Sedimentation Models and Quantitative Stratigraphy, Volume 19
1st Edition
Authors: W. Schwarzacher
eBook ISBN: 9780080869315
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 381
Reviews
@qu:...an invaluable reference and source of information... recommended as an important contribution to our knowledge and understanding of the subject. @source: Geological Magazine
About the Authors
W. Schwarzacher Author
The Queen's University of Belfast, Department of Geology, Belfast, BT7 1NN, UK
