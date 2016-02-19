Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124242012, 9780323149471

Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth

1st Edition

Authors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323149471
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 460
Description

Growth and Development of Trees, Volume I: Seed Germination, Ontogeny, and Shoot Growth is a part of a two-volume treatise, which characterizes important features of growth and development of trees and other woody plants during their life cycles.
Organized into eight chapters, this book describes the important events in growth of the perennial woody plant. This volume highlights the significant changes that take place in vegetative and reproductive growth as woody plants progress from juvenility to adulthood and, finally, to a senescent state. This book also describes the effects of external and internal controls of vegetative and reproductive growth. Considerable attention is given to important spatial and temporal variations in growth. This book will be useful to academicians as well as to those involved in the practice of growing trees and other woody plants for fruit crops or wood, as well as for esthetic reasons.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Structural and Growth Characteristics of Trees

Introduction

Structure of Trees and Other Woody Plants

Crown Form

Leaves

Variations in Structure of Leaves

Stems

Roots

Generalized Growth Characteristics

Suggested Collateral Reading

2. Seed Germination and Seedling Development

Introduction

Seed Structure and Composition

Environmental Control of Seed Germination and Seedling Establishment

Oxygen Supply

Biocides

Physiology of Seed Germination

Seed Dormancy

Patterns of Seed Germination and Seedling Development

Suggested Collateral Reading

3. Maturation or Phase Change

Introduction

Juvenile and Adult Characteristics

Flowering

Growth Habit

Form and Structure of Leaves

Leaf Retention

Thorniness

Formation of Anthocyanin Pigments

Stem Anatomy

Rooting of Cuttings

Control of Phase Change

Suggested Collateral Reading

4. Aging

Introduction

Vegative Growth

Reproductive Growth

Anatomical Changes during Ontogeny

Insect Resistance

Disease Resistance

Longevity and Senescence

Suggested Collateral Reading

5. Bud Development and Shoot Expansion

Introduction

Growth of Buds

Characteristics and Classification of Buds

Shoot Growth Characteristics

Suggested Collateral Reading

6. Leaf Growth and Development

Introduction

Origin and Differentiation of Leaves

Seasonal Leaf Growth Characteristics

Leaf Senescence

Abscission of Leaves

Suggested Collateral Reading

7. Variations in Shoot Growth

Introduction

Amounts of Shoot Growth

Geographic Variation in Shoot Growth

Diurnal Variations in Shoot Growth

Within-Tree Variations in Shoot Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

8. Control of Shoot Growth

Introduction

Environmental Control of Shoot Growth

Light

Temperature

Site

Competition and Cultural Conditions

Shoot-Growth Responses to Prior-Year and Current Weather

Internal Control of Shoot Growth

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Hormonal Growth Regulators

Bud Dormancy

Internal Water Deficits

Internal Control of Within-Tree Variations in Shoot Growth

Suggested Collateral Reading

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index








About the Author

T.T. Kozlowski

