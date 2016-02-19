Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth
Growth and Development of Trees, Volume I: Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth is a part of a two-volume treatise, which characterizes important features of growth and development of trees and other woody plants during their life cycles.
Organized into eight chapters, this book describes the important events in growth of the perennial woody plant. This volume highlights the significant changes that take place in vegetative and reproductive growth as woody plants progress from juvenility to adulthood and, finally, to a senescent state. This book also describes the effects of external and internal controls of vegetative and reproductive growth. Considerable attention is given to important spatial and temporal variations in growth. This book will be useful to academicians as well as to those involved in the practice of growing trees and other woody plants for fruit crops or wood, as well as for esthetic reasons.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1. Structural and Growth Characteristics of Trees
Introduction
Structure of Trees and Other Woody Plants
Crown Form
Leaves
Variations in Structure of Leaves
Stems
Roots
Generalized Growth Characteristics
Suggested Collateral Reading
2. Seed Germination and Seedling Development
Introduction
Seed Structure and Composition
Environmental Control of Seed Germination and Seedling Establishment
Oxygen Supply
Biocides
Physiology of Seed Germination
Seed Dormancy
Patterns of Seed Germination and Seedling Development
Suggested Collateral Reading
3. Maturation or Phase Change
Introduction
Juvenile and Adult Characteristics
Flowering
Growth Habit
Form and Structure of Leaves
Leaf Retention
Thorniness
Formation of Anthocyanin Pigments
Stem Anatomy
Rooting of Cuttings
Control of Phase Change
Suggested Collateral Reading
4. Aging
Introduction
Vegative Growth
Reproductive Growth
Anatomical Changes during Ontogeny
Insect Resistance
Disease Resistance
Longevity and Senescence
Suggested Collateral Reading
5. Bud Development and Shoot Expansion
Introduction
Growth of Buds
Characteristics and Classification of Buds
Shoot Growth Characteristics
Suggested Collateral Reading
6. Leaf Growth and Development
Introduction
Origin and Differentiation of Leaves
Seasonal Leaf Growth Characteristics
Leaf Senescence
Abscission of Leaves
Suggested Collateral Reading
7. Variations in Shoot Growth
Introduction
Amounts of Shoot Growth
Geographic Variation in Shoot Growth
Diurnal Variations in Shoot Growth
Within-Tree Variations in Shoot Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
8. Control of Shoot Growth
Introduction
Environmental Control of Shoot Growth
Light
Temperature
Site
Competition and Cultural Conditions
Shoot-Growth Responses to Prior-Year and Current Weather
Internal Control of Shoot Growth
Carbohydrates
Minerals
Hormonal Growth Regulators
Bud Dormancy
Internal Water Deficits
Internal Control of Within-Tree Variations in Shoot Growth
Suggested Collateral Reading
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
