Contributors. Foreward. Preface.

Formation and Sampling of the Retinal Image: Introduction. Formation of the Retinal Image. Neural Sampling of the Retinal Image. Optical versus Sampling Limits to Vision.

The Receptive Fields of Visual Neurons: Introduction. Receptive Fields of Retinal Ganglion Cells. Visual Cortex.

Spacial Vision: Introduction. Single Neurons and Behavior. Window of Visibility. Optics and Photon Noise. Retina and Lateral Geniculate Nucleus. Primary Visual Cortex. Implications for Object Recognition and Scene Interpretation. References.

Color Vision: Introduction. Physiology. Chromatic Discriminations and Their Physiological Bases. Color Appearance and Its Physiological Bases. The Role of Color in Spatial Vision. References.

Binocular Vision: Perceived Visual Direction. Binocular Correspondence. Binocular Sensory Fusion. Encoding Disparity: The Matching Problem. Stereoscopic Depth Perception. Occlusion Stereopsis. Binocular Suppression.

Seeing Motion: Overview. Representing Image Motion. Analyzing Direction of Motion along a Given Axis. Integrating Motion Signals from Different Axes. Second-Order Motion Mechanisms. Conclusions.

The Neural Representation of Shape: Introduction. Organization of the Ventral Pathway. Physiological Properties. Attention, Learning, Memory, and Motor Signals. Computational Principles. Current Research in the Neurobiology of Form Vision. References.

Visual Attention: Introduction. Vision before Attention. Vision with Attention. Vision after Attention. Vision without Attention. Conclusion. References. Index.