Sedimentology and Ore Genesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533135, 9780080869124

Sedimentology and Ore Genesis, Volume 2

1st Edition

Proceedings of a symposium, held during the Sixth International Sedimentological Congress, Delft, 1963

Series Editors: G.C. Amstutz
eBook ISBN: 9780080869124
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
165.00
140.25
155.00
131.75
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869124

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

G.C. Amstutz Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Institute of Petrology and Mineralogy University of Heidelberg, Germany Formerly Professor of Geology, School of Mines and Metallurgy University of Missouri, Rolla, Mo., U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.