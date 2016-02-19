Segmented Negative Strand Viruses
1st Edition
Arenaviruses, Bunyaviruses, and Orthomyxoviruses
Description
Segmented Negative Strand Viruses: Arenaviruses, Bunyaviruses, and Orthomyxoviruses is a collection of proceedings presented at the 5th International Symposium on Negative Strand Viruses, held at Hilton Head, South Carolina, on September 11-17, 1983. The papers focus on three virus families with segmented negative RNA genomes: arenaviruses, bunyaviruses, and orthomyxoviruses. Emphasis is placed on the viruses' replication strategies, gene organization, and biochemical and biological properties.
Comprised of 56 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the genome structure, transcription, and genetics of arenaviruses, bunyaviruses, and orthomyxoviruses. The next section is devoted to these viruses' gene expression, protein synthesis, and protein modification. Eukaryotic expression of cloned complementary DNA coding for influenza is considered, along with the functional expression and mutational analysis of influenza virus surface glycoproteins. Subsequent chapters explore viral proteins via antigenic and functional analyses; the biology and immunochemistry of the African arenaviruses Lassa and Mopeia; and the use of avian-human reassortant influenza A viruses as live vaccine viruses in humans.
This book will be of interest to investigators, microbiologists, and molecular and cell biologists in fields such as molecular biology, genetics, viral immunology, infectious diseases, and vaccine development.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Nonsegmented Negative Strand Viruses
Genome Structure, Transcription, and Genetics
Coding Analyses of Bunyavirus RNA Species
Molecular Cloning of the Bunyamwera Virus Genome
Hybrid Selection of Viral mRNA using cDNA Clones of Inkoo Virus M Gene
Rift Valley Fever Virus Intracellular RNA: A Functional Analysis
Transcription of the S RNA Segment of Germiston Bunyavirus
The S Segment of Bunyaviruses Codes for Two Complementary RNAs
Restriction of Subunit Reassortment in the Bunyaviridae
Genetic Analyses of Pichinde and LCM Arenaviruses: Evidence for a Unique Organization for Pichinde S RNA
Studies on the Molecular Biology of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus
Sequence Rearrangements in Influenza Virus RNA and Ribonucleoprotein Structure
Molecular Topography of the Influenza Virus P Protein Complex during Capped RNA-Primed Messenger RNA Synthesis
In Vivo Transcription and Translation of Defective-Interfering Particle-Specific RNAs of Influenza Virus
Mutants Obtained following Undiluted Passage of an Influenza A (Fowl Plague) Virus
Genetic Stability of A/Ann Arbor/6/60 Cold-Mutant (Temperature-Sensitive) Live Influenza Vaccine Strains
Gene Expression, Protein Synthesis, and Protein Modification
Subgenomic RNA of Arenavirus Pichinde and its Implication in Regulation of Viral Gene Expression in Productive Infection and Persistence
Biochemical Characterization of Hantaan Virus
Eukaryotic Expression of Cloned cDNA Coding for Influenza Viral Glycoproteins using an SV40 Vector: Use of Recombinant DNA Mutants to Study Structure-Function Relationships
Studies on the Second Protein Encoded by the Neuraminidase Gene of Influenza B Virus
Functional Expression and Mutational Analysis of Influenza Virus Surface Glycoproteins
The Nonstructural Gene Segment of Influenza A Virus: Expression of NS1 Protein in Mammalian Cells; Analysis of a Deletion Mutant
Production of a Subunit Vaccine for Rift Valley Fever Virus
Persistent Expression of Influenza Virus Nucleoprotein in Recombinant DNA-Transfected Mouse Cells
Expression of Influenza Virus Subgenomic Virion RNAs in Infected Cells
Transport of Viral Glycoprotein and its Modulation by Monensin
Interfering with Glycoprotein Processing in Influenza and Sindbis Virus-Infected Cells
Viral Proteins: Antigenic and Functional Analyses
Antigenic and Structural Studies on the Glycoproteins of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus
Comparative Analysis of Lassa and Lassa-Like Arenavirus Isolates from Africa
Neutralization of Arenaviruses: Reaction of Tacaribe Virus and Variants with Monoclonal Antibodies
Antigenic Sites on the Gl Glycoprotein of La Crosse Virus that are Involved in Neutralization
Influenza Virus Neuraminidase: Structure and Variation
Pleiotropic Effects of a Single Amino Acid Change on Antigenicity and Biologic Function of Swine Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin Mutants
Selection of Receptor Variants from Human and Avian Influenza Isolates with the H3 Hemagglutinin
Antigenic Alterations of the Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin during the Infectious Cycle
Antigenic Drift of the H1 Subtype Hemagglutinin from 1977 to 1980
The Binding Sites to Monoclonal Antibodies on A/USSR/90/77 (H1N1) Hemagglutinin
Structure of the Cleavage Site of Hemagglutinins of Pathogenic and Nonpathogenic H7 Influenza Viruses
An Influenza Virus Mutant Whose Lesion Results in Temperature-Sensitive Hemagglutination
The Carbohydrates of the Hemagglutinin of Influenza Virus
Heterogeneity of the Membrane (M1) Protein of Influenza Virus
Antigenic Characterization of Influenza A Matrix Protein with Monoclonal Antibodies
Evolutionary Conservation of Influenza Nucleoprotein Genes in Host Species
Virus-Specific Polypeptides in Cells Infected with Influenza C, Dhori, and Thogoto Viruses
Biology
Mechanism of Persistent LCMV Infection in Mice: Role of LCMV Variants in Suppression of LCMV-Specific Cytotoxic T-Cell Response and Maintenance of the Carrier State
The African Arenaviruses Lassa and Mopeia: Biological and Immunochemical Comparisons
Replication of Bunyaviruses in a Xenopus Laevis Cell Line
Interaction of Neutralized Influenza Virus with Avian and Mammalian Cells
Restricted Mobility of Influenza Hemagglutinin on HeLa Cell Plasma Membranes
Reassembly of Membranous Particles with Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin and Restoration of Biological and Immunological Activities
Incorporation of M Protein of Influenza Virus into Liposomes: Further Characterization of Liposomal Structures
In Vitro and in Vivo Properties of an Influenza A Host Range Virus
Self-Inactivation of Influenza A Virus and Autolysis of the Virus-Infected Cells
Use of Avian-Human Reassortant Influenza A Viruses as Live Vaccine Viruses in Man
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273372