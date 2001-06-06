Sedimentary Environments Offshore Norway-Palaeozoic to Recent, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Dedication (O.J. Martinsen). Preface and acknowledgements (O.J. Martinsen). Sedimentary environments offshore Norway - Palaeozoic to Recent: An introduction (O.J. Martinsen, T. Dreyer). Overview. 1. Sedimentary environments offshore Norway - an overview (H. Brekke, H.I. Sjulstad, C. Magnus, R. Williams). Palaeozoic. 2. The alluvial cyclicity in Hornelen Basin (Devonian, Western Norway) revisited: a multiparameter sedimentary analysis and stratigraphic implications (A. Folkestad, R. Steel). 3. Upper Permian lowstand fans of the Bredehorn Member, Schuchert Dal Formation, East Greenland (M. Kreiner-Møller, L. Stemmerik). Mesozoic. 4. Sedimentology and palaeogeography of the Statfjord Formation (Rhaetian-Sinemurian), North Sea (A. Ryseth). 5. Sedimentary facies in the fluvial dominated Åre Formation as seen in the Åre 1 member in the Heidrun Field (K.E. Svela). 6. Sedimentology of the heterolithic and tide-dominated Tilje Formation (Early Jurassic, Halten Terrace, offshore Mid-Norway) (A.W. Martinius, I. Kaas, A. Næss, G. Helgesen, J.M. Kjærefjord, D.M. Leith). 7. Sequence stratigraphy of the Lower Jurassic Dunlin Group, Northern North Sea (M. Charnock, I.L. Kristiansen, A. Ryseth, J. Fenton). 8. Divergent development of two neighbouring basins following the Jurassic North Sea doming event: The Danish Central Graben and the Norwegian-Danish Basin (J. Andsbjerg, L.H. Nielsen, P.N. Johannessen, K. Dybkjær). 9. An integrated study of the Garn and Melke Formations (Middle to Upper Jurassic) of the Smørbukk area, Halten Terrace, Mid-Norway (S. Corfield, I. Sharp, K.-O. Häger, T. Dreyer, J. Underhill). 10. Middle Jurassic-Lower Cretaceous transgressive-regressive sequences and facies distribution off northern Nordland and Troms, Norway (M. Smelror, A. Mørk, M.B.E. Mørk, H. Weiss, H. Løseth). 11. Outcrop studies of tidal sandstones for reservoir characterization (Lower Cretaceous Vectis Formation, Isle of Wight, southern England) (S. Yoshida, M. Jackson, H. Johnson, A. Muggeridge, A.W. Martinius). 12. Lower Cretaceous (Barremian-Albian) deltaic and shallow marine sandstones in North-East Greenland-sedimentology, sequence stratigraphy and regional implications (M. Larsen, T. Nedkvitne, S. Olaussen). 13. The depositional history of the Cretaceous in the northeastern North Sea (T. Bugge, B. Tveiten, S. Bäckström). 14. Cretaceous faulting and associated coarse-grained marine gravity flow sedimentation, Traill Ø, East Greenland (F. Surlyk, N. Noe-Nygaard). 15. Cretaceous-Tertiary palaeo-bathymetry in the northern North Sea: integration of palaeo-water depth estimates obtained by structural restoration and micropalaeontological studies ((R. Kyrkjebø, T. Kjennerud, G. Gillmore, J.I. Faleide, R. Gabrielsen). 16. Structural restoration of Cretaceous-Cenozoic (post-rift) palaeobathymetry in the northern North Sea (T. Kjennerud, J.I. Faleide, R. Gabrielsen, G. Gillmore, R. Kykjebø, S. Lippard, H. Løseth). 17. The reconstruction and analysis of palaeowater depths: a new approach and test of micropalaeontological approaches in the post-rift (Cretaceous to Quaternary) interval of the northern North Sea (G. Gillmore, T. Kjennerud, R. Kyrkjebø). Cenozoic. 18. Outcrop-based classification of thick-bedded, deep marine sandstones (O. Badescu). 19. Use of integrated 3D seismic technology and sedimentary core analysis to resolve the sedimentary architecture of the Palaeocene succession of the North Sea (M. Cecchi, C. Guargena, L. Hansen, D. Rhodes, A. Roberts). 20. The Maastrichtian and Danian depositional setting along the eastern margin of the Møre Basin (Mid-Norwegian shelf): implications for reservoir development of the Ormen Lange Field (J. Gjelberg, T. Enoksen, P. Kjærnes, G. Mangerud, O.J. Martinsen, E. Vågnes). 21. Glacial processes and large-scale morphology on the Mid-Norwegian continental shelf (D. Ottesen, L. Rise, K. Rokoengen, J. Sættem). 22. Late Quaternary sedimentary processes and environment on the Norwegian-Greenland Sea continental margins (T. Vorren, J.S. Laberg). 23. Accretionary forced regressive shoreface sands of the Holocene-Recent Skagen Odde spit complex, Denmark-a possible outcrop analogue to fault-attached shoreface sandstone reservoirs (L.-H. Nielsen, P.N. Johannessen).
Description
Required reading for geologists working in the offshore areas, Volume 10 continues the series from the Norwegian Petroleum Society.
This work provides an up-to-date review of the late Palaeozoic to present sedimentary history of the Norwegian offshore areas in the North Sea and Mid-Norway basins. Case studies, overview articles and analogue examples from adjacent areas such as Greenland and Denmark, present new ideas on the development of the Norwegian margin from the Carboniferous through the Mesozoic and Cenozoic.
In particular, new evidence and interpretations are presented on well-known major reservoir-bearing successions such as the Statfjord Formation and Dunlin Group in the Northern North Sea, and the Åre and the Tilje Formations in the Mid-Norway area. Furthermore, the Upper Jurassic succession in the Haltenbanken area is described, giving new evidence on the interplay between extensional tectonics and sedimentation during the second major rift phase in the area.
The Cretaceous and Cenozoic periods are treated extensively, showing their importance as overall deep water sedimentary systems with proven and potential reservoir rocks, such as in the Ormen Lange Field, and for causing burial of Jurassic rocks to advantageous depths for hydrocarbon generation. The Recent sedimentary history of the Norwegian margin is treated with examples of the glacial history and giant submarine slides which understanding is vital for the placement of offshore installations.
The book is organised based on geologic time, from Palaeozoic through Mesozoic to Cenozoic examples. It includes a set of palaeogeographic maps from the Carboniferous through to the Cenozoic. In addition, there are numerous examples of core photographs, well log data, correlation panels and seismic as well as outcrop photographs and logs from the analogue examples. Comprehensive reference and keyword lists are also included.
Details
- 504
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- 6th June 2001
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080540856
