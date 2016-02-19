Segmented Negative Strand Viruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121835019, 9781483273372

Segmented Negative Strand Viruses

1st Edition

Arenaviruses, Bunyaviruses, and Orthomyxoviruses

Editors: Richard W. Compans
eBook ISBN: 9781483273372
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 440
Description

Segmented Negative Strand Viruses: Arenaviruses, Bunyaviruses, and Orthomyxoviruses is a collection of proceedings presented at the 5th International Symposium on Negative Strand Viruses, held at Hilton Head, South Carolina, on September 11-17, 1983. The papers focus on three virus families with segmented negative RNA genomes: arenaviruses, bunyaviruses, and orthomyxoviruses. Emphasis is placed on the viruses' replication strategies, gene organization, and biochemical and biological properties.

Comprised of 56 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the genome structure, transcription, and genetics of arenaviruses, bunyaviruses, and orthomyxoviruses. The next section is devoted to these viruses' gene expression, protein synthesis, and protein modification. Eukaryotic expression of cloned complementary DNA coding for influenza is considered, along with the functional expression and mutational analysis of influenza virus surface glycoproteins. Subsequent chapters explore viral proteins via antigenic and functional analyses; the biology and immunochemistry of the African arenaviruses Lassa and Mopeia; and the use of avian-human reassortant influenza A viruses as live vaccine viruses in humans.

This book will be of interest to investigators, microbiologists, and molecular and cell biologists in fields such as molecular biology, genetics, viral immunology, infectious diseases, and vaccine development.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Nonsegmented Negative Strand Viruses

Genome Structure, Transcription, and Genetics

Coding Analyses of Bunyavirus RNA Species

Molecular Cloning of the Bunyamwera Virus Genome

Hybrid Selection of Viral mRNA using cDNA Clones of Inkoo Virus M Gene

Rift Valley Fever Virus Intracellular RNA: A Functional Analysis

Transcription of the S RNA Segment of Germiston Bunyavirus

The S Segment of Bunyaviruses Codes for Two Complementary RNAs

Restriction of Subunit Reassortment in the Bunyaviridae

Genetic Analyses of Pichinde and LCM Arenaviruses: Evidence for a Unique Organization for Pichinde S RNA

Studies on the Molecular Biology of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus

Sequence Rearrangements in Influenza Virus RNA and Ribonucleoprotein Structure

Molecular Topography of the Influenza Virus P Protein Complex during Capped RNA-Primed Messenger RNA Synthesis

In Vivo Transcription and Translation of Defective-Interfering Particle-Specific RNAs of Influenza Virus

Mutants Obtained following Undiluted Passage of an Influenza A (Fowl Plague) Virus

Genetic Stability of A/Ann Arbor/6/60 Cold-Mutant (Temperature-Sensitive) Live Influenza Vaccine Strains

Gene Expression, Protein Synthesis, and Protein Modification

Subgenomic RNA of Arenavirus Pichinde and its Implication in Regulation of Viral Gene Expression in Productive Infection and Persistence

Biochemical Characterization of Hantaan Virus

Eukaryotic Expression of Cloned cDNA Coding for Influenza Viral Glycoproteins using an SV40 Vector: Use of Recombinant DNA Mutants to Study Structure-Function Relationships

Studies on the Second Protein Encoded by the Neuraminidase Gene of Influenza B Virus

Functional Expression and Mutational Analysis of Influenza Virus Surface Glycoproteins

The Nonstructural Gene Segment of Influenza A Virus: Expression of NS1 Protein in Mammalian Cells; Analysis of a Deletion Mutant

Production of a Subunit Vaccine for Rift Valley Fever Virus

Persistent Expression of Influenza Virus Nucleoprotein in Recombinant DNA-Transfected Mouse Cells

Expression of Influenza Virus Subgenomic Virion RNAs in Infected Cells

Transport of Viral Glycoprotein and its Modulation by Monensin

Interfering with Glycoprotein Processing in Influenza and Sindbis Virus-Infected Cells

Viral Proteins: Antigenic and Functional Analyses

Antigenic and Structural Studies on the Glycoproteins of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus

Comparative Analysis of Lassa and Lassa-Like Arenavirus Isolates from Africa

Neutralization of Arenaviruses: Reaction of Tacaribe Virus and Variants with Monoclonal Antibodies

Antigenic Sites on the Gl Glycoprotein of La Crosse Virus that are Involved in Neutralization

Influenza Virus Neuraminidase: Structure and Variation

Pleiotropic Effects of a Single Amino Acid Change on Antigenicity and Biologic Function of Swine Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin Mutants

Selection of Receptor Variants from Human and Avian Influenza Isolates with the H3 Hemagglutinin

Antigenic Alterations of the Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin during the Infectious Cycle

Antigenic Drift of the H1 Subtype Hemagglutinin from 1977 to 1980

The Binding Sites to Monoclonal Antibodies on A/USSR/90/77 (H1N1) Hemagglutinin

Structure of the Cleavage Site of Hemagglutinins of Pathogenic and Nonpathogenic H7 Influenza Viruses

An Influenza Virus Mutant Whose Lesion Results in Temperature-Sensitive Hemagglutination

The Carbohydrates of the Hemagglutinin of Influenza Virus

Heterogeneity of the Membrane (M1) Protein of Influenza Virus

Antigenic Characterization of Influenza A Matrix Protein with Monoclonal Antibodies

Evolutionary Conservation of Influenza Nucleoprotein Genes in Host Species

Virus-Specific Polypeptides in Cells Infected with Influenza C, Dhori, and Thogoto Viruses

Biology

Mechanism of Persistent LCMV Infection in Mice: Role of LCMV Variants in Suppression of LCMV-Specific Cytotoxic T-Cell Response and Maintenance of the Carrier State

The African Arenaviruses Lassa and Mopeia: Biological and Immunochemical Comparisons

Replication of Bunyaviruses in a Xenopus Laevis Cell Line

Interaction of Neutralized Influenza Virus with Avian and Mammalian Cells

Restricted Mobility of Influenza Hemagglutinin on HeLa Cell Plasma Membranes

Reassembly of Membranous Particles with Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin and Restoration of Biological and Immunological Activities

Incorporation of M Protein of Influenza Virus into Liposomes: Further Characterization of Liposomal Structures

In Vitro and in Vivo Properties of an Influenza A Host Range Virus

Self-Inactivation of Influenza A Virus and Autolysis of the Virus-Infected Cells

Use of Avian-Human Reassortant Influenza A Viruses as Live Vaccine Viruses in Man

Index

