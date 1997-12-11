Sedimentary Basins and Petroleum Geology of the Middle East
1st Edition
Description
The wealth of petroleum has made the Middle East one of the most actively explored regions of the world. The volume of geological, geophysical and geochemical data collected by the petroleum industry in recent decades is enormous. The Middle East may be a unique region in the world where the volume of subsurface data and information exceeds that based on surface outcrop.
This book reviews the tectonic and geological history of the Middle East and the regional hydrocarbon potential on a country by country basis in the context of current ideas developed through seismic and sequence stratigraphy and incorporating the ideas of global sea level change.
Subsurface data have been used as much as possible to amplify the descriptions.
The paleogeographic approach provides a means to view the area as a whole. While the country by country approach inevitably leads to some repetition, it enhances the value of the volume as a teaching tool and underlines some of the changing lithologies within formations carrying the same name.
Readership
For those interested in the geology of the Middle East in industry and academia.
- 878
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- 11th December 1997
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080540832
About the Author
A.E.M. Nairn
Earth Sciences & Resources Institute, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC 29208, USA
A.S. Alsharhan
Faculty of Science, United Arab Emirates University, Al-Ain, UAE
@from:M.P. Searle @qu:This monumental work reviews every aspect of the geology of the World's largest petroleum producing area, the Middle East ...this is a very large and impressive compilation of all the stratigraphic data for the Middle East...a monumental book, one that will last for many years to come... @source:Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatogy, Palaeoecology 143 @qu:...This comprehensive volume will appeal to those interested in the geology of the Middle East in industry and academia. @source:Australian Mineral Foundation Alert @from:A.M. Ziegler @qu:...an essential reference work. @source:Journal of Geology