Growth and Development of Trees, Volume I: Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth is a part of a two-volume treatise, which characterizes important features of growth and development of trees and other woody plants during their life cycles.

Organized into eight chapters, this book describes the important events in growth of the perennial woody plant. This volume highlights the significant changes that take place in vegetative and reproductive growth as woody plants progress from juvenility to adulthood and, finally, to a senescent state. This book also describes the effects of external and internal controls of vegetative and reproductive growth. Considerable attention is given to important spatial and temporal variations in growth. This book will be useful to academicians as well as to those involved in the practice of growing trees and other woody plants for fruit crops or wood, as well as for esthetic reasons.