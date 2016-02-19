Sedimentation Models and Quantitative Stratigraphy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444413024, 9780080869315

Sedimentation Models and Quantitative Stratigraphy, Volume 19

1st Edition

Authors: W. Schwarzacher
eBook ISBN: 9780080869315
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 381
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
381
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869315

Reviews

@qu:...an invaluable reference and source of information... recommended as an important contribution to our knowledge and understanding of the subject. @source: Geological Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

W. Schwarzacher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Queen's University of Belfast, Department of Geology, Belfast, BT7 1NN, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.