and adult-geriatric health.
- UPDATED! Infectious outbreak content addresses the growing problem of global infectious disease outbreaks such as Zika and Ebola and the need for infection precautions.
- UNIQUE! Cross-references to Dains et al:Advanced Health Assessment & Clinical Diagnosis in Primary Care help you take "the next step" in your clinical reasoning abilities and provides a more seamless user experience.
- UNIQUE! Compassionate, patient-centered approach emphasizes developing good communication skills, use of effective hands-on examination techniques, and reliance on clinical reasoning and clinical decision-making.
- Integrated lifespan content includes separate sections in each chapter on Infants and Children, Adolescents, Pregnant Women, and Older Adults.
Table of Contents
1. The History and Interviewing Process
2. Cultural Competency
3. Examination Techniques and Equipment
4. Clinical Reasoning
5. Documentation
6. Vital Signs and Pain Assessment
7. Mental Status
8. Growth, Measurement, and Nutrition
9. Skin, Hair, and Nails
10. Lymphatic System
11. Head and Neck
12. Eyes
13. Ears, Nose, and Throat
14. Chest and Lungs
15. Heart
16. Blood Vessels
17. Breasts and Axillae
18. Abdomen
19. Female Genitalia
20. Male Genitalia
21. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
22. Musculoskeletal System
23. Neurologic System
24. Sports Participation Evaluation
25. Putting It All Together
26. Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations
Appendix A: Height/Weight Growth Charts
Appendix B: Pediatric Blood Pressure Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 26th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545389
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323481953
About the Author
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD