See MIPS Run
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: RISCs and MIPS 1.1 Pipelines 1.2 The MIPS Five-Stage Pipeline 1.3 RISC and CISC 1.4 Great MIPS Chips of the Past and Present 1.5 MIPS Compared with CISC Architectures
Chapter 2: MIPS Architecture 2.1 A Flavor of MIPS Assembly Language 2.2 Registers 2.3 Integer Multiply Unit and Registers 2.4 Loading and Storing: Addressing Modes 2.5 Data Types in Memory and Registers 2.6 Synthesized Instructions in Assembly Language 2.7 MIPS I to MIPS64 ISAs: 64-Bit (and Other) Extensions 2.8 Basic Address Space 2.9 Pipeline Visibility
Chapter 3: Coprocessor 0: MIPS Processor Control 3.1 CPU Control Instructions 3.2 What Registers Are Relevant When? 3.3 CPU Control Registers and their encoding 3.4 CP0 Hazards—A Trap for the Unwary
Chapter 4: How Caches work on MIPS 4.1 Caches and Cache Management 4.2 How Caches Work 4.3 Write-Through Caches in Early MIPS CPUs 4.4 Write-Back Caches in MIPS CPUs 4.5 Other Choices in Cache Design 4.6 Managing Caches 4.7 L2 and L3 caches 4.8 Cache Configurations for MIPS CPUs 4.9 Programming MIPS32/64 Caches 4.10 Cache Efficiency 4.11 Reorganizing Software to Influence Cache Efficiency 4.12 Cache Aliases
Chapter 5: Exceptions, Interrupts, and Initialization 5.1 Precise Exceptions 5.2 When Exceptions Happen 5.3 Exception Vectors: Where Exception Handling Starts 5.4 Exception Handling: Basics 5.5 Returning from an Exception 5.6 Nesting Exceptions 5.7 An Exception Routine 5.8 Interrupts 5.9 Starting Up 5.10 Emulating Instructions
Chapter 6: Low-level Memory Management and the TLB 6.1 The TLB/MMU hardware and what it does 6.2 TLB/MMU Registers Described 6.3 TLB/MMU Control Instructions 6.4 Programming the TLB 6.5 Hardware-friendly page tables and refill mechanism 6.6 Everyday Use of the MIPS TLB 6.7 Memory Management in a simpler OS
Chapter 7: Floating-Point Support 7.1 A Basic Description of Floating Point 7.2 The IEEE754 Standard and Its Background 7.3 How IEEE Floating-Point Numbers Are Stored 7.4 MIPS Implementation of IEEE754 7.5 Floating-Point Registers 7.6 Floating-Point Exceptions/Interrupts 7.7 Floating-Point Control: The Control/Status Register 7.8 Floating-Point Implementation Register 7.9 Guide to FP Instructions 7.10 Paired-single floating-point instructions and MIPS 3D. 7.11 Instruction Timing Requirements 7.12 Instruction Timing for Speed 7.13 Initialization and Enabling on Demand 7.14 Floating-Point Emulation
Chapter 8: Complete Guide to the MIPS Instruction Set 8.1 A Simple Example 8.2 Assembler Instructions and What They Mean 8.3 Floating-Point Instructions 8.4 Differences in MIPS32/64 Release 1 8.5 Peculiar Instructions and Their Purposes 8.6 Instruction Encodings 8.7 Instructions by Functional Group
Chapter 9: Reading MIPS Assembler Language 9.1 A Simple Example 9.2 Syntax Overview 9.3 General Rules for Instructions 9.4 Addressing Modes 9.5 Object file and memory layout
Chapter 10: Porting Software to MIPS 10.1 Low-level software for MIPS: A Checklist of Frequently Encountered Problems 10.2 Endianness: Words, Bytes, and Bit Order 10.3 Trouble With Visible Caches 10.4 Memory access ordering and re-ordering 10.5 Writing it in C
Chapter 11: MIPS Software Standards (“ABI”s) 11.1 Data Representations and Alignment 11.2 Argument Passing and Stack Conventions for MIPS “ABIs”
Chapter 12: Debugging MIPS - debug and profiling features 12.1 The “EJTAG” onchip debug unit 12.2 Pre-EJTAG debug support—break instruction and CP0 Watchpoints 12.3 PDTrace 12.4 Performance counters
Chapter 13: GNU/Linux from Eight Miles High 13.1 Components 13.2 Layering in the kernel
Chapter 14: How hardware and software work together 14.1 The life and times of an interrupt 14.2 Threads, critical regions and atomicity 14.3 What happens on a system call 384 14.4 How addresses get translated in Linux/MIPS
Chapter 15: MIPS-specific issues in the Linux kernel 15.1 Explicit Cache Management 15.2 CP0 Pipeline hazards 15.3 Multiprocessor systems and coherent caches 15.4 Demon tweaks for a Critical Routine
Chapter 16 Linux Application Code, PIC and Libraries 16.1 How link units get into a program 16.2 Global Offset Table (“GOT”) organization
Appendix A: MIPS Multithreading A.1 What is MT A.2 Why is MT useful? A.3 How to do MT for a RISC architecture A.4 MT in action
Appendix B: Other Optional extensions to the MIPS instruction set B.1 MIPS16 and MIPS16e B.2 The MIPS DSP ASE 440 B.3 MDMX
MIPS Glossary
See MIPS Run, Second Edition, is not only a thorough update of the first edition, it is also a marriage of the best-known RISC architecture--MIPS--with the best-known open-source OS--Linux. The first part of the book begins with MIPS design principles and then describes the MIPS instruction set and programmers’ resources. It uses the MIPS32 standard as a baseline (the 1st edition used the R3000) from which to compare all other versions of the architecture and assumes that MIPS64 is the main option. The second part is a significant change from the first edition. It provides concrete examples of operating system low level code, by using Linux as the example operating system. It describes how Linux is built on the foundations the MIPS hardware provides and summarizes the Linux application environment, describing the libraries, kernel device-drivers and CPU-specific code. It then digs deep into application code and library support, protection and memory management, interrupts in the Linux kernel and multiprocessor Linux.
Sweetman has revised his best-selling MIPS bible for MIPS programmers, embedded systems designers, developers and programmers, who need an in-depth understanding of the MIPS architecture and specific guidance for writing software for MIPS-based systems, which are increasingly Linux-based.
- Completely new material offers the best explanation available on how Linux runs on real hardware
- Provides a complete, updated and easy-to-use guide to the MIPS instruction set using the MIPS32 standard as the baseline architecture with the MIPS64 as the main option
- Retains the same engaging writing style that made the first edition so readable, reflecting the authors 20+ years experience in designing systems based on the MIPS architecture
Embedded systems designers and programmers
"This book is a worthwhile read for anyone interested in Linux on MIPS processors or even MIPS and RISC architecture in general." --James Mohr, Linux Magazine, April 2007
Dominic Sweetman Author
Dominic Sweetman is a member of the last generation of programmers who could reasonably hope to understand computer systems from bottom to top. His rich career began with low-level coding, progressing from OS development to LANs to distributed systems. Dominic is an experienced designer and developer of hardware systems, CPUs, networks, and operating systems. He was a founder member of Whitechapel Workstations, and in 1988 founded Algorithmics, a MIPS consulting firm of which he is the director. Dominic lives with his partner, two grown-up children and three cats in north London.
MIPS Technologies